WILKES-BARRE — When Steve Smith was growing up, he looked forward to the first day of deer season all year, the Pennsylvania Game Commission executive director said this week.

“I’m hardly alone that way,” Smith said. “For many of us, hunting — and deer hunting in particular — isn’t just a hobby. It’s a part of the fabric of our lives. Our hunting culture, and our commitment to wildlife and conservation, is so strong, so deeply rooted, so passionate, that it’s impossible to separate it from who and what we are.”

Smith said shoppers have Black Friday, but for Pennsylvania hunters, the real action starts one day later, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, when the statewide firearms deer season begins.

Smith said no other single point of the hunting calendar draws as much participation.

Opening day, which fell on Nov. 30 this year, put more than half a million hunters in the woods — all looking to bring home healthy venison to fill their freezers.

“It’s about more than just that, though,” Smith said.

For many families — those who hunt from camps and those who hunt closer to home — Smith said the deer opener is an event — a chance to bring together family and friends and make memories centered on the outdoors that will be retold for generations.

Season opens Saturday

This year’s deer season started on Saturday, Nov 30, continues on Sunday, Dec. 1, then runs from Dec. 2-14, excluding only Sunday, Dec. 8.

Hunters are allowed one antlered deer per year, plus one antlerless deer for every Wildlife Management Unit (WMU)-specific antlerless license or Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit.

• Last year, across all of the 2023-24 deer seasons, hunters harvested an estimated 430,010 white-tailed deer.

• The statewide buck harvest was estimated at 171,600, while the antlerless harvest was estimated at 258,410.

• As in years past, the regular firearms deer season accounted for the largest part of the take. Firearms hunters took an estimated 254,710 deer, with 86,260 of those bucks and the remaining 168,450 being antlerless.

Smith said he expects similar numbers this year, if history is any guide.

According to the National Deer Association, an advocacy group working to ensure the future of wild deer, wildlife habitat and hunting, Pennsylvania annually ranks in the top five, if not the top three, among states in terms of antlered buck harvest; antlered buck harvest per square mile; antlerless deer harvest; antlerless deer harvest per square mile; and antlerless deer per antlered buck harvest.

That’s been true for at least a decade.

Pennsylvania grows bucks with impressive antlers, too. The implementation of antler-point restrictions in 2002 — which limit hunters to harvesting bucks with three or four points on one side, depending on which area of the state — has changed the buck harvest.

At one time, yearling bucks — those about 18 months old with their first set of antlers — dominated the harvest. Now, two of every three bucks is at least 2.5 years old. Smith said that translates to older, bigger deer with more impressive headgear.

Connecting with one of them, or any deer, is a matter of hunting in good habitat, where deer find the food and cover they need.

But it’s also a matter of patience, said David Stainbrook, the Game Commission’s Deer and Elk Section Supervisor.

“Success in harvesting deer starts with scouting and knowing the land,” Stainbrook said. “But putting in time is important, too, so hunters should hit the woods every chance they get. Even one additional day hunting can make the difference between filling a tag or not.”

Deer season regulations

Deer hunters everywhere statewide must wear at all times a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange material on their head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees, during the firearms deer season. An orange hat and vest will satisfy the requirement.

Non-hunters who might be afield during deer season and other hunting seasons should consider wearing orange, as well. And on state game lands between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, non-hunters are required to meet the 250-square-inch fluorescent orange requirement.

Hunters who harvest a deer are required to affix a valid tag to the ear — not an antler — before the deer is moved. Hunters can use a large safety pin to attach the tag, as it won’t damage the ear. The tag must be filled out with ballpoint pen.

Hunters must then report their harvests to the Game Commission within 10 days. Harvests can be reported online at www.huntfish.pa.gov, by calling 1-800-838-4431 or by mailing in the postage-paid cards that are provided in the digest.

Mentored youth hunters are required to report deer harvests within five days. Hunters with DMAP permits must report on their hunting success within 10 days of the last possible date of harvest, regardless of whether they harvest deer.

DEP awards $2.55M to continue to clean up largest inventory of abandoned mines in U.S.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded more than $2.5 million for six projects to restore abandoned mine lands and clean streams affected by abandoned mine drainage as a part of the Abandoned Mine Lands and Acid Mine Drainage Grant Program.

Pennsylvania has the largest inventory of abandoned coal mines in the nation, with a roughly $5 billion need for reclamation and stream restoration. To date, Pennsylvania has rehabilitated more than 91,000 acres of abandoned coal mines, and with this federal funding, will be able to continue this vital work that protects the health and safety of our communities.

“Reclaiming these abandoned mine lands improves our environment and makes Pennsylvania a more beautiful place,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “We will get stuff done by getting rid of eyesores like coal waste piles and orange streams and help to revitalize these communities. It’s also creating jobs and bolstering the economy not just today, but in the future when these communities can grow and thrive without the pollution of the past.”

The funding was awarded through the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act, which has invested more than $700 million into reclaiming Pennsylvania’s abandoned mine lands since 2022.

DEP has received $244 million from the IIJA this year for projects to clean up abandoned mine lands and protect Pennsylvania communities — removing waste piles, re-grading dangerous highwalls that can result in loose dirt, trees, and other hazards, treating abandoned mine drainage that affects streams and rivers, and preventing and treating mine subsidence underneath homes and businesses across the Commonwealth.

Grant recipients will be reimbursed on project costs.

The following projects will be awarded under the Abandoned Mine Land and Acid Mine Drainage Grant Program:

Fayette County:

Natural Streams Foundation – $594,880

Hereford Hollow – Project work includes completing a project design to reclaim 36 acres of abandoned mine land, including over three million tons of refuse, in Luzerne Township.

Schuylkill County:

Schuylkill Conservation District – $280,800

Ravine East (Franklin Breaker Levee) – Project work includes design and permitting required to reclaim AML resulting in over 1,500 feet of clogged stream along the Swatara Creek in Pine Grove Township.

Tioga County:

Trout Unlimited, Inc. – $1,225,091

Basswood Run – Project work addresses major maintenance needs for Hunters Drift, a passive AMD treatment system, in Morris Township.

Westmoreland County:

Jacobs Creek Watershed Association – $114,469

Donnelly (Stauffer Run Watershed Assessment) – Project work includes the completion of an assessment of AMD sites along the headwaters of Stauffer Run, a tributary to Jacobs Creek in East Huntingdon Township.

Westmoreland Conservation District – $343,642

Bovard (Refuse Pile) – Project work includes the completion of a Phase 1 project design for the Bovard coal refuse site remediation in Hempfield Township.

Grant funding available to improve watersheds in York and Lancaster counties

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) this week announced that grant funding opportunities are available to fund stream habitat improvement projects in York and Lancaster Counties.

Funding for the grant program is being provided by two sources, the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station and the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Project.

In accordance with their respective Water Quality Certifications, PFBC receives a combined total of $150,000 annually to fund projects such as dam removals, stream habitat improvement projects, and agricultural pasture and barnyard best management practices.

No single project will receive more than $75,000 in funding. Applicants are encouraged to secure matching funds in the form of grants from other institutions, cash, in-kind labor, equipment, materials and supplies.

To be eligible, projects must be in York or Lancaster counties and be a habitat improvement or a sediment reduction project. Projects may include stream improvement, agricultural best management practices, and small dam removal projects.

Project applicants must meet the eligibility criteria and must use the application form specified in the grant application package, which is available on the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com).

Project applications must be postmarked no later than January 24, 2025.

This round of projects is expected to be announced in May 2025.