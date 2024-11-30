🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball has two divisions. One appears simple to decipher. The other is not.

First the easy — Division 2.

Holy Redeemer is the prohibitive favorite to defend it divisional championship. Wyoming Area tied for the division last season and then lost in a special playoff game to the Royals for the title. The Warriors remain Redeemer’s biggest threat, although they will have to fill some big holes.

Now the complicated — Division 1.

Defending champ Wilkes-Barre Area was hit hard by graduation. So were Dallas and Hazleton Area, which tied for second place, and fourth place Crestwood. Lurking is Pittston Area, which finished fifth but returns four starters. It’s anybody’s guess how they’ll line up.

Here’s a look at the WVC teams listed in alphabetically order. Statistics are from the 2023-24 regular season.

DIVISION 1

CRESTWOOD

Coach: Mark Atherton

2023-24 WVC record: 9-5 Div. 1, 4th; 14-9 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Pittston Area, L 43-41

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 8 (5A – 2021; 3A – 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009; A – 1967)

Key players lost: Mason Czapla, George Jennings, Derek Johnson, Alan Porro, Matt Sklarosky, Chaz Wright

Key players: Tommy Biscotti, Sr.; Brady Grevera, Sr.; Adam Nulton, Sr. (injured); Ryan Sechleer, Sr.; Jacob Feisel, Sr.; Cam Scotti, Sr.; Ayden Agapito, Jr.; Gio Barna, Jr.; Connor Wagaman, Jr.; Jack Rodgers, So.

Outlook: Agapito (10.6 ppg) is the only starter returning and is a strong inside player. He’ll be joined in the starting lineup by Sechleer, who saw time in every game, and Feisel. After those three, the Comets have a bunch of guys vying for playing time. Crestwood has size and length, but the lack of 3-point shooting hurt last season as the Comets lost five game by five points or less. The defense was strong, allowing just 42.5 points per game, and should be once again.

DALLAS

Coach: Mark Belenski

2023-24 WVC record: 11-3 Div. 1, tied 2nd; 21-8 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – West Scranton, W 72-43; Pittston Area, W 56-49; Abington Heights, L 59-40. PIAA 5A Playoffs – West Philadelphia, W 71-61; Unionville, L 74-36

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 3 (4A – 2022; 3A – 1984; 2A – 1967)

Key players lost: Michael Cumbo, Nick Farrell, Cameron Faux, Zach Paczewski, Nick Williams

Key players: Jack Dale, 6-1, Sr.; Jude Nocito, 5-10, Sr.; Brady Zapoticky, 6-1, Sr.; Kael Berry, 6-1, Jr.; Brady Mizzer, 5-10, Jr.; Chris Flanagan, 6-2, So.; Pat Flanagan, 6-3, So.; Tyce Mason, 5-9, Fr.; Joey Nocito, 5-9, Fr.

Outlook: Dallas was hit extremely hard by graduation as it lost the bulk of its scoring, 3-point shooting, inside defense and rebounding. Jude Nocito (10 ppg, 29 3s) is the only starter back, but he’s missed time the past two seasons with an injury. Dale and Pat Flanagan saw solid varsity minutes and will slide into the starting lineup. There are some promising players in the lower grades, but chances are it will take the Mountaineers some time to jell. Whether everything comes together should be know by mid-season.

HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Pat Brogan

2023-24 WVC record: 11-3 Div. 1, tied 2nd; 16-10 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Wyoming Valley West, W 81-41; Wilkes-Barre Area, W 60-58; Scranton, L 68-58. PIAA 6A Playoffs – West Chester Henderson, L 80-73

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 13 (6A – 2017, 2018, 2019); 4A – 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2014)

Key players lost: Luke Gennaro, Sam Guzman, Joe Marshall, James Reimold, Nikoli Santiago

Key players: Luis Guzman, 6-4, Sr.; Estarling Melenciano, 6-4, Sr.;Gavin Perkosky, 6-3, Sr.; Franklin Ritz, 6-2, Sr.; Angel Saladin, 6-1, Sr.; Ryan Staffin, 6-5, Sr.; Yohansel Moran, 6-2, Jr.; Dominic Nika, 5-10, Jr.; Dylan Stish, 6-3, So.

