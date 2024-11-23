🔊 Listen to this

It’s not too long before people around the Wyoming Valley will flip their calendars to 2025, a new year with so much to offer.

Before shutting the door on 2024, however, there’s going to be one more stop for hundreds of running and fitness enthusiasts.

The annual Back Mountain Trail 5K returns to action on New Year’s Eve, a fun run that draws in participants of all ages and all experience levels to conquer one last challenge before the new year.

“There’s a feeling about finishing the year on a good note…being with people, being with friends,” race director Dave Bass said. “People want to have something fun and exciting to do.”

Though this year marks just the fourth edition of the Back Mountain Trail 5K, the event has already earned its reputation as one of the premier events around the holiday season.

Right off the bat in year one, the 5K drew over 300 competitors to the Trail. Last year, a total of 787 runners signed up to take on the course.

“It puts the pressure on…every year, we want to do better,” Bass said. “We’re a lot more confident now in everything that needs to be done.”

The race map could be found on the Back Mountain Trail 5k website, starting and stopping on Parry Street in Luzerne Borough.

Check-in for the race starts at 2:30 p.m., and the race itself will begin around 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Key to the race’s success, according to Bass, is that it isn’t just the area’s avid runners that sign up to tackle the 5K.

“We draw from different groups of people,” Bass explained. “We get the hardcore runners, the ones who want to win, but we also get a lot of families looking to do something fun.”

With that in mind, the organizers make sure that the fun doesn’t just start and stop on the run itself.

DJ Rob Sax will be there to play some tunes, creating a party-like atmosphere that will certainly feel right at home on New Year’s Eve.

A couple of vendors will be in attendance, and the race organizers will be selling some extra t-shirts and gear from the race.

There may just be a few of the 5K’s signature hoodies left up for grabs, but it’s much more prudent to act fast to get one.

Early registrants for the 5K will be given a hoodie for signing up before Dec. 15. This year’s design could be seen on the race website.

The hoodies are designed and donated each year by race sponsor Wet Print Painting, a local business owned and operated by Bass’s NEPA Racing co-owner, Steve Taren.

“You’re going to see it all over town,” Bass said, referring to the always-popular hoodies. “We’re indebted and grateful to Wet Print Painting, we love their designs.”

Proceeds from registration will be turned around and donated to a group of local charitable or service organizations located in and around the Back Mountain.

The list of organizations benefiting from this year’s race includes:

• Environmental organizations like the Back Mountain Trail, the North Branch Land Trust and the Lands at Hillside Farms.

• First responder organizations from Kunkle, Dallas, Luzerne, Trucksville and the Back Mountain Fire and EMS.

• Charities aimed at helping children and families, such as the YMCA’s Camp Kresge, CASA, Sara’s Table and Food Dignity.

• Service groups from Dallas including the Dallas Rotary, the Dallas Kiwanis Club and the Dallas Lion’s Club.

Through the first three years of the Back Mountain Trail 5K, over $75,000 has been raised for charitable endeavors, including $28,000 last year.

“If all the pieces fall into place, we should have a nice chunk of money to donate back, which always feels good,” Bass said.