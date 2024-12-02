🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — Ryan Krawczeniuk has been building toward Saturday since he was a young boy growing up in Wilkes-Barre.

“My Dad (Bo) was a coach,” Krawczeniuk said after guiding Cardinal O’Hara from Philadelphia to a 71-52 victory over defending Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A champion Abington Heights in his high school head coaching debut. “I grew up in the Coughlin gymnasium with him and coach (John) Quinn. So, I feel like it’s kind of in my DNA

“I’ve always wanted to coach. That’s always been the dream and I’m getting the opportunity to chase that right now.”

Krawczeniuk, 29, was the leading scorer on two of the best teams to come out of Meyers High School before it became part of Wilkes-Barre Area. After graduating from Meyers in 2013 he played on the NCAA Division II level at East Stroudsburg University where he graduated in 2018.

It did not take long for Krawczeniuk to follow his coaching goal. For the last 3½ years, the King of Prussia resident has been operating the East Coast Power AAU basketball program in the Philadelphia area.

“I always said I would be happy just doing basketball for a living and that’s what I’ve been doing the last 3½ years,” he said. “Taking on this new job is just adding on to it. It’s been an unbelievable couple years down there and I could not be more grateful.”

Krawczeniuk has made an immediate impact on the Lions.

Cardinal O’Hara won just seven games last season, but was ready for the opener, ruining the debut of Abington Heights coach J.C. Show at his alma mater. Show, a former state Player of the Year who went on to score more than 1,000 points in a Division I college career at Bucknell and Binghamton University, and Krawczeniuk were AAU teammates.

Abington Heights led for much of the first 12 minutes before Cardinal O’Hara used its relentless ball pressure defensively to move into the lead.

“First game of the season jitters,” Krawczeniuk said of one of the many factors that may have contributed to a sluggish start. “We’ve got a lot of new guys; a lot of young guys. We only start one senior so it was a lot of guys without a lot of experience.

“Cold morning, long bus ride, a lot of excuses, but I think we woke up in the second quarter and got going.”

When the Lions also started dominating on the boards, their running game took over. They pounded the Comets 26-7 in the second half for a game rebounding advantage of 39-17.

“Our message to our guys was that this needs to be a style game and our style is very up-tempo,” Krawczeniuk said. “We want to run, jump and play fast.

“It was kind of more about imposing our will on them than reacting to what they’re doing.”

Krawczeniuk will be back in NEPA, trying to do it again against another defending District 2 champion when the Lions return to Lackawanna County to play at Scranton Prep Dec. 10.

Before then, Cardinal O’Hara has two games coming up this week, both on the road. The Lions will travel to take on Downingtown West on Thursday night, and will head to Perkiomen Valley on Saturday, Dec. 7.