Outlook: The Cougars tied for the top offense in Division 1 last season, averaging 62.1 points, but that number could be difficult to match. They lost their inside scoring and distributor to graduation. Guzman (12.4 ppg) tied for fourth in the division in scoring and is part of a nicely sized front court. Stish (9.4 ppg, 28 3s) turned in an outstanding freshman season. Otherwise, varsity experience is scant.

NANTICOKE AREA

Coach: Zach Pientka

2023-24 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, tied 3rd; 10-13 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Honesdale, L 54-51

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 14 (3A – 1967, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2003)

Key players lost: Jaidyn Johnson, Liam Mullery, Ethan Spencer, Gavin Turak

Key players: Ethan Ball, 5-9, Sr.; RJ Brogan, 6-1, Sr.; Mathias Mitchell, 6-4, Jr.

Outlook: Nanticoke Area jumps up a notch in state classification and also moves up to Division 1. It’s probably not an idea situation for either as all five starters have graduated plus two more who contributed. Mitchell (5.5 ppg) is the top big man back. Brogan provided a little 3-point shooting last season while Ball some limited varsity minutes. The sophomore class has some size, but overall this looks like a rebuilding season.

PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Al Semenza

2023-24 WVC record: 5-9 Div. 1, 5th; 10-14 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-5A – Crestwood, W 43-41; Dallas, L 56-49

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 2 (5A – 2022; 3A – 1978)

Key players lost: Ciaran Bilbow

Key players: Silvio Giardina, 6-0, Sr.; Aiden Lynn, 6-3, Sr.; Paul Jordan McGarry, 5-11, Sr.; Chris Scavo, 6-0, Sr.; Matt Walter, 6-1, Sr.; Aiden Clarke, 6-2, So.; John Jadus, 6-2, So.; Lucas Lopresto, 5-9, So.

Outlook: Pittston Area finished sixth in the division in scoring last season, but that could change with Giardina back for a full season. The 3-point ace missed all but six games with a non-sport injury. The Patriots were 5-1 with him in the lineup. McGarry (11 ppg, 77.1% FT, 51 3s) was among divisional leaders in three categories. Walter (9.0) also provided some scoring. The Patriots lack height, so that could be an issue some nights.

WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Jim Lavan

2023-24 WVC record: 13-1 Div. 1, 1st; 19-6 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Hazleton Area, L 60-58

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 1 (6A – 2020)

Key players lost: Kaprie Cottle, Vincent Garrett, Melvin Egbeto, Evan Laybourn-Boddie

Key players: Quran Brooks, 6-2, Sr.; Kayden Diggs, 6-3, Sr.; Nahsim Ford, 6-0, Sr.; Jordany Rodriguez, 6-2; Sr.; Yariel Argueta, 5-11, Jr. (injured); David Jannuzzi, 5-8, Jr.; Mike Keating, 6-1, Jr.; Facundo Marques, 6-6, Jr.; Facundo Marques, 6-5, So.; Jordan Valentin, 5-7, So.

Outlook: WBA tied for the best offense in Division 1 last season, but with scoring champion Laybourn-Boddie gone the Wolfpack will be pressed to match similar success. Jannuzzi (12.4 ppg, 75.7% FT, 25 3s) is the top scorer back. Argueta also provided perimeter shooting, but an injury will likely sideline him for the bulk of the season. Keating saw some time last season, but after that trio there is a lack of varsity minutes on the ledger.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Chris Parker

2023-24 WVC record: 3-11 Div. 1, tied 6th; 5-18 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Hazleton Area, L 81-41

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 3 (4A – 1999, 2000; 3A – 1981)

Key players lost: Maki Wells, Will Wojciechowski

Key players: Kaden Dittus, 5-9, Sr.; Jacob Stevens, 5-11, Sr.; Navion Terry, 6-3, Sr.; Lemar Weatherspoon, 5-8, Sr.; Nathan Woods, 6-1, Sr.; Caden Sabb, 6-3, Sr.; D’Vonte Rivers, 5-9, Jr.

