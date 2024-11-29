🔊 Listen to this

Silvio Giardina dropped a game-high 23 points, including four three-pointers to lead Pittston Area to a 62-47 season-opening win over Northwest on Friday night in boys basketball.

Lucas Lopresto added 11 points, and Matt Walter scored 10 points for Pittston Area.

Josh Miner and Ryan Miner both reached double-figures for Northwest with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Hazleton Area 68, Dieruff 46

Three Cougars reached double figures, led by Dylan Stish’s 17 points in a win over Dieruff High School from District 11.

Luis Guzman and Yohansel Moran scored 10 points apiece. In all, 10 different players scored for Hazleton Area in the win.

Darnell Walker led Dieruff with 12 points.

Scranton 47, Crestwood 45

A fourth-quarter comeback fell a basket short for the Comets in a loss to Scranton. Crestwood trailed by seven heading into the final quarter.

Tony Battaglia led Scranton with 13 points, with Pedro Lugo chipping in 12 points.

Ayden Agapito had a game-high 16 points to lead Crestwood.

Montrose 53, Lake-Lehman 43

Jack Russell scored 20 points and Connor Flynn added 16 as Montrose defeated visiting Lake-Lehman.

Alex Smith had 22 for Lehman.

Pittston Area 62, Northwest Area 47

NORTHWEST AREA (47) — Josh Miner 5 7-8 19, Ryan Miner 6 2-4 15, Brody Shea 3 0-0 7, Jace McCoy 2 0-2 4, Tucker Crawford 1 0-0 2, Garret Bau 0 0-0 0, Billy Johns 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-14 47.

PITTSTON AREA (62) — Silvio Giardina 7 5-8 23, Lucas LoPresto 5 2-4 12, Matt Walter 4 3-4 11, Paul Jordan McGarry 2 1-2 7, Aiden Lynn 0 7-8 7, Aiden Clarke 0 0-0 0, Patrick Burns 0 0-0 0, John Jadus 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 20-28 62.

Northwest Area`8`14`14`11 — 47

Pittston Area`21`8`20`13 — 62

Three-point goals: NW 4 (J. Miner 2, R. Miner, Shea). PA 6 (Giardina 4, McGarry 2).

Hazleton Area 68, Dieruff 46

HAZLETON AREA (68) — Luis Guzman 4 1-1 10, Angel Saladin 3 0-0 6, Ryan Staffin 3 3-5 9, Gavin Perkosky 2 0-0 4, Franklin Ritz 1 0-0 2, Estarling Melencino 3 0-0 6, Eric Perez 0 0-0 0, Mike Smith 1 0-0 2, Justin Cruz 1 0-0 2, Dylan Stish 7 2-2 17, Oscudy Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Yohansel Moran 4 1-2 10. Totals 29 7-10 68.

DIERUFF (46) — Darnell Walker 3 5-7 12, Derwyn Deris 0 0-0 0, Kareem White 1 1-2 3, Austin Pearsall 4 2-2 11, Alphy Deris 0 0-0 0, Daniel Lake 0 1-2 1, Chopin Morse 1 0-0 2, Jayden Baez 1 0-0 2, Cameron Bonilla 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 9-13 46

Hazleton Area`16`17`19`16 — 68

Dieruff`10`9`9`18 — 46

Three-point goals: HAZ 3 (Guzman, Stish, Moran). DIER 3 (Walker, Pearsall, Bonilla).

Scranton 47, Crestwood 45

SCRANTON (47) — Gabe White 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Levine 0 1-2 1, Jaheam Roberts 2 0-0 5, Tony Battaglia 5 1-2 13, Deondre Dickey 0 0-0 0, Alex Ludovici 1 0-0 3, Lincoln McIver 1 0-0 3, Jayden Burrell 3 0-0 6, Pedro Lugo 5 2-4 12. Totals 19 4-8 47.

CRESTWOOD (45) — Ryan Sechleer 4 0-0 9, Jacob Feisel 1 0-2 2, Gio Barna 2 2-6 7, Connor Wagaman 0 2-2 2, Jack Rogers 1 0-1 2, Brady Grevera 3 0-0 7, Ayden Agapito 5 5-5 16, Tommy Biscotti 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-16 45.

Scranton`14`11`12`10 — 47

Crestwood`6`13`11`15 — 45

Three-point goals: SCR 5 (Battaglia 2, Roberts, Ludovici, McIver). CRE 4 (Sechleer, Barna, Grevera, Agapito).

Montrose 53, Lake-Lehman 43

LAKE-LEHMAN (43) – Jake Evans 0 0-0 0, Hunter Palka 0 0-0 0, Spencer Smith 2 2-2 8, Hayden Evans 2 0-2 4, Ben Dowling 2 3-4 7, Alex Smith 7 5-5 22, Finn Cronin 0 0-0 0, Bodhi Cronin 1 0-0 2, Vinny Sparacio 0 0-0 0, Kasey Shook 0 0-0 0, Kolby Shook 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-13 43.

MONTROSE (53) – Jack Russell 5 6-6 20, Hudson Aukama 1 0-2 2, Jai Herman 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Brown 1 0-0 2, Connor Flynn 6 4-6 16, Jude Adams 5 0-0 10, Jake Herman 0 0-0 0, Lukas Cokely 1 0-4 3. Totals 19 10-17 53.

Lake-Lehman`6`16`10`11 – 43

Montrose`17`13`8`15 – 53

Three-point goals: LL 5 (S.Smith 2, A.Smith 3). MON 5 (Russell 4, Cokely 1).