Tyrese Hunter scored 17 of his 26 points after halftime to lead Memphis to a 99-97 overtime win against two-time defending national champion and second-ranked UConn on Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Hunter shot 7 of 10 from 3-point range for the Tigers (5-0), who were 12 of 22 from beyond at the arc as a team. PJ Haggerty had 22 points and five assists, Colby Rogers had 19 points and Dain Dainja scored 14.

Tarris Reed Jr. had 22 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Huskies (4-1). Alex Karaban had 19 points and six assists, and Jaylin Stewart scored 16.

Memphis led by as many as 13 with about four minutes left in regulation, but UConn chipped away and eventually tied it on Solo Ball’s 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining.

The teams were tied at 92 with less than a minute remaining in overtime when UConn coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for his displeasure with an over-the-back call against Liam McNeeley. PJ Carter hit four straight free throws — two for the tech and the other pair for the personal foul — to give Memphis a 96-92 lead with 40.3 seconds to play.

UConn had three players foul out. Memphis attempted 40 free throws and made 29 of them.

Memphis will play Michigan State on Tuesday in the second round of the invitational. UConn will play Colorado in the consolation bracket.

Michigan State 72, Colorado 56

Jase Richardson came off the bench to score 13 points as Michigan State beat Colorado 72-56 Monday in its first appearance in the Maui Invitational since 2019.

The Spartans (5-1) are playing in their sixth Maui Invitational, the fifth under coach Tom Izzo.

Colorado (4-1), playing its first game away from home in Boulder, got off to a strong start, taking an early lead, 16-13, with a 6-2 run, capped by a dunk from Bangot Dak with under 14 minutes left in the first half. Julian Hammond III hit a jumper to get Colorado within two, 25-23 with 7:42 left but Michigan State pulled away.

Jase Richardson hit a jumper with 6:06 left, Tre Holloman turned a three-point play and Xavier Booker followed his jumper with a pair of free throws a minute later to push the Spartans’ lead to 11 points. Trevor Baskin ended the 9-0 run with a jumper at 2:14 but Szymon Zapala answered with a dunk and his two free throws gave the Spartans a 38-25 lead at the break.

Michigan State led by as many as 19 in the second half.

Kansas State 80, Longwood 64

Coleman Hawkins totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Kansas State to an 80-64 victory over Longwood in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam on Monday night.

Hawkins, who transferred in after four seasons at Illinois, made 7 of 10 shots with five 3-pointers on the way to his first double-double with the Wildcats (5-2).

Brendan Hausen sank three 3-pointers and scored 16 for K-State. Dug McDaniel pitched in with 11 points, six assists and four steals. David N’Guessan had 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. He is the only Wildcat to score in double figures in all seven games this season.

Kyrell Luc made 5 of 8 shots and 5 of 6 free throws, scoring 15 to lead the Lancers (6-2). Colby Garland had 13 points on 5-for-15 shooting. Johan Nziemi hit 4 of 5 shots and scored 11. Angelo Brizzi had nine points and a team-high-tying five rebounds off the bench.

Penn State 85, Fordham 66

Senior Nick Kern Jr. came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 13 rebounds for the first double-double of his career, leading Penn State to an 85-66 victory over Fordham in a Sunshine Slam Beach Division semifinal on Monday.

The Nittany Lions have opened a season with six straight victories for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. They will play the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Clemson and San Francisco on Tuesday in the championship game.

Kern made 9 of 12 shots from the floor and 2 of 5 at the free-throw line for Penn State. Four of his career-high rebound total came at the offensive end.

Zach Hicks hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 for the Nittany Lions. Puff Johnson added 15 points and Ace Baldwin Jr. and Konan Niederhauser both scored 12.

Jackie Johnson III and reserve Josh Rivera scored 15 apiece to lead the Rams (3-4). Romad Dean totaled 13 points and nine rebounds. Jahmere Tripp contributed 13 points and four steals off the bench.

Miami Ohio 70, Siena 58

Kam Craft and Peter Suder both had 18 points in Miami (OH)’s 70-58 victory against Siena on Monday.

Craft added five rebounds for the RedHawks (3-2). Suder shot 7 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Eian Elmer shot 4 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Saints (3-3) were led by Major Freeman, who recorded 15 points. Brendan Coyle added 12 points for Siena.

Former Holy Redeemer standout Justice Shoats, playing in his first year at Siena after two seasons at Lock Haven University, also had 12 points.