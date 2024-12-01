🔊 Listen to this

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday, ending the Buckeyes ’ hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game.

Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines (7-5, 5-4) at Ohio State’s 17-yard line with two minutes remaining in the game. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot.

Ohio State (10-2, 7-2, No. 2 CFP) got the ball back but couldn’t move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down to seal the Wolverines’ fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

“You come to Michigan to play this game,” Zvada said. “So, it’s the biggest one of the year. It’s the one that everyone looks forward to, and to be able to come in here and take the win, it’s amazing.”

This Ohio State loss in the “The Game” might have been the toughest of the past four because Michigan was unranked and wrapping up a disappointing season. The Wolverines were also playing without a couple of top players: tight end Colston Loveland and cornerback Will Johnson.

The Buckeyes were favored by 21 points, the widest point spread for this rivalry since 1978, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Records — and point spreads, for that matter — rarely mean much when these two teams meet.

“Our defense played outstanding,” Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said. “We held a high-powered offense to 10 points, 77 rushing yards.”

The Buckeyes were off all afternoon. Howard was 19 for 33 for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and Jayden Fielding missed two field-goal attempts. The run game was hardly there.

“It’s hard, man,” an emotional Howard said. “I really don’t have much right now. I do know we’re a two-loss team. We’re going to get into the playoffs and make a run. But, I mean, this one hurts.”

Mullings was Michigan’s primary weapon. He rushed for 116 yards and the Wolverines only touchdown of the game in the first half as neither team could get much going offensively on the frigid afternoon.

“They made plays, we made plays, so as the game wore on you could definitely, slowly feel them starting to lose confidence, lose that energy and lose that faith,” Mullings said.

Howard was clunky all day. In the first half he threw an interception from deep in his own territory that led to Michigan’s touchdown.

He went out for a play in the second quarter to be checked for a head injury. After the game, he said he was fine.

“We’re very disappointed, and never thought this would happen right here,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “We expected to win this game and go play in the Big Ten championship game.”

After the game, Michigan players attempted to plant their flag at midfield and were confronted by Ohio State players. A skirmish ensued as both teams pushed and shoved before being separated. Police deployed pepper spray in an attempt to stop the players from fighting.

No. 22 ILLINOIS 38, NORTHWESTERN 28

CHICAGO — Aidan Laughery rushed for three touchdowns and No. 22 Illinois topped Northwestern 38-28 on Saturday to reach nine victories for the first time since its 2007 Rose Bowl season.

Pat Bryant dashed in to score off Luke Altmyer’s 43-yard pass early in the third quarter as Illinois (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) struck for touchdowns just over 4 minutes apart early in the third quarter to open a 28-10 lead in what had been a tight game.

Altmyer, who threw for 170 yards, had a TD himself on a keeper from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter. David Olano added a field goal in the fourth to cap Illinois’ scoring.

Laughery, a sophomore running back, rushed for a career-best 172 yards and topped 100 for the first time. He entered with only one TD this season and two for his career. He had a career-long 64-yard run for a score early in the second half.

Northwestern’s Devin Turner intercepted Altmyer twice, including for a 13-yard touchdown return late in the first quarter. Thomas Gordon caught Jack Lausch’s 15-yard TD pass with a minute left, then the Wildcats added a two-point conversion to complete the scoring.

RUTGERS 34, MICHIGAN STATE 14

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kyle Monangai rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, Antwan Raymond added two scoring runs and Jai Patel kicked four field goals on Saturday to help Rutgers to a victory over Michigan State in the wintry regular-season finale for both teams.

Rutgers scored on eight of its nine possessions in the game that was played in blowing snow and wind chills in the teens.

It is the first time since 2014 that the Scarlet Knights (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) have registered seven wins in the regular season and the first time that Rutgers has won four Big Ten games.

The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) lost four of their last five games and failed to earn bowl eligibility for third consecutive year.

UCLA 20, FRESNO STATE 13

PASADENA, Calif. — Ethan Garbers passed for 289 yards in his final game for UCLA, T.J. Harden scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and the Bruins rallied for a victory in their season finale.

Fresno State had a 10-6 lead at halftime, but went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half. UCLA took over on its own 40 after a punt and went 56 yards in four plays, capped by Harden’s 5-yard run up the middle for his second touchdown of the season.

The big play of the series came when tight end Moliki Matavao had a 35-yard reception to the Bulldogs’ 5. Matavao finished with career highs in receptions (eight) and yards (120).

Garbers, who completed 26 of 40 passes, put it out of reach with 1:38 remaining with a 2-yard touchdown pass to J. Michael Sturdivant, completing a 15-play, 78-yard drive that took 6:14 off the clock.