A dominant defensive performance carried Hazleton Area to a win in their own season-opening tournament, beating Wyomissing 48-14 to win the Lady Cougars Tip-Off tournament on Saturday night.

The Cougars led 44-6 at the half, and held Wyomissing to just six made field goals on the night.

Kaitlyn Bindas led all scorers with 16 points. Sophia Shults added 10 points, and was named MVP of the tournament after the Cougars’ win. Mariah Marolo had nine points, all from beyond the three-point line.

Wyoming Area 27, Montrose 23

The Warriors rebounded from a loss on Friday to beat Montrose for their first win of the year.

Abby Sterba had 10 points to lead Wyoming Area. Jailynn Park added 7 points.

Hughesville 48, Dallas 43

Hughesville outscored Dallas 17-10 in the fourth quarter to post the win.

Maddie Smith scored 19 for Hughesville.

Odessa Kanton scored 14 for Dallas in her varsity debut.

Nazareth 37, Lake-Lehman 29

The consolation game of the Lady Cougars Tip-Off Tournament went the way of Nazareth.

Peyton Long led the way for Nazareth with nine points.

Kinley Purdy led all scorers and dropped nearly half of Lake-Lehman’s points, finishing with 14 points and three made three-pointers.

Marian Catholic 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 32

The Wolfpack couldn’t keep up in the second half and fell to Marian Catholic.

Marian Catholic had three scorers in double figures, led by Addy Marek with 15 points.

Diamond Thornton led Wilkes-Barre Area with 12 points, earning 10 of them at the free throw line.

Hazleton Area 48, Wyomissing 14

WYOMISSING (14) — Karly Hyde 0 0-0 0, Ella Anders 0 0-0 0, Lily Marshall 0 0-0 0, Izzy Campbell 0 0-0 0, Abby Buckley 0 0-0 0, Lily Paolini 0 0-0 0, Reagan Modrak 0 0-0 0, Mallory King 0 0-0 0, Addie Loeb 1 0-0 3, Kacey Maggs 0 1-2 1, Amaya Stewart 5 0-0 10. Totals 6 1-2 14.

HAZLETON AREA (48) — Mariah Marolo 3 0-0 9, Sophia Benyo 2 0-0 4, Jayla Eberts 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Bindas 8 0-0 16, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Shults 0 0-0 0, Kayla Lagowy 0 0-0 0, Alexis Reimold 1 0-0 2, Sophia Shults 3 4-4 10, Juliana Silva 1 0-0 3, Sofia Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Miranda Chupela 0 0-0 0, Hanna Matyas 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-4 48.

Wyomissing`0`6`6`2 — 14

Hazleton Area`20`24`0`4 — 48

Three-point goals: WYO 1 (Loeb). HAZ 4 (Marolo 3, Silva).

Wyoming Area 27, Montrose 23

WYOMING AREA (27) — Sydney Ratchford 0 0-0 0, Aminah Dixon 1 0-0 2, Krea Bonita 0 0-2 0, Abby Sterba 4 1-2 10, Shannon Kearns 1 2-4 4, Kendall Day 2 o-2 4, Jailynn Park 3 0-0 7. Totals 11 3-10 27.

MONTROSE (23) — Alyssa Jackson 0 0-0 0, Carly Fry 2 1-2 5, MycKenna Kublo 0 0-0 0, Hailey Aukema 0 0-0 0, Ally Legg 2 0-0 5, Molly Weller 2 0-0 4, Sadie Jones 2 0-0 5, Rori Gurn 2 0-0 4, June McGee 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 1-2 23.

Wyoming Area`11`6`3`7 — 27

Montrose`9`0`2`12 — 23

Three-point goals: WA 2 (Sterba, Park). MON 2 (Legg, Jones).

Hughesville 48, Dallas 43

HUGHESVILLE (48) — Kylie Temple 1 0-0 2, Ava Snyder 2 1-2 6, Alli Anstadt 6 1-1 13, Maddie Smith 5 8-8 19, Kendall Hamm 1 0-0 2, Allyssa King 1 0-0 2, Anna Easton 0 0-0 0, Vivian Draper 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 10-11 48.

DALLAS (43) — Izzy Evans 3 0-0 6, Caitlyn Mizzer 3 3-4 9, Mia DelGaudio 3 2-4 8, Riley Samanas 0 0-0 0, Malaysia Shaw 0 0-0 0, Odessa Kanton 4 5-9 14, Lucy Brunn 0 0-0 0, Brianna Casey 2 1-4 6. Totals 15 11-21 43.

Hughesville`8`14`9`17 — 48

Dallas`3`16`14`10 — 43

Three-point goals: HUGH 2 (Snyder, Smith). DAL 2 (Kanton, Casey).

Nazareth 37, Lake-Lehman 29

NAZARETH (37) — Karley Lesczynski 2 2-2 7, Maddie Ott 1 0-0 3, Alexa Davis 2 2-2 6, Kaelyn Bauder 0 1-2 1, Renee Wells 3 0-0 9, Carly Brown 0 0-0 0, Sarah Deily 1 0-0 2, Peyton Long 4 1-4 9, Audrey Samsel 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-10 37.

LAKE-LEHMAN (29) — Delcia Biscotto 2 0-0 4, Kate Hynick 0 0-0 0, Morgan Breslford 0 0-0 0, Olivia Corcoran 1 0-0 3, Kathryn Morgan 1 2-4 4, Amanda Battin 0 0-0 0, Kinley Purdy 5 1-2 14, Olivia Oliver 2 0-2 4. Totals 11 3-8 29.

Nazareth`12`6`14`5 — 37

Lake-Lehman`9`6`10`4 — 29

Three-point goals: NAZ 5 (Wells 3, Ott, Lesczynski). LL 4 (Purdy 3, Corcoran).

Marian Catholic 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 32

MARIAN CATHOLIC (55) — Olivia Serfass 4 1-210, Emily Carone 2 0-0 5, Addy Fritz 5 0-0 12, Sophia Serfass 0 0-0 0, Deanna Pugh 3 0-0 7, Olivia Thomas 3 0-2 6, Addy Marek 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 2-6 55.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (32) — Tatianna Medina 0 0-0 0, Diamond Thornton 1 10-12 12, Jaida Underwood 4 1-6 9, Emily Barrouk 0 1-2 1, Aniyah Hudson 1 0-0 2, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hannah McAfee 2 4-8 8, Jadalyn Mora 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Derrick 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Thebeault 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 16-28 32.

Marian Catholic`8`15`19`18 — 55

Wilkes-Barre Area`13`3`7`9 — 32

Three-point goals: MAR 9 (Marek 4, Fritz 2, O. Serfass, Carone, Pugh). WBA 0.