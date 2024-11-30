🔊 Listen to this

Ayden Agapito scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the opening quarter as Crestwood seized control early in a 56-23 victory over Hanover Area in a boys basketball game Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Sechleer and Connor Wagaman each added seven for the Comets.

Noah Dewey had eight for Hanover Area.

Muhlenburg 73, Wilkes-Barre Area 70 3OT

The Wolfpack rallied to force overtime, but fell to Muhlenburg in triple overtime in the title game of the Wilkes-Barre Area Tip-Off Tournament.

David Jannuzzi scored 30 points and Mike Keating had 26 for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Shermar Killens paced the Muhls with 21.

Pocono Mountain East 80, Wyoming Area 56

The Warriors lost in the championship game of the Akens Tournament at North Pocono.

Luke Kopetchny scored 23 to lead Wyoming Area.

Berwick 62, Hughesville 37

Julian Howe scored 15 points, Billy Hanson had 14 and Kaden Hickman added 13 as the Dawgs opened their season with a win over visiting Hughesville.

Berwick had an 18-point lead at halftime.

Dallas 53, North Pocono 44

Joey Nocito scored all of his team-high 13 points in the second half as Dallas surged past North Pocono in the Aken Tournament consolation game.

Jude Nocito added 12 points for the Mountaineers, and Jack Dale finished with 11.

Josh Staples had 13 points to lead North Pocono.

Riverside 82, Wyo. Valley West 54

Nico Antoniacci scored a game-high 34 points as he helped Riverside build a 19-point halftime lead.

Kyle Connor added 13 for the Vikings.

Navion Terry scored 19 and Lemar Weatherspoon tossed in 11 for Valley West.

Mountain View 67, Wyoming Seminary 56

A 10-point fourth quarter was costly for Wyoming Seminary in its loss at Mountain View.

Theo Kraus led Seminary with 25 points followed by Lucas Latorre with 12.

Jackson Grateford scored 23 for Mountain View, including eight in the Eagles’ 22-point fourth quarter.

COLLEGES

Wilkes 90, Keystone 67

Lucas Lesko continued his hot start to the year for the Colonels, dropping a game-high 31 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a big win at the Marts Center.

Lesko, who is averaging 25 points per game through the team’s first seven games, did his scoring efficiently, going 11-for-19 from the field. Jack Argento added 19 points for Wilkes, who only led by five at halftime before dominating the second half to win going away.

Crestwood 56, Hanover Area 23

HANOVER AREA (23) — Josh Rivera 1 1-2 3, Andrew Kistner 1 0-0 3, Kaili Craft 1 0-0 2, Jayden Coleman 0 1-2 1, Noah Sabecky 9 102 1, Gernard Williams 2 0-2 5, Ben Kolbicka 0 0-0 0, Noah Dewey 1 6-8 8. Totals 6 9-16 23.

CRESTWOOD (56) — Ryan Sechleer 3 0-0 7, Jacob Feisel 2 0-0 5, Gio Barna 1 1-2 3, Connor Wagaman 3 0-0 7, Cameron Scotti 1 0-0 2, Jack Rodgers 1 1-2 3, Brady Grevera 1 0-0 3, Ayden Agapito 8 2-2 19, Kell Edwards 0 2-2 2, Tommy Biscotti 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-8 56.

Hanover Area`6`6`5`6 — 23

Crestwood`18`9`20`9 — 56

Three-point goals: HA 2 (Kistner, Williams). CRE 6 (Schleer, Feisel, Wagaman, Johnson, Grevera, Agapito).

Muhlenburg 73, Wilkes-Barre Area 70 3OT

MUHLENBURG (73) — Justin Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Jayden Kantner 4 5-6 13, Jaden Perez 1 0-0 3, Amari Allen 3 0-0 6, Mike Miller 4 0-0 8, Shermar Killens 7 6-10 21, Matt Marte 0 2-2 2, Javier Hutchinson 5 0-0 10, Eli Hemmings 4 0-0 10. Totals 28 13-18 73.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (70) — Nahiem Ford 1 0-0 3, Quran Brooks 3 0-0 6, David Jannuzzi 7 15-15 30, Jordan Valentin 0 0-2 0, Mike Keating 11 2-3 26, Reylie Ramirez 0 1-2 1, Kayden Diggs 0 0-0 o, Jacob Johnson 1 0-0 3, Achilles Fuentes 0 1-2 1, Jordany Rodriguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 19-24 70.

