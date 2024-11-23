🔊 Listen to this

A big run out of halftime for Washington and Lee spelled doom for Wilkes, as the Colonels lost to the Generals 40-21 in the Cape Henry Bowl on Saturday in Salem, Va.

Wilkes had the game tied up 14-14 with 4:47 left in the second quarter, with Devin Higgins catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Powell.

Washington and Lee would score the game’s next 26 points, adding a touchdown right before the half to make it 20-14 at the break and running the lead out to 40-14 late in the fourth quarter.

Powell’s second touchdown pass of the game, a one-yarder to Jason Dean, stopped the bleeding with 24 seconds left to make it a 40-21 final.

Powell added a short touchdown run for the Colonels’ first points of the game early in the second quarter. The Wilkes quarterback finished his day with 168 yards passing and a team-high 77 yards rushing.

Washington and Lee did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 358 yards as a team. Jacob Romero led the Generals with 151 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Anthony Crawford finished right behind at 139 yards.

This was the second year in a row that Wilkes was invited to a bowl game as part of the Chesapeake Challenge Bowl Series, which pits teams from the Landmark Conference against opponents from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. In last year’s inaugural Chesapeake Challenge, the Colonels defeated Bridgewater College.

Wilkes finishes the year with a 7-4 record in the first season under coach David Biever with a 5-1 record in the Landmark Conference.

The game was part of a Chesapeake Challenge Bowl Series doubleheader in Salem between the Landmark and Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Moravian earned a split for the Landmark in the nightcap, beating Shenandoah 35-14.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Christopher Newport 1, Misericordia 0

In a battle of top-10 teams in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament, the No. 6 Cougars saw their run end on the road against the No. 2 Captains.

Emma Ricci scored the lone goal of the match in the 12th minute and made it stand up. Lauren Mondor finished with five saves in net.

Misericordia finished the season at 19-2-2 with a MAC Freedom championship and NCAA tournament wins over Grove City and Ithaca.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Catholic 91, Wilkes 34

The nationally ranked Cardinals cruised to a win over Wilkes at the Marts Center.

Nadia Evanosky led the Colonels with a season-best 14 points and six rebounds. Madison Robel followed with seven points and six boards.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cougars at nationals

Misericordia closed out the season with Bri Wagner and Stephen Rowley competing at the NCAA Division III Championships in Terre Haute, Ind.

Wagner ran 22:24 to finish 107th of 290 in the women’s race while Rowley (25:34) ran the sixth-fastest time in school history to finish 166th of 294 in the men’s race.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 5, Misericordia 1

Daniel Nau scored two goals to lead the Colonels to a weekend sweep of the Cougars at Toyota SportsPlex.

Patrick Roginski (assist), Nick Swain and Nick Del Gaizo also scored for Wilkes, which won its seventh straight.

Ethan Hollingsworth had a shorthanded goal for Misericordia.

WRESTLING

Monarchs split

King’s went 2-2 at the Comet Duals in Michigan, beating Alma (32-15) and Heidelberg (22-18) with losses against host Olivet (44-3) and Mount Union (40-15).