There is a reason Hazleton Area and Holy Redeemer are divisional favorites in Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball — depth.

Both teams have players who won’t put up gaudy statistics every game because of it. It could be one player one game and a different player the next.

The WVC will be missing two of its best players. Dallas’ Molly Walsh was the Times Leader Player of the Year. Crestwood’s Keira Dougherty was selected to the Times Leader All-WVC team for a second consecutive season.

Walsh and Dougherty, though, both suffered season-ending injuries in the same summer tournament. Fortunately, both will be back next season.

Here’s a look at the WVC teams listed in alphabetically order. Statistics are from the 2023-24 regular season.

DIVISION 1

BERWICK

Coach: Bill Phillips

2023-24 WVC record: 4-10 Div. 1, 7th; 7-17 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Wyoming Area, W 46-31; Scranton Prep, L 54-15

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 2 (3A – 1997, 1998)

Key players lost: RaeAnna Andreas, Emma Klinger, Alysa Lewis, Gabby Starr, Lybbi Switzer

Key players: Abby Hess, Sr. (injured – out for the season); Carly Ochs, Sr. (injured – out for the season); Yari Rivas, Sr. (injured); Grace Robbins, So.

Outlook: Berwick graduated most of its scoring, lost players to injury and had some possible rotation players decide not to play. Not an idea situation as the Dawgs move up to Class 5A. The 6-foot Robbins (4.4 ppg) is the only returning player with significant varsity experience. Rivas could return in about a month. The freshmen class is talented, going 18-2 as eighth graders, and will fill out the starting lineup.

CRESTWOOD

Coach: Mary Mushock-Namey

2023-24 WVC record: 11-3 Div. 1, 3rd; 16-9 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – North Pocono, W 48-42; Scranton, L 55-45; Dallas, L 42-25

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: none

Key players: Kate Gallagher, Sr.; Kendall Petrosky, Sr.; Jordan Andrews, Sr.; Keira Dougherty, Jr. (injured – out for the season); Jackie Gallagher, So.; Charlie Hiller, So.; Cameron Vieney, So.

Outlook: Crestwood will need to replace All-WVC guard Dougherty (13.5 ppg, 72.2% FT, 25 3s), who suffered a season-ending injury playing in the summer. There is depth at the guard position to lessen her loss somewhat. Jackie Gallagher (12.9 ppg, 33 3s) will lead the backcourt. Hiller (10.4 pg, 64.8% FT) and Kate Gallagher (4.6 ppg) are both around 6-foot, giving the Comets an advantage in the paint nearly every night.

DALLAS

Coach: Vince Bucciarelli

2023-24 WVC record: 12-2 Div. 1, 1st; 21-8 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Wallenpaupack, W 64-43; Abington Heights, L 48-46; Crestwood, W 42-25. PIAA 5A Playoffs – Villa Maria Academy, W 43-41; Archbishop Wood, L 66-32

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 2003)

Key players lost: Elizabeth Viglone

Key players: Mia DelGaudio, 5-7, Jr.; Molly Walsh, 5-8, Jr. (injured – out for the season); Lyla Wydra, 5-10, Jr. (injured – out for the season); Brianna Casey, 5-5, So.; Izzy Evans, 5-8, So.; Caitlyn Mizzer, 5-4, So.; Lucy Brunn, 5-5, Fr.; Odessa Kanton, 6-3, Fr.; Riley Samanas, 5-2, Fr.; Malaysia Shaw, 5-6, Fr.; Zoey Sutzko, 5-6, Fr.

Outlook: Dallas will have to overcome the loss Times Leader Player of the year Walsh (18.6 ppg, 78.8% FT, 29 3s) and sixth-man Wydra, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries in the summer. Plus, Viglone added inside toughness. The returning starters are high-energy Mizzer (5.7 ppg), outside threat DelGaudio (10.6 ppg, 29 3s) and solid backcourt player Casey (6.4 ppg, 74.4% FT). Kanton will also start and provide size inside. Several others are vying for the final starting spot.

HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Joe Gavio

2023-24 WVC record: 12-2 Div. 1, 2nd; 24-5 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Wilkes-Barre Area, W 48-31; Williamsport, W 49-33. PIAA 6A Playoffs – Pennsbury, W 63-48; Cardinal O’Hara, L 55-46

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 13 (6A – 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024; 4A – 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2016)

Key players lost: none

Key players: Sophia Shults, 5-9, Sr.; Olivia Williams, 5-8, Sr.; Kayla Lagowy, 5-9, Jr.; Alexis Reimold, 5-8, Jr.; Evelyn Shults, 5-9, Jr.; Kaitlyn Bindas, 5-4, So.; Sophia Benyo, 5-9, So.

Outlook: Hazleton Area averaged a WVC-high 63.7 points last season and there is no reason to think that will change. Every major contributor returns, including Bindas (15 ppg, 41 3s), Sophia Shults (12.7 ppg), Benyo (9.4 ppg) and Reimold (8.9 ppg). While the Cougars don’t have a true big girl, they have size across the board plus very good depth. They could make some noise at the state level.

PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Jeff Gregory

2023-24 WVC record: 5-9 Div. 1, 6th; 12-10 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Abington Heights, L 50-43

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 2 (5A – 2023; 4A – 2015)

Key players lost: Kaitlin Chernouskas, Rowan Lazevnick

Key players: Grace Callahan, 5-8, Sr.; Maddie Karp, 5-7, Sr.; Daniella Ranieli, 5-3, Sr.; Lili Hintze, 5-6, Jr.

Outlook: Pittston Area will once again revolve around perennial All-WVC selection and 1,000-point scorer Ranieli. Ranieli (18.3 ppg, 82.9% FT, 60 3s) is the most complete backcourt player in the WVC and led the conference in free-throw shooting and 3-pointers. Hintze (8.0 ppg, 29 3s) is coming off a strong season. Karp (5.9 ppg) and Callahan (2.0 ppg) are also returning starters. There are some solid candidates to fill other spots.

WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Dale Rapson

2023-24 WVC record: 6-8 Div. 1, tied 4th; 9-14 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Delaware Valley, W 50-33; Hazleton Area, L 48-31

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 2 (6A – 2021, 2022)

Key players lost: Katie Keating, Emma Krawczeniuk, Mahogany Robinson

Key players: Aisyah Grady, Sr.; Emily Davidson, Sr.; Tatianna Medina, Sr.; Diamond Thornton, Sr.; Emily Barrouk, Fr.; Jaida Underwood, Fr.

Outlook: Three-year starter Thornton (10.2 ppg, 72.9% FT, 17 3s) and McAfee return to the starting lineup. Medina will also start with a pair of newcomers Underwood and Barrouk, who have great potential. Grady and Davidson will be the main players off the bench. Besides inexperience, the Wolfpack also lost their two best 3-point shooters so developing some perimeter offense appears necessary.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Gary Ferenchick

2023-24 WVC record: 6-8 Div. 1, tied 4th; 9-14 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Williamsport, L 50-49

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 2 (6A – 2023; 3A – 1978)

Key players lost: Gabby Marsola, Mackenzie Perluke, Kiersten Rinehimer

Key players: Anya Richet, Sr.; Anna Sierra, Sr.; Thalia Irizarry, Jr.; Gabbi Novitski, Jr.

Outlook: Wyoming Valley West will have to fill some spots, including two-time All-WVC guard Perluke and 3-point shooting. Three starters are back – Richet (7.5 ppg), Irizarry (9.4 ppg, 19 3s) and Novitski (4.1). The hope is a promising group of sophomores and freshmen will be able to develop as the season goes on and some rotation players come from that group. The Spartans are in a bit of a rebuild.

DIVISION 2

HANOVER AREA

Coach: Marie Skrepenak

2023-24 WVC record: 0-12 Div. 2, 7th; 0-22 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Nanticoke Area, L 79-12

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Izzy Curcio, Alana Hughes, Maggie Murphy, Brenna Slusser

Key players: Flora Tirado, Sr.; Emmas Schlingman, Jr.; Caitlyn Vigorito, Jr.

Outlook: Hanover Area has a roster of 11 because of graduation and some others electing not to play this season. The Hawkeyes were the WVC’s lowest-scoring team at 19.9 points per game and surrendered the most per contest at 60.7. The goal is to close that gap, become more competitive and perhaps end a 24-game losing streak. Schlingman (3.8 ppg), Vigorito (3.7 ppg, 14 3s) and Tirado (2.9 ppg) are the top returning scorers.

HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: John Jezorwski

2023-24 WVC record: 12-0 Div. 2, 1st; 23-6 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Mid Valley, W 50-31; Lake-Lehman, W 64-47; Dunmore, W 51-46. PIAA 3A Playoffs – Bloomsburg, W 45-30; York Catholic, W 73-41; Loyalsock, L 51-34

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 5 (3A – 2008, 2009, 2017, 2024; 2A – 2016)

Key players lost: Angie Corridoni, Lucie Racicky

Key players: Megan Albrecht, Sr.; Brooke Kroptavich, Sr.; Bella Boylan, Jr.; Tessa Cegelka, Jr.; McKenzie Chimock, Jr.; Gillian Parsons, So.

Outlook: Although Holy Redeemer lost two very good players to graduation, the Royals will remain the top team in the division. They have a combination of depth, offensive balance and strong defenders. Chimock (9.1 ppg, 34 3s), Albrecht (8.5 ppg), Kroptavich (8.7 ppg) and Boylan (8.3 ppg) lead an offense where there is no true go-to player, which makes Redeemer very challenging to defend.

LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Charlie Lavan

2023-24 WVC record: 9-3 Div. 2, 2nd; 18-11 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Elk Lake, W 45-38; Holy Redeemer, L 64-47; Western Wayne, W 36-34. PIAA 3A Playoffs – Notre Dame Green Pond, W 50-43 2OT; Loyalsock, L 59-32

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 1 (2A – 1984)

Key players lost: Brenna Hunt, Molly Jenkins

Key players: Ella Wilson, 6-0, Sr. (injured); Delcia Biscotto, 5-6, Jr.; Olivia Corcoran, 5-3, Jr.; Kathryn Morgan, 5-10, Jr.; Olivia Oliver, 5-8, Jr.

Outlook: Lake-Lehman will be without WVC scoring champ Wilson (20.9 ppg, 79.5% FT, 31 3s) in the early going while she recovers from an injury. She is one of the most versatile players in the WVC and the only senior on the roster. Point guard Biscotto (4.3 ppg) returns to run the offense. Corcoran (2.7 ppg), Morgan (2.5 ppg) and Oliver (3.4 ppg) are part of a solid junior class.

MMI PREP

Coach: Frank Romero

2023-24 WVC record: 2-10 Div. 2, 6th; 5-17 overall

2023-24 postseason: Did not qualify

State classification: A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Bria Kringe

Key players: Cassidy McDermott, Jr.; Lanie Paniagua, Jr.; Arushi Solgama, Jr.; Georgia Washko, Jr.; Madelyn Young, Jr.

Outlook: Romero takes over a team which won for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Kringe was a huge part last season, scoring 385 of the team’s 559 points. She will be dearly missed. Washko (2.5 ppg) was second on the team in scoring. The Preppers return some experience, but without Kringe’s scoring prowess it seems unlikely they top last season’s win total.

NANTICOKE AREA

Coach: Ed Grant

2023-24 WVC record: 8-4 Div. 2, 3rd; 14-10 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Hanover Area, W 79-12; Valley View, L 54-53

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 9 (4A – 2017; 3A – 1983, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2006, 2007)

Key players lost: Claire Aufiero

Key players: Caitlyn Majiros, Sr.; Nevaeh Baran, Jr.; Amiah Ceruti, Jr.; Marli Donahue, Jr.; Jordyn Johnson, Jr.; Kate Reed, Jr.

Outlook: Nanticoke Area led Division 2 in scoring with 56.3 points per game, but with perennial all-star Aufiero gone that number could be tough to attain. Reed (10.3 ppg, 70.2%, 42 3s) is one of the top perimeter shooters in the division. Majiros (10.1 ppg, 65.5% FT) brings offense in the paint. Baran (7.3 ppg) also put up solid numbers. Donahue and Johnson have varsity experience, but there could be a need to find some rotation pieces.

TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Dan Williams

2023-24 WVC record: 0-14 Div. 1, 8th; 2-21 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View, L 55-28

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (4A – 1989, 1990)

Key players lost: Aliyah Staff

Key players: Laurianna Alston, Sr.; Erin Van Ness, Sr.; Olivia Williams, Jr.; Madelyn Bevan, So.; Makenzie Gregory, So.

Outlook: The drop to Division 2 should benefit Tunkhannock, which was last in scoring (27.5 ppg) and defense (55.1 ppg) last season in Division 1. The entire starting lineup returns and has been progressing. Alston (10.7 ppg) is the top returning scorer while Van Ness (8.4 ppg, 37 3s) provides perimeter shooting. There are only 12 on the roster, so staying healthy will be paramount to upping the win total.

WYOMING AREA

Coach: Mark Casper

2023-24 WVC record: 4-8 Div. 2, 5th; 6-17 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Berwick, L 46-31

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Morgan Slusser

Key players: Krea Bonita, Sr.; Kendall Day, Sr.; Addison Gaylord, So. (injured); Aubrey Lewis, So.; Abby Sterba, So.

Outlook: Wyoming Area went through a rebuild last season, relying on many freshmen. The rebuild will continue this season. The Warriors managed just 27.5 points per game, although the defense wasn’t too bad for the most part. Gaylord (5.6 ppg, 16 3s) will miss most of the season with an injury. Bonita (6.1 ppg) and Sterba (4.8 ppg) are the top scorers back.

WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: CJ Kersey

2023-24 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, 4th; 15-8 overall

2023-24 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Western Wayne, L 40-30

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Lexy Lichtenstein, Ellie Parra, Hayley Smeraldi

Key players: Clare Griffin, Sr.; Avery Luksic, Sr.; Ellie Kersey, So.; Ella Stambaugh, So.;

Outlook: In two full seasons, former boys coach Kersey has revived a program which was in poor shape when he took over midway through the 2020-21 season. Stambaugh (13.3 ppg, 74.1% FT, 22 3s) is 6-foot-2 and can play anywhere on the court. Griffin (6.8 ppg) and Kersey (5.1 ppg, 23 3s) will also be key players in the offensive end. The Blue Knights, though, will need to develop some depth.