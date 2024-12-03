🔊 Listen to this

Ella Stambaugh knocked down six three-pointers and finished with 27 points as Wyoming Seminary picked up a 49-32 win over Northwest on Monday night.

Ellie Kersey added nine points for Wyoming Seminary, who outscored the Rangers 17-8 in the final quarter to make it a double-digit win.

Ashlyn Hermanofski was the leading scorer for Northwest with 17 points.

Wilkes-Barre Area 44, North Pocono 29

Diamond Thornton nearly outscored the Trojans all by herself, dropping a game-high 27 points to lead Wilkes-Barre Area to victory.

Thornton scored 22 points in the second half to help the Wolfpack pull away. Jaida Underwood added 11 points.

Ella Clementoni led North Pocono with 12 points.

Scranton 65, Crestwood 60 (OT)

The Knights were able to slip away from Crestwood in overtime, holding off the Comets for an early-season win.

Chrissy Jacklinski led Scranton with 21 points. Rhylee Bell added 15, including eight of the Knights’ 11 points in overtime.

Crestwood’s Charlie Hiller led all scorers with 26 points, and Jackie Gallagher finished with 18 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 59, North Pocono 50

Silvio Giardina made three-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 27 points in a Pittston Area win over North Pocono.

Lucas Lopresto added 12 points for the Patriots in the win.

Cael Hafner led North Pocono with 16 points.

Lehigh Valley Charter 41, Wyoming Seminary 39

A fourth-quarter comeback doomed Wyoming Seminary, falling in the consolation game of the Mountain View Tip-Off Tournament.

The Blue Knights led 31-26 entering the final quarter, but Lehigh Valley managed to pull ahead for the win.

Antek Evan led Seminary with 15 points, while Teddy Kraus added 12.

Dunmore 73, Tunkhannock 31

The Bucks came out firing and rolled to a win over Tunkhannock.

Dunmore had 11 different players in the scoring column, led by Brayden Canavan with 18 points.

Andrew Lupinski led the Tigers with 10 points.

Girls Basketball

Wyoming Seminary 49, Northwest Area 32

NORTHWEST (32) — Ashlyn Hermanofski 7 3-5 17, Ava Ruckle 0 0-0 0, Ali Miner 2 0-2 5, Natalia Ninotti 1 0-0 2, Arheya Williams 1 0-0 2, Jordin Bowman 3 0-0 6, Natalie Mullins 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-7 32.

WYO. SEMINARY (49) — Stella Ruiz 0 0-0 0, Maddy Marinello 1 0-0 3, Avery Luksic 1 0-0 2, Ella Stambaugh 10 1-2 27, Ellie Kersey 4 0-0 9, Clare Griffin 3 0-2 6, Maya Gross 1 0-0 2, Sydney Pane 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-4 49.

Northwest`7`12`5`8 — 32

Wyo. Seminary`12`11`9`17 — 49

Three-point goals: NW 1 (Miner). SEM 8 (Stambaugh 6, Marinello, Kersey).

Wilkes-Barre Area 44, North Pocono 29

NORTH POCONO (29) — Cameron Forgione 0 0-0 0, Ella Clementoni 5 0-0 12, Amaya Monacelli 0 0-0 0, Julia Biko 0 0-0 0, Aleah Quinn 0 0-0 0, Molly Wiggins 0 0-0 0, Alexis Silva 1 0-0 2, Celia DeCesare 2 0-0 4, Paige Dymek 1 0-0 2, Anna Clementoni 4 1-2 9, Kayli McHugh 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 1-2 29.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (44) — Tatianna Medina 1 0-1 2, Diamond Thornton 8 7-10 27, Jaida Underwood 5 1-2 11, Emily Barrouk 0 1-2 1, Aniyah Hudson 1 0-0 2, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hannah McAfee 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 10-17 44.

North Pocono`11`8`7`3 — 29

Wilkes-Barre Area`6`9`12`17 — 44

Three-point goals: NP 2 (E. Clementoni 2). WBA 4 (Thornton 4).

