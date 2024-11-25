🔊 Listen to this

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) ran for a touchdown and copied the celebration of Giants counterpart Tommy DeVito in the end zone on Sunday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield embarrassed the woeful Giants with his arm and legs, and if that wasn’t enough, he rubbed it in by mimicking New York fan favorite Tommy DeVito’s celebratory dance after scoring a touchdown.

Mayfield catapulted into the end zone on a spectacular 10-yard scramble for one of Tampa Bay’s four rushing TDs, and the Buccaneers beat the Giants and new starting quarterback DeVito 30-7 on Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak and extending New York’s skid to six.

With both teams struggling and coming off byes, most of the focus leading up to the game was on the Giants’ decisions this week to bench and then release quarterback Daniel Jones. The brash DeVito was given the starting job and asked to spark coach Brian Daboll’s team, as he did last season.

Instead, Mayfield provided the energy with his play and his trolling of DeVito.

“Tribute to Tommy,” said a straight-faced Mayfield, who was 24 of 30 for 294 yards. “He’s a good dude, that’s why. Most of the times, I don’t know what I’m going to do. It’s spontaneous.”

Mayfield was asked several times about the gesture and admitted he wanted to give Giants fans something they liked, adding he met DeVito at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February.

“He had his chain blinged out, swag walking through the casino. It was awesome,” Mayfield said. “It was like a movie scene, honestly.”

DeVito did nothing to help the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense. He threw for 189 yards, mostly in the second half with New York well on its way to its sixth straight loss at home, where it is winless.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers dominated in every phase in a near-perfect performance that featured TD runs of 1 yard by Sean Tucker, 6 yards by Bucky Irving and 1 yard by Rachaad White. After recent losses to the Ravens, 49ers and Chiefs, Tampa Bay (5-6) moved within one game of idle Atlanta in the NFC South.

“We’re hoping it builds confidence,” Mayfield said. “We have a belief that we are still sitting and controlling our own destiny.”

Tampa Bay scored on five of its on first six possessions to open a 30-0 lead, and none was more exciting than Mayfield’s TD run with 12 seconds left in the first half. On a second-and-goal from the 10, he avoided pressure and went for the end zone. He was hit by Cor’Dale Flott low and Dru Phillips high around the 2-yard line, and he was airborne when he crossed the goal line. The ball came loose when he hit the turf but he jumped up and flexed, DeVito-style, as the Bucs took a 23-0 lead.

DeVito said players talked about the celebration in the locker room but he did not see it.

“I honestly really didn’t know until somebody just mentioned it in the locker room,” said DeVito, who also had seven carries for 32 yards. “They were having a good game. They celebrated. It is what it is.”

Daboll was asked about the gesture and said Mayfield played well. He said the Giants’ poor performance had nothing to do with Jones being released.

“No excuse on that,” said Daboll, whose job is on the line despite making the playoffs in 2022. “We just didn’t do a good enough job.”

“We played soft, and they beat the (expletive) out of us,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence added.

Mayfield’s favorite target Mike Evans returned to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury and had five catches for 68 yards. Irving had 87 yards rushing and six catches for 64 yards.

The Bucs held New York to three first downs and 45 yards in the first half, and they finished with 450 yards to the Giants’ 245.

DeVito had a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary. The brash New Jersey native was sacked four times, including once in the fourth quarter, which forced him to go to the bench for one play.

“I’m going to analyze but obviously, like you said, quarterbacks get (the credit) when it’s good, it’s great, when it’s bad it’s bad,” DeVito said. “So, being able to just stay even-keel through it all, understand what my job is and make it better for next week.”

The Giants don’t have much time to get things right. They face Dallas on Thanksgiving and coach Brian Daboll said DeVito will start, if healthy. He had the wind knocked out of him late and missed a play.

DeVito, who won three games as a starter last season, believes the offense is close.

“The way we practice, if you go out and watch us, we do not practice like we’re 2-9 or whatever our record is,” DeVito said. “We are going out there like we are undefeated, and every day is like a game. It just has to translate from practice to the field. That’s the biggest thing.”

The losing is getting to some players.

Receiver Malik Nabers, the No. 6 overall draft pick, was frustrated after he had six catches for 64 yards, all in the second half. He added the Giants’ performance was not related to the quarterbacks.

“Take a look, take a look. It ain’t the quarterback,” Nabers said, adding he doesn’t know what the problem is, “but I know I’m tired of losing.”

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who injured a quad on the opening series and did not return, wondered whether everyone was giving their all.

When asked about his job security, Daboll said he was focused on getting the team to play well. The Giants are 8-20 over the last two seasons.

“There’s no fingers being pointed,” DeVito said. “Everyone’s kind of honing in on it, but maybe we just need to hone in a little harder. So, we’ve got to figure it out this week.”