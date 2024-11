🔊 Listen to this

CHICAGO — Sam Darnold figured the Vikings would recover the Bears’ onside kick near the end of regulation and he would only need to kneel.

Though things got a little more complicated, he’ll take this result.

Darnold threw for 90 of his 330 yards in overtime to set up Parker Romo’s game-ending 29-yard field goal, and Minnesota outlasted Chicago 30-27 on Sunday after giving up 11 points in the final 22 seconds of regulation.

“You’re expecting to recover the onside kick and just take some knees,” Darnold said. “So your mindset (is) you’ve got to get ready to go back out there and execute at a high level and I feel like our offense did a really good job of that, obviously, in overtime.”

Darnold threw two touchdown passes. Jordan Addison caught eight passes for a career-high 162 yards and a touchdown, and T.J. Hockenson had 114 yards receiving for the Vikings (9-2), who remained one game behind Detroit in the rugged NFC North.

Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears (4-7) dropped their fifth straight, with three decided on the final play. Chicago is 5-18 in one-possession games under coach Matt Eberflus, who is 14-31 in 2 1/2 seasons.

“I think we got better in all phases,” Williams said. “We’ve gotten better over these past couple games. I think today was a testament to that, being decisive, receivers and everybody. It’s tough.”

Minnesota appeared to have the game in hand, leading 27-16 with 1:56 left after Romo kicked a 26-yard field goal. But the Bears weren’t finished.

Deandre Carter made up for a muffed punt that led to a touchdown in the third quarter with a 55-yard kickoff return to the 40. Williams took it from there, capping an eight-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen. A 2-point conversion pass to DJ Moore made it 27-24 with 22 seconds remaining.

The Bears recovered the onside kick and Williams hit Moore over the middle for a 27-yard gain to the 30 before spiking the ball. Cairo Santos made a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

Chicago won the coin toss, but Jonathan Greenard got his second sack of the game, taking down Williams for a 12-yard loss on second down. That led to a three-and-out. The Vikings took over at the 21, and Darnold led a 10-play drive, overcoming a sack by Montez Sweat on the first play and two penalties.

“It was just the ability to overcome, and his trust in me and my trust in him,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We were gonna do it via the pass on that drive for the most part, try to mix some runs in there if we could. But I think that when your best is required, I had no hesitation of trying to attack what I was seeing and trying to get our guys going to get down there and give Parker a chance.”

Darnold connected with Hockenson for a 29-yard completion that put the ball on the 9. He took a knee and Romo nailed the winner.

“Football is a game where you’ve got to be able to respond,” O’Connell said. “It’s never gonna be perfect. This group is a special group, and it’s a road win in the NFC North and I’m really proud of our team.”

Darnold surpassed his previous high of 19 touchdown passes in a season with a 2-yarder to Addison on the first play of the second quarter, and he made it 14-7 with a 5-yard score to Jalen Nailor late in the first half. He completed 22 of 34 passes.

Aaron Jones ran for 106 yards and a score for the Vikings.

Williams was 32 of 47 with a 103.1 passer rating in his second straight solid performance since Thomas Brown replaced the fired Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator.

“He’s growing in front of our eyes,” Eberflus said of the No. 1 overall draft pick. “Today was a really good growth for him to be able to go out there and execute the way he did with a 103 passer rating and be able to get those drives going at the end to put us in position to win the game.”

Moore caught seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Allen added 86 yards receiving and the late TD.

CHIEFS 30, PANTHERS 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, Spencer Shrader kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired and Kansas City beat Carolina to reach double-digit wins for the 10th straight season.

Noah Gray caught two TD passes as the Chiefs (10-1) bounced back from last week’s 30-21 loss at Buffalo and won at the buzzer yet again in a season of narrow escapes. DeAndre Hopkins also had a touchdown catch for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, who scored on their first five possessions.

Bryce Young finished 21 of 35 for 262 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (3-8), who had their two-game winning streak snapped. David Moore had six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Trailing 27-19, Young completed a fourth-down pass to Adam Thielen to move the chains, then went deep for the veteran receiver, who drew a pass-interference penalty on Chamarri Conner. That set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard.

LIONS 24, COLTS 6

INDIANAPOLIS — Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for two scores and David Montgomery added a third touchdown run, leading Detroit to a victory over Indianapolis.

Gibbs finished with 21 carries for 90 yards as the Lions (10-1) extended their league-high winning streak to nine straight. Detroit has its been 11-game record since the franchise’s inaugural season in 1934.

