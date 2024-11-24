🔊 Listen to this

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby became the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 goals when he reached the mark in the second period in a 6-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night.

Crosby got his 600th with 10 seconds left on a 5-on-3 power play. The Penguins’ bench emptied following Crosby’s goal, which was also his first against Utah. Crosby finished a one-timer from the right side of the net, set up by a pass from Erik Karlsson at 3:11 of the second. After the goal was announced, the crowd gave Crosby a standing ovation and the Penguins’ captain acknowledged the fans and raised his stick in the air.

Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are the only active players to have scored at least 600 goals in the NHL. Ovechkin scored his 600th on March 12, 2018, and now has 868 — 26 behind Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record. Crosby is the seventh player in NHL history to score 600 goals with one team.

Crosby joins Mario Lemieux (690) as the only two players to score 600 goals with the Penguins franchise. Pittsburgh is just the second team in NHL history with multiple 600-goal scorers, joining Detroit’s Gordie Howe and Steve Yzerman.

Crosby, playing in his 1,295th career game, also surpassed Patrice Bergeron for the 18th-most games played with one franchise in NHL history.

FLYERS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

PHILADELPHIA — Matvei Michkov scored a power-play goal in overtime as Philadelphia overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Chicago.

Michkov scored on a set play, taking a pass from Travis Konecny on the back door and slamming it home at 1:06 of overtime.

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Sean Couturier and Noah Cates scored goals 2:38 apart to tie the score.

Couturier scored for the first time in 14 games and Cates scored for the first time this season.

Aleksei Kolosov made 19 saves to earn his first career win in the NHL.

Lukas Reichel and Patrick Maroon scored for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Petr Mrazek made 34 saves for Chicago.

AVALANCHE 7, PANTHERS 4

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Drouin got his first two goals of the season, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists and Colorado beat slumping Florida.

Drouin was playing for only the fifth time this season. He missed 16 games with an upper-body injury.

Valeri Nichushkin had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which got a four-goal second period — with scores from Drouin, Rantanen, Logan O’Connor and Samuel Girard. Oliver Kylington also scored for the Avalanche, who improved to 3-0-0 on their four-game road trip.

Cale Makar and Devon Toews had two assists apiece for Colorado.

Sam Reinhart, Aleksander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell scored for Florida, which has dropped five of its last six games. Matthew Tkachuk and Mackie Samoskevich each had two assists for the Panthers.

FLAMES 4, WILD 3

CALGARY, Alberta — Rasmus Andersson scored the shootout winner and Calgary held off Minnesota after blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period.

Kevin Rooney, Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich scored in regulation for Calgary, which has won four games in a row.

Marcus Johansson, Brock Faber and Marco Rossi scored for Minnesota. The NHL’s top road team, the Wild have lost only once in regulation in 13 away games.

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota before Justin Kirkland replied for the Flames to tie the shootout at 1 until Andersson fired a shot past Filip Gustavsson in the fifth round. Calgary goalie Dan Vladar then clinched the win by denying Ryan Hartman.

Vladar made 20 saves in his first action in 11 days after rookie goalie Dustin Wolf started the past three games. Gustavsson turned aside 28 shots.

NBA

JAZZ 121, KNICKS 106

SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points, Collin Sexton had four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Utah ran past New York to snap a four-game skid.

Sexton finished 25 points and John Collins had 20 points and 13 rebounds forthe Jazz.

OG Anunoby scored a season-high 27 points, Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who shot 39% from the field and lost for the first time in five games.

New York cut the lead to eight in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz responded with 10 consecutive points, capped by Johnny Juzang’s 3-pointer to make it 104-86 with 6:16 remaining.

New York’s Miles McBride sat out with a knee injury.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

No. 6 NOTRE DAME 74, No. 3 USC 61

LOS ANGELES — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and No. 6 Notre Dame defeated JuJu Watkins and third-ranked Southern California in a marquee matchup on the West Coast.

Watkins and the Trojans (4-1) fell behind early and were down 21 points in the fourth quarter. She had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Hidalgo came out shooting well, hitting 5 of 8 from the floor in the first quarter and had 16 points at the break. She added six rebounds and eight assists. Hidalgo’s backcourt mate, Olivia Miles, added 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Fighting Irish (5-0).

Even though Hidalgo outshone her, Watkins’ imprint was all over the game. A documentary about her life aired on NBC leading into the nationally televised game.

A buzz arose when Snoop Dogg walked in shortly before tipoff wearing a jacket in USC colors with Watkins’ name and number on the front and back. Her sister, Mali, sang the national anthem.

The Irish struck quickly, racing to a 20-10 lead in the opening quarter. Even after cooling off a bit, they never trailed and stayed poised when the Trojans got within three in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans were without starting guard Kennedy Smith, whose defense on Hidalgo would have proven valuable. It was announced shortly before tipoff that she had a surgical procedure and will return at some point this season.

USC got within three points three times but the Irish remained poised and never gave up the lead.

Notre Dame’s defense forced the Trojans into 21 turnovers, which led to 22 points for the Irish. Watkins, Kaleigh Heckel and Talia von Oelhoffen had five each. USC was just 1 of 13 from 3-point range.