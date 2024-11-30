🔊 Listen to this

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Kyle McCord and Syracuse knocked No. 6 Miami out of Atlantic Coast Conference title contention — and possibly ended the Hurricanes’ College Football Playoff hopes — by rallying from a 21-0 deficit for a 42-38 win on Saturday.

McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange (9-3, 5-3). LeQuint Allen ran for two scores and picked up two critical first downs on Syracuse’s final, clock-killing drive, and Devin Grant forced a fumble that he returned 56 yards for a touchdown to help the Orange beat a ranked foe for the third time this season.

Cam Ward had 349 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2, No. 6 CFP), who will be off next week while Clemson faces SMU for the ACC title and will have to hope for an at-large bid into the 12-team playoff. Miami had little trouble scoring but settled for a field goal on what turned out to be its final possession when coach Mario Cristobal declined to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 10.

Miami had defeated Syracuse six straight times before this shootout, in which the teams combined for 983 yards of offense and 51 first downs. The Hurricanes began the season 9-0 but have lost two of three, falling three weeks ago at Georgia Tech.

McCord was 26 of 36 and became the first Syracuse quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. His second touchdown pass to Jackson Meeks was his 27th of the season, also an Orange record.

Allen finished with 143 yards from scrimmage for Syracuse — 22 carries for 82 yards and six receptions for 61 yards. Trebor Pena had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, and Meeks had seven catches for 110 yards and the two scores.

The game was tied at 28 when Grant forced a fumble by receiver Xavier Restrepo at the Syracuse 44. He scooped the ball and ran down the left sideline for the score, giving the Orange a 35-28 lead with 1:47 to go in the third quarter.

Damien Martinez ran for a 2-yard TD on Miami’s next possession to tie the game at 35-all. Allen’s 3-yard run gave the Orange the lead for good at 42-35.

No. 7 TENNESSEE 36, VANDERBILT 23

NASH.VILLE, Tenn. — Nico Iamaleava threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns rallying No. 7 Tennessee from a 14-point deficit within the first five minutes to rout in-state rival Vanderbilt.

The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference; No. 8 CFP) needed a big victory to impress the College Football Playoff committee enough to earn a home playoff game in December.

They beat Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5) for a sixth straight season.

Better yet, they rebounded from a nightmare start giving up the first 14 points by scoring 29 straight points. They led 24-17 at halftime on Iamaleava’s first three TD passes.

Junior Sherrill returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for Vanderbilt to stun a mostly orange crowd. Dylan Sampson fumbled on the Vols’ second play from scrimmage, and Sedrick Alexanader’s 4-yard TD run on a 26-yard drive put Vandy up 14-0 quickly.

No. 9 SMU 38, CALIFORNIA 6

DALLAS — Kevin Jennings threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns as ninth-ranked SMU completed a sweep of its first ACC schedule with a penalty-plagued win over California.

The Mustangs (11-1, 8-0, No. 9 CFP) were already locked into next week’s championship game in their ACC debut before closing the regular season with their 17th consecutive win in a league game. They won their last nine American Athletic Conference games, dating back to 2022, before moving this year into the power conference.

Brashard Smith had 68 yards rushing on 16 carries, 66 yards on three receptions and scored twice while SMU overcame a season-high 17 penalties for 137 yards.

SMU will play No. 12 Clemson next Saturday night for the ACC title and a spot in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

No. 13 ALABAMA 28, AUBURN 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe passed for 256 yards and ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 13 Alabama to a victory over Auburn to keep the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes alive.

It was the final chance for Alabama (9-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference, No. 13 CFP) to make a statement in Kalen DeBoer’s up-and-down debut season. The Tide must wait to see how the chase shakes out.

The Tigers (5-7, 2-6) kept it close for a half but wound up with a fifth straight Iron Bowl loss and fourth consecutive losing season.

Alabama’s four turnovers — including two fumbles and an interception by Milroe — helped Auburn keep it closer.

But Milroe delivered enough big plays to help the Tide remain undefeated at home. He was 18-of-24 passing and also had 17 runs with touchdowns of 1, 17 and 19 yards.

No. 14 ARIZONA STATE 49, ARIZONA 7

TUCSON, Ariz. — Cam Skattebo ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Leavitt threw for three scores and No. 14 Arizona State put itself in position to play in the Big 12 championship game with a blowout of rival Arizona.

The Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) needed a win and a little help to secure a spot in next Saturday’s Big 12 championship game.

Arizona State left no doubt about the winning part.

The Sun Devils led 35-0 at halftime behind three touchdown runs by Skattebo and barely let off the gas in the second half. Leavitt threw for 291 yards on 17-of-22 passing and Arizona State had 643 total yards a year after losing 59-23 to Arizona at home.

No. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA 17, No. 12 CLEMSON 14

CLEMSON, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers’ 20-yard touchdown run with 1:08 to play gave No. 16 South Carolina its sixth straight win, a victory over 12th-ranked Clemson.

Sellers, a freshman in his first season as starter, finished with 166 yards rushing and two scores as the Gamecocks (9-3, 4-1 SEC, No. 15 CFP) continued a run that has seen them defeat four ranked opponents this month.

Clemson (9-3, 5-2 ACC, No. 12) drove to the South Carolina 18 with 16 seconds left — well within reach of a tying field goal — when Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Demetrius Knight Jr.

The Gamecocks, who were 3-3 after losing at Alabama in mid-October, have given the College Football Playoff selection committee plenty to consider with their second-half charge. Much of the credit goes to the maturing Sellers, who has played with poise under most circumstances. He shook off an early fumble and a late interception in this one as South Carolina won its second straight at rival Clemson.

No. 24 MISSOURI 28, ARKANSAS 21

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brady Cook rushed for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:53 remaining, and No. 24 Missouri beat Arkansas at a snow-covered Faurot Field.

Cook was 10 for 20 for 168 yards. He also had 12 carries for 63 yards for Missouri (9-3, 5-3 SEC).

After Cook’s TD, the quarterback passed to Luther Burden III for a 2-point conversion that lifted the Tigers to a 28-21 lead.

No. 25 ARMY 29, UTSA 24

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Bryson Daily tied the American Athletic Conference record for single-season touchdowns and threw for a season-high 190 yards and a score to lift No. 25 Army to a 29-24 win over UTSA.

Army (10-1) finished the regular season 8-0 in the AAC and earned the right to host the championship game on Friday.