Scranton 65, Crestwood 60 (OT)

SCRANTON (65) — Madelyn O’Shea 0 0-0 0, Gyinah Smith 1 1-4 4, Chrissy Jacklinski 6 5-6 21, Catherine Hill 2 2-2 8, Molly Gaffney 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Alers 3 3-4 11, Maggie O’Shea 2 0-0 6, Rhylee Bell 4 4-4 15. Totals 18 15-20 65.

CRESTWOOD (60) — Aryanna Kijek 0 0-0 0, Cameron Vieney 1 3-5 5, Charlie Hiller 9 8-12 26, Kendall Petrosky 3 0-0 7, Jackie Gallagher 7 2-2 18, Jordan Andrews 0 2-4 2, Mia Manoski 0 0-0 0, Kate Gallagher 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 15-23 60.

Scranton`12`17`11`14`11 — 65

Crestwood`20`10`13`11`6 — 60

Three-point goals: SCR 14 (Jacklinski 4, Bell 3, Hill 2, Alers 2, Mag. O’Shea 2, Smith). CRE 3 (J. Gallagher 2, Petrosky).

Boys Basketball

Pittston Area 59, North Pocono 50

PITTSTON AREA (59) — Silvio Giardina 8 8-13 27, Lucas Lopresto 4 2-2 12, Matt Walter 1 1-5 3, Paul Jordan McGarry 1 4-5 7, Aiden Lynn 1 6-11 8, Steven Penatzer 0 0-0 0, John Jadus 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 21-36 59.

NORTH POCONO (50) — Cole West 3 2-6 9, Josh Staples 4 1-2 10, Anthony Maros 2 0-0 5, Evan Wolff 1 0-0 2, Cael Hafner 7 2-3 16, Dylan O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Sean Turk 1 0-0 3, Anthony Santaniello 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 6-12 50.

Pittston Area`16`11`14`18 — 59

North Pocono`6`15`10`19 — 50

Three-point goals: PA 6 (Giardina 3, Lopresto 2, McGarry). NP 4 (West, Staples, Maros, Turk).

Lehigh Valley Charter 41, Wyoming Seminary 39

LEHIGH VALLEY (41) — Yuri Sibert 1 0-0 3, Anthony Azcuidiaz 3 1-2 7, Ehimer Mendez-Feliz 1 0-0 2, Anders Heiney 5 3-4 13, Davien Orozco 3 0-0 8, Gavin Varner 2 1-2 5, Omar Hurt 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 6-10 41.

WYO. SEMINARY (39) — Lucas Latorre 1 5-7 7, Teddy Kraus 4 2-3 13, Cash Hanson-Richart 1 0-2 2, Antek Evan 4 4-7 15, Matt Mascrenhas 0 0-0 0, Finn Ruderman 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 12-21 39.

Lehigh Valley`15`8`3`15 — 41

Wyo. Seminary`3`13`15`8 — 39

Three-point goals: LEH 3 (Orozco 2, Sibert). SEM 5 (Evan 3, Kraus 2).

Dunmore 73, Tunkhannock 31

DUNMORE (73) — Brayden Canavan 6 1-2 18, Jimmy Clark 4 0-0 8, Carter Sload 4 0-0 12, Nate Aviles 5 4-4 14, Jacob Costanzo 0 2-2 2, Jack McNeff 1 0-0 2, Charles Calciano 0 0-0 0, Athen DeNaples 2 4-4 8, Bobby Hoban 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Kura 1 0-0 3, Jack McHale 1 0-0 2, Bren Novorasky 1 0-0 2, Luke Franek 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-12 73.

TUNKHANNOCK (31) — Colin Gregory 0 0-0 0, Jayden Ransom 2 0-0 5, Bode Lukasavage 0 0-0 0, Mahki Mickels 1 3-4 5, Cayden Newswanger 0 0-0 0, Bryce Miller 0 0-0 0, Andrew Lupinski 4 2-5 10, Ian Burke 1 3-4 5, Elijah Faux 0 0-0 0, Luke Chilson 0 0-0 0, Paul Poepperling 1 0-0 3, Austin Werkheiser 0 0-0 0, Seth Cusano 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-13 31.

Dunmore`21`24`15`13 — 73

Tunkhannock`5`11`5`10 — 31

Three-point goals: DUN 10 (Canavan 5, Sload 4, Kura). TUN 3 (Lukasavage, Miller, Poepperling).