🔊 Listen to this

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Leonard Williams was chugging along down the sideline with the end zone slowly getting closer.

Seattle’s 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive end had just intercepted Aaron Rodgers and his 92-yard return for a momentum-turning score in the second quarter helped the Seahawks come back and defeat the New York Jets 26-21 on Sunday.

“I remember running with it and I thought I was running fast,” a smiling Williams said. “All my teammates were hyping me up, saying I was moving. Once I crossed the 50, I was actually looking to pitch it to somebody. I saw the whole cavalry running down the field.”

He ended up on his back in the end zone while the Seahawks celebrated.

“I literally just laid down,” Williams said. “I was exhausted.”

And for good reason.

According to the NFL, Williams became the first player since 1982 with multiple sacks (two), an interception-return TD and a blocked kick in a game. Williams’ interception return for a score was the longest in NFL history by a defensive lineman, according to ESPN Research.

“He’s just playing at an all-time elite level,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “He’s playing out of his mind right now.”

Zach Charbonnet ran for a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown with 5:31 remaining and the Seahawks (7-5) held on for their third straight victory. Geno Smith threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner for Seattle, which was sloppy early but took over sole possession of first place in the NFC West with Arizona losing to Minnesota.

Rodgers and the Jets (3-9) led most of the way and appeared energized early in their first game coming out of their bye-week break. But they were held scoreless in the second half.

“Plays at the end of the second quarter cost us this game,” Rodgers said. “Then comes the fourth quarter — it’s execution, it’s strain, it’s the little things, it’s accuracy. And we just have a lot to go around, myself included, first and foremost.”

Charbonnet’s score came on a drive helped by four penalties on the Jets, who finished with 12 of them — and cornerback D.J. Reed was highly critical of the officiating after the game.

“Yall should be ashamed of yall selves.!” Reed wrote in a post on X that included an expletive.

On fourth-and-6, New York was penalized for too many men on the field when returner Xavier Gipson ran on the field anticipating a punt. But with punter Michael Dickson dealing with a stiff back, the Seahawks kept their offense on the field. On the next play, Qwan’tez Stiggers was called for pass interference.

On fourth-and-1 later in the drive, it appeared the Jets stopped Charbonnet, but Solomon Thomas was called for a horse-collar tackle. Will McDonald lined up in the neutral zone on third down, and Charbonnet ran it in on the next play to put Seattle up 26-21.

Rodgers and the Jets had a chance to go for a comeback win, but Williams — a first-round pick of the Jets in 2015 — had a sack on third down. Rodgers’ desperation heave from the Seahawks 34 fell way far past Garrett Wilson to seal the loss.

All that came after a wacky first half that featured a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by New York’s Kene Nwangwu, Williams’ interception return and three fumbled kickoffs by the Seahawks, with two recovered by the Jets.

“What a crazy game,” Macdonald said. “I think that’s the first time it happened in the NFL, that whole series of events in the first half. Our guys were resilient and we didn’t bat an eye. We stayed the course.

“There were some crazy sequences of events that happened.”

Smith, the 39th overall pick by New York in 2013, finished 20 of 31 for 206 yards and the score in his first game as a starter against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

“I’m not going to make it about myself,” Smith said. “I really did enjoy my time in New York. We’re on a mission right now. The Jets were the next opponent.”

Rodgers was 21 of 39 for 185 yards and touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis, but also had the pick-6. New York, which fired general manager Joe Douglas last week, has dropped three in a row, eight of its past nine and fell to 1-6 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.

The Jets took a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter on Adams’ 8-yard touchdown catch. Anders Carlson’s extra point was blocked by Williams, whose facemask penalty had kept the drive alive.

On the ensuing kickoff, Dee Williams had the ball knocked out of his hands by Nwangwu, promoted from the Jets’ practice squad for the game, and Brandin Echols recovered.

Davis scored his first NFL touchdown on a 4-yard reception four plays later, and Breece Hall ran in the 2-point conversion.

Barner’s 12-yard TD catch cut Seattle’s deficit to 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Nwangwu followed by taking a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown — the fourth kickoff return for a score of his career — to put the Jets up 21-7.

Laviska Shenault then fumbled the kickoff and Carlson recovered. The Jets were driving deep in Seahawks territory when Rodgers’ throw for Wilson was intercepted by Leonard Williams.

“I know we threw some great blocks, but I don’t think anybody would have caught him anyways,” safety Julian Love said. “That’s the Big Cat.”

VIKINGS 23, CARDINALS 22

MINNEAPOLIS — Sam Darnold’s second touchdown pass of the second half went to Aaron Jones for Minnesota’s first lead with 1:13 left, and the Vikings rallied from 13 points down to beat the Cardinals for their fifth straight victory.

Darnold went 21 for 31 for 235 yards while being sacked five times by the blitz-heavy Cardinals, who kept the Vikings (10-2) out of the end zone until Darnold hit Johnny Mundt with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter.

Kyler Murray threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter to spoil what had been a stellar performance by the Cardinals (6-6), who fell into second place in the NFC West behind Seattle.

Jonathan Greenard poked the ball out of Murray’s hand on second down for Minnesota’s first sack of the game with 48 seconds to go, and Greenard chased down Murray on the next play for a 3-yard gain in bounds to force Arizona to use its second timeout.

The Vikings then swarmed Murray in the pocket on fourth down, forcing a desperation heave that Shaquill Griffin picked off. Earlier, Murray’s risky fling on third down under pressure was intercepted by Byron Murphy at the Minnesota 32, setting up the Vikings for a third field goal by Parker Romo.

