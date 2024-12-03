🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — With the TV lights on bright, Luzerne County Community College knew exactly how to put on a show for the audience both at home and inside James T. Atherton Gymnasium: a 3-point parade.

The Trailblazers knocked down 13 3-pointers and had four scorers in double figures on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 72-63 win over Lehigh Carbon Community College.

Tuesday night’s game was televised locally on WQMY and drew a nice crowd out to the gym to watch the Trailblazers pick up their second win of the year.

The three ball accounted for half of Luzerne County CC’s made field goals, and just about everyone got in on the action as the Trailblazers built up a nine-point halftime lead and kept it right at nine points all the way to the final whistle.

It was a couple of locals right in the middle of the action: Wilkes-Barre Area graduates Vincent Garrett and Kaprie Cottle both had hot nights from beyond the arc.

Cottle led the team and finished tied with Lehigh Carbon’s Joel Contreras for high scoring honors on the night with 17 points.

Cottle knocked down four three-pointers, as did his fellow Wolfpack grad Vincent Garrett, who finished with 15 points.

William Preston added 16 points with another four made three-balls, and former Hanover Area standout Sedrick Beasley Jr. finished with 11 points to round out the Trailblazers in double figures.

Almost immediately, Luzerne County CC had to overcome a hurdle when starting big man Silvestre Alfama appeared to injure his shoulder on defense.

The Trailblazers turned to Vagiba Donzo to anchor the paint, and the defense around him managed to keep points inside at a minimum, overcoming some early foul issues.

Luzerne County CC also used a pesky press to their advantage, forcing Lehigh Carbon’s ball-handlers into tough situations that led to a few turnovers going the other way.

The biggest swing in the game came late in the first half, after the two teams had played essentially to a stalemate through the final media timeout of the half.

After trailing 28-27 late in the half, the Trailblazers finished the half on a 12-2 run, with a couple of three-pointers from Garrett and Cottle helping to stretch that lead (Cottle was also fouled in the course of making his shot, converting at the line for a four-point play).

With the second half played even on the scoreboard, the mini-run proved to be a deciding factor as Lehigh Carbon managed to keep pace, but could never draw even with Luzerne County.

The Trailblazers improved to 2-4 on the year, and 2-3 in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Region 19.

The men’s basketball program is in just its second year after pausing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with head coach Ron Strothers at the helm.

Luzerne County CC 72, Lehigh Carbon CC 63

LEHIGH CARBON (63) — Joel Contreras 6 4-5 17, Josh Shepherd 4 2-4 11, Robert Johnson 6 2-4 15, Andrew Hoadley 2 2-4 7, Daquan Burgess 4 1-2 12, John Kuchta 0 1-2 1, Jacob Schuebel 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-21 63.

LUZERNE COUNTY (72) — Sedrick Beasley Jr. 5 0-0 11, Vincent Garrett 5 1-3 15, Silvestre Alfama 0 0-0 0, Kaprie Cottle 5 3-3 17, Ryan Probeyahn 0 2-2 2, William Preston 6 0-0 16, Melvin Egbeto 0 0-0 0, Vagiba Donzo 2 1-2 5, Tyler Collins 2 0-0 4, Al-Quron Michel 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 7-10 72.

Lehigh Carbon`30`33 — 63

Wyo. Seminary`39`33 — 72

Three-point goals: LEH 7 (Burgess 3, Contreras, Shepherd, Hoadley). LUZ 13 (Garrett 4, Cottle 4, Preston 4, Beasley Jr).