Outlook: Weatherspoon (8.3 ppg, 18 3s) is the top returning player on an offense which averaged just 41.2 points last season. Rivers is back after an injury and will help out the ballhandling. Woods could help out 3-point shooting, something that was inconsistent. The Spartans have the athletes to get out in transition, but must do a better job defensively to accomplish that goal. Could take time for things to come together.

DIVISION 2

BERWICK

Coach: Bobby Calarco

2023-24 WVC record: 3-11 Div. 1, tied 6th; 5-18 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Wyoming Area, L 61-49

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Jace DeGroat

Key players: Billy Hanson, 6-1, Sr.; Kaden Hickman, 5-10, Sr.; Julian Howe, 6-2, Sr.; Noah Marquez, 5-10, Sr.; Shiloh Escobar, 6-0, So.; Brady McCabe, 6-2, Fr.

Outlook: The Dawgs lost a strong 3-point shooter in DeGroat to graduation, but return four starters. Hanson (11.6 ppg) and Hickman (10.1 ppg, 36 3s) are the top scorers coming back. Howie (8.8 ppg) adds some height, but overall Berwick doesn’t have a lot of size. The defense allowed a Division 1 worst 60.5 points per game, but a drop to Division 2 could improve that stat.

HANOVER AREA

Coaches: Bill Callahan

2023-24 WVC record: 3-9 Div. 2, 5th; 6-17 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Scranton Prep, L 65-40

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1988)

Key players lost: Malachi Downey, Steven Florek, Lael Hayward

Key players: Kairi Craft, 6-3, Sr.; Noah Dewey, 6-5, Sr.; Andrew Kistner, 6-0, Sr.; Gernard Williams, 5-10, Sr.; Noah Sabecky, 5-6, Jr.; Jayden Coleman, 6-2, So.; Trayvon Lucas, 6-2, So.; Josh Rivera, 5-10, So.; Jaxon Pierce, 6-1, Fr.

Outlook: Dewey is one of the best big men in the WVC, leading Division 2 in scoring with a 20.7 average and shooting a WVC-leading 177 free throws. However, he could see more attention with Hanover Area’s top-two 3-point shooters gone. Williams (5.6 ppg) saw ample varsity time last season. Other expected contributors have just a smattering or no varsity experience. However, many Division 2 teams are in the same boat.

HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: Paul Guido

2023-24 WVC record: 11-1 Div. 2, 1st; 16-9 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Lakeland, L 52-39

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 5 (3A – 2011, 2017, 2020, 2022, 2023)

Key players lost: Mark Atherton, Michael Dubaskas, George Sabatini

Key players: Jack Hurst, Sr.; Evan Lacari, Sr.; Christian Oquendo, Sr.; David Popson, Sr.; Logan Sekol, Sr.; Brayden Sock, Sr.; Quron Drayton, Jr.; Cody Quaglia, Jr.; Kyaire McLean, Jr.; Charlie Schaffer, So.; Logan Shrader, So.; Max Mohutsky, So.

Outlook: Holy Redeemer has some holes to fill, but certainly has the candidates available. Tough inside player Popson (12.3 ppg, 75.6% FT) and guard Sock (5.5 ppg, 29 3s) are back as starters. Both weren’t eligible for the postseason in 2023-24 after transferring from Hanover Area. Nine other players led by Quaglia and Sekol have a good amount of varsity minutes. So while there are some questions, the answers seem on hand. Another divisional title looks very possible providing there’s not a rash of injuries.

LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Pete Moses

2023-24 WVC record: 1-11 Div. 2, 7th; 1-21 overall

2023-24 postseason: Did not qualify

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (A – 1979)

Key players lost: none

Key players: Spencer Smith, Sr.; Jack Evans, Jr.; Hunter Palka, Jr.; Finn Cronin, Soph.; Alex Smith, Soph.; Vinny Sparacio, Soph.

Outlook: Lake-Lehman was last in points per game (35.5) and points allowed (61.2) in the entire WVC. The Black Knights didn’t post their first win until their final game of the season and were the only WVC not to make districts. A huge factor was inexperience. No teams started a younger lineup. Alex Smith (10.8 ppg, 33 3s), Spencer Smith (8.6 ppg, 33 3s) and Palka (5.7 ppg, 31 3s) showed the ability to hit from beyond the arc. Offense in the paint, though, needs to take the next step.

