🔊 Listen to this

The King’s football team looks to extend this historic season this weekend as the Monarchs travel to Salisbury, Md., to take on powerhouse Salisbury University in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. The game is set for a noon kickoff at Sea Gull Stadium.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

King’s entered the tournament as the automatic qualifier from the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC), earning the MAC championship title out right for the first time since 2002. The Monarchs are on a 10-game win streak entering this weekend, the longest in program history, and look to continue this momentum on Saturday.

In their last time out, the Monarchs picked up just the second program win in the NCAA Division III tournament with their 32-29 defeat of Ursinus at McCarthy Stadium. Russell Minor-Shaw used his arm and his legs to get King’s in the red zone before finding Mike DiGregorio in the back of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown catch with 25 seconds left.

Salisbury earned the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) automatic qualifier with their perfect 10-0 overall record and 6-0 conference mark. The Sea Gulls are rested after earning a first-round bye and are set to host King’s this weekend.

SERIES HISTORY

This will mark the second time the two teams will face off in program history. The first meeting went to the Monarchs, defeating the Sea Gulls 28-0 in the NCAA Division III Football Championships the last time King’s made the tournament in 2002.

THE COACHES

Head coach Mike Cebrosky is in his first season at the head of the King’s football program after serving as an assistant for 13 years prior to his appointment. Cebrosky has led the Monarchs to a 10-1 season, including 10 straight, and their first out right MAC title since 2002 to earn the MAC’s automatic qualifying bid to this year’s tournament. He was named the MAC Coach of the Year as voted on by the conference coaches.

For Salisbury, Shermand Wood is in his 26th season at the head of his alma mater and is the program’s winningest coach, posting a 191-79 (.709) record, with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, two ACFC Championships, two Empire 8 Championships, six NJAC Championships, and five ECAC Bowl Championships.

LOOKING AT SALISBURY

The Sea Gulls cruised throughout their 2024 campaign, posting an overall scoring margin of 28.4 points per game. The Sea Gulls dominate on offense, averaging 590.2 yards of total offense (34.9.3 rushing and 159.9 passing) per game while limiting their opponents to 339.1 yards and a daunting 89.5 rushing yards per contest.

On third down, Salisbury has converted on 58.89% (53-90) while holding teams to just 37.1% (46-124). In the red zone, the Sea Gulls scored 48 touchdowns on 55 trips while giving up just 25 red-zone touchdowns this season.

The team is led by a dominant run game behind Ronald Clark and his 80.8 yards per game on 114 carries with nine touchdowns, while Dario Belizaire adds 57.60 yards on 44 carries with six touchdowns.

SyRus McGown has been their quarterback the last six games of the season and averages 123.3 yards per game, completing 37-of-51 (72.55%) with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Micah Brubaker leads the receivers with 64.2 yards per game on 24 catches with six scores.

Patrick Sheil leads the balanced defensive effort with 39.0 total tackles, while Frankie Giannetti has 11.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks with two hurries, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Malachi Baker leads the secondary with nine break ups and three interceptions, adding two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. On special teams, Kollin Samaha has connected on 5-of-7 field goals, including his longest at 42 yards in the win over TCNJ.

TRAVEL GEAR

For their NCAA second round contest, the Monarchs will wear their traditional road white jerseys and gold helmets, but this weekend they will wear their gold pants for just the third time in this combination this season.

SINGLE DIGIT TOUGH

The Monarchs award single digits based on merit, leadership and are retained throughout their time at King’s. The 2024 roster returned one single-digit member from last year in senior wide receiver Tyler Carey, while adding four more ahead of this season.

The Monarchs now have 11 Single Digit Tough players: Sean Lavine (0), Jake Ruppert (1), EJ Schreiner (2), Mike DiGregorio (3), Tyler Carey (3), Amir Gibson (4), Jared Reto (5), Brennan Robinson (6), Ryan McCombs (7), Liam Carroll (55), and Kenny Monaco (66).

CAPTAINS THIS WEEKEND

For the coin toss this Saturday, the offense will send out Mike DiGregorio and Russell Minor-Shaw, while the defense will be represented by Jared Reto and Ahmad Griffin.

A LOOK AT THE MONARCHS

King’s looks to extend its historic season this weekend against the Sea Gulls. They come in scoring 32.45 points on 403.5 yards per game while limiting their foes to 20.45 points on 336.4 yards per contest. The Monarchs post a 227.5-131.5 edge in the run game and are an efficient 44.35% (55-124) on third down and 47.06% (8-17) on fourth down. Inside the red zone, the offense has converted touchdowns on 35-of-43 (81.4%) of their trips.

The Monarchs placed a record-breaking 20 players on the All-MAC teams this season, led by senior quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw who was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year became the first player in program history to repeat as an “Of the Year” honoree as well as a first team honoree. He leads the team with 173.9 passing yards per contest, completing 141-of-215 (65.58%) for 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He has also run for 71.73 yards per game with 12 touchdowns on 140 carries.

Brennan Robinson, also a first team recipient, leads the team with 90.89 rushing yards per game on 98 carries, while Jayon Hailey, a Second Team honoree, adds 67.64 yards per contest on 125 carries with seven scores. Mike DiGregorio, who collected All-MAC Second Team accolades, leads the receiver group with 52.8 yards per game on 42 catches with five touchdowns.

On defense, the All-MAC First Team linebacker duo of Jake Ruppert (100 tackles) and Jared Reto (93 tackles) anchor the Monarchs, while the secondary is commanded by first-team defensive backs Zach Barber, with 55 tackles, 12 break ups, and five interceptions, and Amir Gibson with 40 tackles, 13 break ups, and three interceptions.

Rounding out the King’s defense on the All-MAC first team was sophomore defensive lineman Osman Kamara with 59 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and 12 quarterback hurries with four blocked kicks.

Delaney Hilferty was efficient this season, converting 34-of-38 extra-point attempts to earn All-MAC Honorable Mention recognition.

Additionally, five offensive lineman earned All-MAC honors as Liam Carroll was named to the First Team, RJ Dugue and Marko Galetovic earned Second Team recognition, and Kenny Monaco and Kaleb Beers collected Honorable Mention accolades.

The Monarchs will look to jump out to a strong start on Saturday and slow down Salisbury as they out score their foes 117-30 in the first, but King’s best quarter throughout the season has been the second as they out score their opponents 138-59.

UP NEXT

The winner of the contest is set to take on the winner of the game between Randolph-Macon and Washington & Jefferson next Saturday, Dec. 5th at noon at a site to be determined.