Muhlenburg`15`18`11`9`2`6`12 — 73

W-B Area`12`16`10`15`2`6`9 — 70

Three-point goals: MUH 4 (Perez, Killens, Hemmings 2). WBA (Ford, Jannuzzi, Keating 2, Johnson).

Berwick 62, Hughesville 37

HUGHESVILLE (37) — Malachi Flowers 0 0-0 0, Ithel Miley 3 0-0 6, Jarrett Easton 0 1-2 1, Brady Morgan 0 0-0 0, Paul Rogun 1 3-4 5, Dylan McConnell 0 0-0 0, Gavin Knorr 4 2-2 11, Evan MacKenzie 0 0-0 0, McKelvey Brink 0 1-2 1, Alex Schultz 5 1-1 11, Tyson Harrington 0 0-2 0, Kevin Bohak 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-13 37.

BERWICK (62) — Billy Hanson 5 1-2 14, Julian Howie 7 1-2 15, Noah Marquez 1 0-2 2, Kaden Hickman 5 0-2 13, Carlos Guzman 2 2-2 7, Julius Hellenthal 0 0-0 0, Shiloh Escobar 2 0-0 4, Sage Bankes 2 0-0 5, Westley Stout 0 0-0 0, Brady McCabe 0 0-0 0, Daiyendy Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Cole Phillips 1 0-0 2, Lucan Grozier 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-10 62.

Hughesville`10`12`10`5 — 37

Berwick`22`18`15`7 — 62

Three-point goals: HUGH 1 (Knorr). BER 8 (Hanson 3, Hickman 3, Guzman, Bankes 1).

Dallas 53, North Pocono 44

DALLAS (53) — Jude Nocito 4 2-2 12, Joey Nocito 5 2-4 13, Jack Dale 3 5-6 11, Chris Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Pat Flanagan 2 0-4 4, Brady Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Kael Berry 2 1-1 5, Brady Mizzer 1 0-0 3, Max Scatton 0 0-0 0, Tyce Mason 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 10-17 53.

NORTH POCONO (44) — Cole West 4 1-2 9, Josh Staples 2 7-9 13, Anthony Maros 1 0-0 2, Evan Wolff 2 0-0 4, Cael Hafner 4 1-1 9, Dylan O’Neill 1 0-2 2, Sean Turk 0 0-0 0, Anthony Santaniello 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 9-14 44.

Dallas`8`9`15`21 — 53

North Pocono`12`9`11`12 — 44

Three-point goals: DAL 5 (Ju. Nocito 2, Jo. Nocito, Mizzer, Mason). NP 3 (Staples 2, Santaniello).

Riverside 82, Wyo. Valley West 54

RIVERSIDE (82) — Mike Schimefenig 2 0-0 4, Nico Antoniacci 12 8-8 34, Connor McNulty 4 2-4 10, Mason Rickart 3 0-0 9, Eimer Cruz 0 0-0 0, Richie Kostoff 1 0-0 2, Gerry Rose 4 2-4 10, Kyle Connor 3 3-3 13, Paul Brennan 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 15-19 82.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (54) — Navion Terry 8 3-6 19, Lemar Weatherspoon 4 1-2 11, Camrin Shovlin 4 0-0 9, Caden Sabb 2 0-0 5, Kaden Dittus 0 0-0 0, D’Vonte Rivers 2 0-0 5, Dylan Mattis 2 0-0 5, Kamau Ingram 0 0-0 0, Alex Cirne 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-8 54.

Riverside`24`17`22`19 — 82

Wyo. Valley West`13`9`15`17 — 54

Three-point goals: RIV 7 (Antoniacci 2, McNulty, Rickart 3, Connor). WVW 6 (Weatherspoon 2, Shovlin, Sabb, Rivers, Mattis).

Mountain View 67, Wyoming Seminary 56

WYO. SEMINARY (56) — Antek Evan 2 3-3 9, Theo Kraus 8 5-6 25, Cash Hansen-Richart 3 0-0 6, Matt Mascrenhas 0 0-0 0, Lucas Latorre 6 1-2 12, John Redington 0 0-0 0, Finn Ruderman 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-11 56.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (67) — Josh Miller 2 0-0 5, Jackson Gesford 6 7-11 23, Ziggy Bradford 6 0-0 15, Cooper Biando 0 0-0 0, Hudson Bain 6 1-2 14, Mac Madura 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Thatcher 3 0-0 8. Totals 24 8-13 67.

Wyoming Seminary`13`8`24`10 — 56

Mountain View`12`21`12`22 — 67

Three-point goals: WS 7 (Evan 2, Kraus 4, Latorre). MV 11 (Miller, Gesford 4, Bradford 3, Bain, Thatcher 2).