🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — First, Gerry McNamara needed to land a head coaching job.

Then, McNamara needed to start filling that team with his players.

Justice Shoats may not have realized it at the time, but he was on McNamara’s “list” of players before the wheels officially went into motion earlier this year.

The McNamara-Shoats partnership was on full display Saturday night when their Siena men’s basketball team came into Mohegan Arena and pulled off a mild upset by ending a four-game losing streak with a 71-58 victory over Bucknell.

“During COVID, I watched him,” McNamara said, reflecting back to the time when he was a Syracuse assistant and Shoats was a high-flying guard for Holy Redeemer and the NEPA Elite 17U Coyle AAU team.

Coyle was a teammate at Bishop Hannan in Scranton, which won a PIAA state title with McNamara leading the way.

“Brian and I had many conversations about his roster in terms of AAU,” McNamara said during Saturday’s postgame press conference.

McNamara dislikes evaluating talent on video, but he had no choice at the time and, even in that difficult process, he could see something special.

“I’d much rather evaluate in person,” the first-year head coach said. “But, after viewing, I called Brian and said, ‘Who’s the guard? I really like him.’

“Then, to see what he did at Lock Haven, he was a guy that when I made a list when I was in the running for a head coaching job, he was on my list.”

McNamara wound up getting hired by Siena and Shoats made his way into the NCAA Transfer Portal after two standout years in both basketball and track and field on the Division II level at Lock Haven. He was the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division Player of the Year after averaging 20 points and leading the Bald Eagles to a regular-season division title.

“When he became available, it was a no-brainer for me,” McNamara said. “I trusted my eyes years ago. He did prove me right with what he did at that (Division II) level. I didn’t have any reservation about him making the jump to this level.”

McNamara convinced Shoats to give it a shot and before long, he was getting comfortable and building to what local fans got to see Saturday night.

“It took me a couple weeks to adjust in the summer,” Shoats said. “Obviously, that’s going to happen. It was a couple rough weeks, but I got adjusted fast.”

Shoats has since showed what he had confidence in all along and what McNamara could see, even through the limitations of a livestream over a single stationary camera.

“After what I did the last two seasons and how I play basketball, I feel like I was prepared for this level my whole life,” Shoats said. “I kept using that and I finally got here.”

With the exception of one rough, scoreless outing in the last stop before coming home, Shoats has the Division I portion of his basketball career off to a strong start.

In his first starting assignment, Shoats had 19 points Saturday on 8-for-15 shooting from the floor and 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.

“I definitely was guarded different than the last three games that we played,” Shoats said. “It gave me more looks, more reads that I could make, getting other guys involved and even scoring myself.

“Whatever they gave me, I went out there and operated with it.”

Some additional observations related to a night of Division I basketball at the arena:

PERFECT TIMING

The time was right for Shoats to make his first start Saturday night.

McNamara was well aware of the meaning of a trip home for a college game and his team needed a spark. Siena started 3-0, but the Saints had lost all four games of their road trip before heading to Wilkes-Barre.

“When you lose four straight, you start to evaluate things a little bit,” McNamara said. “We’ve gotten off to really bad starts. We didn’t want to dig a hole. It was an opportunity for me to kind of mix things up and do what I was leaning toward anyway.

“But coming home, getting a chance to start him in front of his hometown, in front of his family and friends was a pretty easy decision. Playing him the amount of minutes I played him was completely up to him.”

Shoats played all 40 minutes.

SEASON RECAP

Shoats has led Siena in scoring three times, including 31 points in the second game, an overtime win over Bryant.

The 5-foot-11 junior guard is the team’s second-leading scorer (14.3 points per game) and leads in assists (3.1) and steals (1.6). He is shooting 41.2 percent from the floor, 50.0 on six 3-point attempts and 67.4 percent from the line. Shoats has played more than 31 minutes per game, second-highest on the team.

Siena had to replace its top seven scorers from a year ago, but, in McNamara’s first month, it already matched the 2023-24 win total from the team going 4-18 overall.

PAST RESULTS

McNamara and Shoats had thrived in their limited opportunities at the arena.

In the previous NCAA Division I men’s game here, McNamara led Syracuse past Towson and Bishop O’Reilly graduate Tim Crossin 86-52 before a crowd of 8,209. McNamara had 20 points, seven assists and five steals.

Shoats was the leading scorer in all three of his high school appearances at the arena, each a District 2 Class 3A championship game with Holy Redeemer.

As a freshman in 2019, Shoats matched Wyoming Seminary’s Dimitri Gnall with 19 points when the Royals fell 48-47. He was 8-for-14 from the floor, 2-for-3 on 3-pointers and made his only free throw to go along with five rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Shoats was back the next season, leading a 72-44 rout of Riverside with 21 points. He was 8-for-12 from the floor, missed his only 3-point try and was 5-for-6 from the line. He also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Holy Redeemer beat Riverside again 52-28 in 2022 when Shoats was a senior. He led in points (16) and assists (five). Shoats was 6-for-11, 1-for-2 and 3-for-4 while also contributing four rebounds and two steals.

In a venue with a reputation for being tough on shooters, Shoats’ ability to score in traffic in the lane has allowed him to make more than half his shots in every appearance.

Shoats was in position to again be the leading scorer before a late flurry in the final two minutes pushed Major Freeman past him on the way to 21 points.

ATTENDANCE ASSESSMENT

Saturday’s game drew less than half the crowd of the previous Division I game 19 years earlier, but that game had the drawing power of McNamara the player and Syracuse, which was two years removed from a national championship.

The crowd of 3,079 was a big improvement over a typical game on its home court in Lewisburg where Bucknell draws an average of 1,120.

Siena is consistently among the best nationally in mid-major attendance. It averaged 6,415 last season and 4,967 for the first two home games this season. The Saints have played in front of average crowds of 4,294 this season.

NEXT GENERATION

The crowd was largely populated by local high school and youth players, many attending as team groups.

Both McNamara and Bucknell coach John Griffin III hoped to appeal to the enthusiasm of up-and-coming players.

“Bobby Sura, from Wilkes-Barre GAR, was the guy when I was growing up,” McNamara said of Sura, who went on to Florida State and an NBA career. “A lot of the kids in our area grew up watching him and felt motivated to become better players.

“I grew up watching Bobby Sura and that motivated me to be a better player. So, it’s nice to pay it forward and hopefully when I played in high school that motivated kids in our area to do exactly what he did.”

Griffin said he will talk to McNamara in the near future about the possibility of repeating the game in future years.

“This was everything that we hoped it would be,” Griffin said. “Obviously, bringing Gerry home was the focal point for the game, but this is our media market at Bucknell as well.

“We hope that whether it be from our clinics for the shootaround before the game today, where some young kids came and rebounded for our guys, that hopefully we’ve gained some Bucknell fans, potentially making this something we do year after year.

“I think it was a real cool college basketball environment and I think it is something to build on.”

WHERE THEY RANK

Siena, which trailed for only 23 seconds in the entire game, entered the night as a 3 ½-point underdog, according to BetMGM.

According to the KenPom rankings, Bucknell ranked 224th among NCAA Division I teams when the night started and Siena was 308th out of 363.