MMI PREP

Coach: Joe Flanagan

2023-24 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, tied 3rd; 18-11 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-A Championship – Susquehanna, W 64-46; D2/11-A Playoffs – Weatherly, W 63-45; Bethlehem Christian, W 59-55; Notre Dame East Stroudsburg, W 55-46. PIAA A Playoffs – Galeton, W 61-51; High Point Baptist, W 39-35; Linville Hall, L 65-39.

State classification: A

District 2 titles: 2 (A – 2020, 2024)

Key players lost: Brendon Brobst, Reed Floryshak, Lex Lispi, Ryan Sones

Key players: Aiden Hosier, 5-9, Sr.; Nick Pantages, 6-1, Sr.; Hayden Schwabe, 6-1, Sr.; Jandel Figueroa, 5-7, Jr.; Caleb Skuba, 6-0, Jr.; Nate Kringe, 5-8, So.

Outlook: After a very successful campaign resulting in a second district title, only one thing is certain about MMI Prep – Pantages will be a starter. After that, the Preppers are lean on varsity minutes with Figueroa, Hosier and Schwabe the most experienced of the remaining players. There is also a lack of size, but MMI has been able to overcome that in the past by outworking opponents on occasion. Reaching last season’s victory total will be a tough undertaking.

TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Spencer Lunger

2023-24 WVC record: 1-13 Div. 1, 8th; 3-20 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A – Valley View, L 74-48

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Ethan Ergott, Steven Moore (transferred to Scranton Prep)

Key players: Andrew Lupinski, Sr.; Mahki Mickels, Sr.; Bryce Miller, Sr.; Jayden Ransom, Sr.; Ian Burke, Jr.; Colin Gregory, Jr.; Boden Lukasavage, Jr.; Caden Newswanger, Jr.; Elijah Faux, So.; Luke Chilson, Fr.

Outlook: Tunkhannock drops down a division and that will probably be helpful. The Tigers lost leading scorer Ergott to graduation and 6-foot-8 Moore to transfer. About a half dozen returning players have varsity experience. Tunkhannock, though, needs to find some scoring after ranking next-to-last in points per game at 38.7. The defense also needs to tighten up after surrendering 56.4 per game.

WYOMING AREA

Coach: Anthony Macario

2023-24 WVC record: 11-1 Div. 2, 2nd; 17-9 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Berwick, W 61-49; Scranton Prep, 76-60

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1971)

Key players lost: Brady Noone, Matt Rusinchak, Dane Schutter, Tyler Sciandra

Key players: Lukas Burakiewicz, Sr.; Anthony DeLucca, Sr.; Drew Keating, Jr.; Shane Pepe, Jr.; Luke Kopetchny, So.; Mitchell Rusinchak, So.

Outlook: The Warriors were hit hard by graduation, losing divisional MVP and 1,000-point scorer Schutter along with strong backcourt player Noone and relentless rebounder Sciandra. They were Wyoming Area’s top-three scorers as well. DeLucca (8.7 ppg, 40 3s) and Kopetchny (7.9 ppg) will be the main guys offensively. Burakewicz was sidelined early last season. The other players in the rotation right now logged limited varsity minutes.

WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Dan Messinger

2023-24 WVC record: 2-10 Div. 2, 6th; 4-19 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Riverside, L 72-37

State classification: 2A

District 2 titles: 3 (3A – 2018, 2019; A – 1985)

Key players lost: Alex Aiello, Louis Michaels, Jack Novelli

Key players: Antek Evan, Sr.; Theo Kraus, Sr.; Brian Leahy, Sr.; Finn Ruderman, Sr.; RJ Gernhardt, Jr. (injured); John Redington, Jr.; Cash Hansen-Richart, So.; Lucas Latorre, So.

Outlook: Wyoming Seminary will have a senior-dominated lineup with Evan (11 ppg) and Leahy (7.2 ppg) the leading scorers returning. Kraus and Rutterman saw some varsity time last season. Gernhardt was likely going to start until suffering an injury in a scrimmage. After that, there will be a bunch of guys battling for some playing time. Scoring was a problem last season as the Blue Knights averaged 42.9 points. They also allowed 57.7, ranking them sixth out of seven divisional teams in both categories.