Jared Goff continued his sensational season, too, completing 26 of 36 throws for 269 yards.

The Colts (5-7) lost their second straight home game and for the fourth time in their past five games. Anthony Richardson was 11 of 28 with 172 yards while rushing 10 times for 61 yards.

While Indy managed to hold the NFL’s highest-scoring offense largely in check Sunday, it was doomed by its inability to finish drives with touchdowns.

DOLPHINS 34, PATRIOTS 15

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns, including two scores to running back De’Von Achane, and Miami routed New England.

The Dolphins (5-6) have a thin margin for error the rest of the season but have kept themselves afloat with a three-game winning streak. With their win at New England (3-9) in Week 5, the Dolphins have swept their division rivals in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999-2000.

Tagovailoa, who moved to 7-0 in his career against New England, entered the game with a league-high 73.4% completion rate and went 29 for 40.

Backup Skylar Thompson replaced Tagovailoa with about 11 minutes left in what was already a blowout, but a bad handoff on his first play resulted in a fumble that was recovered by cornerback Christian Gonzalez and returned 63 yards for a touchdown. It cut New England’s deficit to 31-15, and Tagovailoa returned the next drive.

TITANS 32, TEXANS 27

HOUSTON — Will Levis threw for 278 yards and his 70-yard touchdown pass to Chig Okonkwo put Tennessee on top in the fourth quarter and the Titans held on for a win over the Texans.

Okonkwo grabbed a short pass and rumbled for the touchdown to put the Titans (3-8) up 30-27 with 9½ minutes remaining. Safety Eric Murray missed a tackle that would have stopped him near midfield.

The Texans (7-5) had a chance to tie it with less than two minutes remaining, but Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 28-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left. He fell to the ground after the miss before getting up and slamming his helmet on the field.

Titans coach Brian Callahan held both hands in the air and smiled after watching the miss that allowed his team to win on a day it had three turnovers.

The Texans forced a three-and-out, but couldn’t move the ball after that and Harold Landry sacked C.J. Stroud in the end zone for a safety to make it 32-27 and allow Tennessee to snap a two-game skid.

BRONCOS 29, RAIDERS 19

LAS VEGAS — Bo Nix passed for 273 yards and had two touchdown passes to break the team’s rookie record, and the Denver finally won in Las Vegas with a victory over the reeling Raiders.

The Broncos (7-5) took another step toward an unexpected playoff spot with their second victory in a row.

Las Vegas (2-9) has lost seven consecutive games, its longest skid since the 2017-18 seasons.

Nix finished 25 of 42, and his 18-yard touchdown pass to Sutton in the third quarter broke the club rookie record of 14 set by Marlin Briscoe in 1968. Nix and Sutton later hooked up for a 2-yard TD with 5:30 left to give the Broncos a two-possession lead.

Denver lost its previous four games at Allegiant Stadium. This also was the Broncos’ first road win in this series since defeating the then-Oakland Raiders on Oct. 11, 2015.

PACKERS 38, 49ERS 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Josh Jacobs rushed for 106 yards and matched a career high with three touchdowns and Green Bay trounced short-handed San Francisco.

This marked the first time in the past 55 regular-season games that any individual had rushed for 100 yards against the 49ers. That represented the longest a team had gone without allowing a 100-yard rusher since at least 1955.

Justin Fields had rushed for 103 yards for the Chicago Bears against the 49ers on Oct. 31, 2021. Aaron Jones had rushed for 108 yards in the Packers’ 24-21 NFC divisional playoff loss to San Francisco last season.

All three of Jacobs’ touchdowns came from 1 yard.

The 49ers team that took the field Sunday bore only a passing resemblance to the squad that ended the Packers’ 2023 season.

SEAHAWKS 16, CARDINALS 6

SEATTLE — Coby Bryant returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and Leonard Williams had 2 1/2 sacks as the Seahawks tormented Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and Seattle beat Arizona to move into a tie for the NFC West lead.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had six catches for 77 yards and the first offensive touchdown against the Cardinals (6-5) in three weeks. But it was the defense that made the difference for the Seahawks (6-5) against their division rivals, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Seattle has won six straight and seven of eight over Arizona. The teams play again in two weeks.

The Cardinals averaged more than 29 points per game in their previous three, but the Seahawks held them to 298 total yards and 49 yards rushing while sacking Murray five times. Williams also had four hurries and a pass deflection.

Geno Smith threw for 254 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception for Seattle. Murray threw for 285 yards, and tight end Trey McBride had 12 catches for 133 yards.