Justin Jefferson had seven receptions for 99 yards for the Vikings, including an underneath catch on fourth-and-6 from the Arizona 34 that kept the winning drive alive.

CHARGERS 17, FALCONS 13

ATLANTA — Rookie Tarheeb Still returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown, his second pick of the game and one of four thrown by Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins as the Chargers handed the first-place Falcons their third straight loss.

In a game that neither team seemed eager to win, the Chargers (8-4) overcame five sacks, a fumble deep in their own territory, a fake punt that didn’t work and a largely listless offense.

The 36-year-old Cousins looked like a rookie for the Falcons (6-6) on a fourth-and-5 pass at the Los Angeles 40 late in the third quarter.

Still read the play all the way, stepping in front of Darnell Mooney and sprinting untouched down the sideline in front of the Falcons bench for the touchdown that put the Chargers ahead to stay.

COLTS 25, PATRIOTS 24

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Anthony Richardson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 12 seconds left and ran for the go-ahead 2-point conversion, and Indianapolis beat New England when the Patriots’ Joey Slye missed a 68-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Richardson finished 12 of 24 for 109 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions to help the Colts (6-7) keep their playoff hopes alive. Three of Indianapolis’ final four opponents have losing records.

The Patriots (3-10) have lost four of five. Drake Maye finished 24 of 30 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Indianapolis capitalized on a pass-interference penalty to get into the red zone with just over a minute left. Then, facing fourth-and-goal on the 3, Richardson rolled out and hit Pierce to get Indy within a point.

After the successful conversion, Maye connected with tight end Hunter Henry on two passes for 20 yards to advance the ball to midfield. The Patriots lined up from there for what would have been an NFL record-long field goal. Slye’s kick was on line but fell short of the crossbar.

TEXANS 23, JAGUARS 20

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Joe Mixon ran for 101 yards and a touchdown, Nico Collins caught eight passes for 119 yards and Houston beat Jacksonville after knocking quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of the game with a concussion.

The AFC South-leading Texans (8-5) won for just the second time in five weeks and staggered into their bye week with a little momentum.

Mixon became the third player in NFL history with at least 100 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown in six road games in the same season. He joined Tiki Barber of the New York Giants (2004) and Derrick Henry of Tennessee (2020) in accomplishing the feat. Mixon is the first to reach the marks in his first six road games of a season.

He carried 20 times, none bigger than his 8-yard gain on third-and-5 in the waning minutes that moved the chains and sealed the victory.

C.J. Stroud completed 22 of 34 passes for 242 yards, with a 22-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz early in the fourth quarter that essentially iced the game. It was Houston’s 12th win in its past 14 meetings with the Jaguars (2-10) and sixth in a row in Jacksonville.

COMMANDERS 42, TITANS 19

LANDOVER, Md. — Jayden Daniels threw two of his three touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin and also scored one rushing, and Washington got their groove back by beating Tennessee to end their losing streak at three.

Daniels completed 25 of 30 passes for 206 yards and the TD passes to McLaurin and Zach Ertz, offsetting his interception and bolstering his status as favorite for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Brian Robinson Jr. returned from a sprained ankle to run for 103 yards and a TD, and the defense and special teams each forced a fumble in a game the Commanders (8-5) had well in hand before halftime.

The bounce back from defeats to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Dallas keeps Washington solidly in a playoff spot at its long-awaited bye week. It was made possible by the offense returning to elite, early season form following a series of questions about Daniels and coordinator Kliff Kingsbury that mounted during the skid.

The Commanders went nine of 14 on third down and went up 28-0 just over 19 minutes into the game — the fastest lead by that margin since Baltimore did it in 16:11 against Miami in 2019. Washington scored 21 points in the first quarter for the first time since 2015.

Tennessee (3-9) didn’t score until Will Levis’ 27-yard TD pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine late in the second quarter, and the two connected on another with seven minutes remaining in the fourth.

RAMS 21, SAINTS 14

NEW ORLEANS — Matthew Stafford passed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Kyren Williams rushed for 104 yards and a score, and Los Angeles beat New Orleans to hand interim Saints coach Darren Rizzi his first loss.

The Saints drove inside the Rams 10-yard line in the final minutes, but Derek Carr’s pass on fourth-and-3 was deflected from behind by edge rusher Jared Verse and fell incomplete.

That allowed the Rams (6-6) to run out the clock on the Saints (4-8) and Rizzi, who had won his first two games since taking over after the firing of Dennis Allen.

Stafford passed for 183 yards without a turnover. His scoring passes went for 3 yards to Demarcus Robinson and 7 yards to Puca Nacua, the latter putting the Rams up for good with 8:54 left.

BUCCANEERS 26, PANTHERS 23, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase McLaughlin kicked a 30-yard field goal in overtime, Baker Mayfield overcame an ankle injury to lead four scoring drives in the fourth quarter and the extra period, and Tampa Bay beat Carolina to move into a tie for first place in the NFC South.

Bucky Irving ran for a career-high 152 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs (6-6), who caught Atlanta atop the division. Mayfield finished 21 of 33 for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions to improve to 4-0 against the Panthers, who cut him in 2022.

Mike Evans had five catches for 118 yards, including a one-handed grab on a 1-yard touchdown catch for Tampa Bay.

Bryce Young was 26 of 46 passing for 298 yards for the Panthers (3-9), who secured their seventh straight losing season.