Thalia Irizarry scored a game-high 21 points and Anya Richet added 13 as Wyoming Valley West defeated Dallas 53-49 Tuesday night in high school girls basketball.

The Spartans outscored Dallas 13-7 in the final eight minutes.

Brianna Casey scored 14 and Mia DelGaudio had 13 for Dallas. Lucy Brunn added 10.

Pittston Area 51, Nanticoke Area 37

Daniella Ranieli scored 23 points to pace Pittston Area past Nanticoke Area.

Lili Hintze added 13 for the Patriots.

Caitlyn Majiros scored 16 for Nanticoke Area followed by Naveah Baran with 10.

MMI Prep 42, Weatherly 21

MMI Prep dominated the second half, outscoring the Wreckers 23-5 on the way to a victory.

Anna Drobnock led the Preppers with 16 points followed by Arushi Solgama with eight.

Kelly Reiner scored 13 for Weatherly.

Williamsport 45, Berwick 40

Berwick couldn’t recover from a 17-point halftime deficit in a loss to Williamsport.

Abby Calarco led Berwick with 19 points. Carly Psot added 11.

Riverside 40, Wyoming Area 25

Abby Sterba was the leading scorer for Wyoming Area with 12 points. Kendall Day was the leading rebounder with eight followed by Shannon Kearns with six.

Riverside’s Emily McCullon led all scorers with 14. Caitie Beecham added 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shamokin 61, Crestwood 51

The Indians outscored Crestwood by 10 points in the second half for the victory.

Ayden Agapito led Crestwood with 21 points. Connor Wagaman had 10.

Northwest 57, Hanover Area 32

Josh Miner scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as Northwest took a 24-point lead into halftime.

Ryan Miner and Brady Shea added nine apiece for the Rangers.

Gernard Williams scored 14 and Noah Dewey had eight for Hanover Area.

Danville 66, Berwick 45

Billy Hanson paced Berwick with 12 points. Julian Howie added 10.

Nicholas Hand had 17 for Danville. Mason Kingery and Dan Walker added 14 each.

Pottsville 51, Hazleton Area 48 OT

Josh Kimber scored 17 points as Pottsville edged Hazleton Area in overtime.

Oscady Vasquez scored 21 and Kendrick Ortiz added 12 for Hazleton Area.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyo. Valley West 53, Dallas 49

DALLAS (49) — Izzy Evans 2 1-2 6, Mia DelGaudio 6 1-1 13, Riley Samanas 1 0-0 2, Odessa Kanton 2 0-0 4, Lucy Brunn 4 1-4 10. Brianna Casey 4 4-5 14. Totals 19 7-12 49.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (53) — Gabbi Novitski 1 2-2 5, Ava Yancy 0 1-2 1, Thalia Irizarry 8 2-2 21, Becca Staniecki 3 0-0 7, Liv McLaughlin 2 0-0 6, Anya Richet 5 3-6 13. Totals 19 8-12 53.

Dallas`19`11`12`7 — 49

Wyo. Valley West`13`16`11`13 — 53

Three-point goals: DAL 4, (Evans, Brunn, Casey 2). WVW 7 (Novitski, Irizarry 3, Staniecki, McLaughlin 2).

Pittston Area 51, Nanticoke Area 37

PITTSTON AREA (51) — Daniella Ranieli 6 10-12 23, Maddie Karp 2 0-0 4, Giulana Latona 3 0-0 6, Lili Hintze 5 0-0 13, Grace Callahan 1 1-2 3, Julia Long 2 0-0 4, Carlena Lizza 0 0-0 0, Haley Pointek 0 0-0 0, Leah Drozginski 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-19 51.

NANTICOKE AREA (37) — Natalee Atkins 1 0-0 2, Amiah Ceruti 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Majiros 5 6-10 16. Cecily Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kate Reed 2 2-2 7, Marli Donahue 0 0-0 0, Naveah Baran 4 2-2 10, Ella Alles 0 0-0 0, Haley Verazin 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-14 37.

Pittston Area`13`10`12`16 — 51

Nanticoke Area`8`7`12`10 — 37

Three-point goals: PA 4 (Ranieli, Hintze 3). NA 1 (Reed).

MMI Prep 42, Weatherly 21

WEATHERLY (21) — Olivia Marasco 0 0-0 0, Jillian Russell 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Kelly Reiner 4 2-2 13, Abby Weston 2 0-0 4, Mija Binder 0 0-2 0, Courtney Snyder 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-4 21.

MMI PREP (42) — Chloe Allen 1 0-0 3, Arushi Solgama 3 0-0 8, Georgia Washko 2 0-2 4, Cedrah Abdulrahman 1 0-0 3, Lanie Paniagua 0 1-2 1, Rehani Shah 0 0-0 0, Shreeya Parikh 3 0-0 7, Siya Patel 0 0-0 0, Anna Drobnock 6 0-0 16. Totals 16 1-4 42.

Weatherly`8`8`3`2 — 21

MMI Prep`6`13`14`9 — 42

Three-point goals: WEA 3 (Reiner 3). MMI 9 (Allen, Solgama 2, Abdulrahman, Parikh, Drobnock 4).

Williamsport 45, Berwick 40

WILLIAMSPORT (45) — Makayla Ceranni 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Solomon 0 0-0 0, Kinsley Cannode 0 2-2 2, Ella Ballard 2 1-2 7, Antonella Erby 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Helmrich 5 4-5 14, Nadrah Tutler 6 5-8 17, Khamya Moate 1 2-3 2, Isabella Campbell 0 2-4 2. Totals 14 15-23 45.

BERWICK (40) — Abby Calarco 4 9-11 19, Carly Post 5 0-1 11, Lily Nespoli 1 0-2 3, Grave Robbins 2 2-6 6, Addie Zanoline 0 1-4 1, Ashlyn Zakruski 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 12-26 40.

Williamsport`10`20`9`6 — 45

Berwick`3`10`16`11 – 40

Three-point goals: WIL 2 (Ballard 2). BER 4 (Calarco 2, Post, Nespoli).

Riverside 40, Wyoming Area 25

RIVERSIDE (40) — Meghan Tigue 1 0-0 2, Cmily McCullon 5 0-0 13, Cassidy Merrifield 4 0-0 8, Kiley Williams 0 2-6 2, Andabelle Escobales 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Beecham 0 0-0 0, Gabi Blasi 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Smith 1 0-0 2, Caitie Beecham 4 2-2 12, Quinn Coyle 0 0-0 0, Quincy Oustrich 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 40.

WYOMING AREA (25) — Sydney Ratchford 0 0-0 0, Krea Bonita 0 3-4 3, Lila Price 0 0-0 0, Abby Sterba 4 3-5 12, Shannon Kearns 1 1-2 3, Kendall Day 0 1-2 1, Kaelyn Romanoski 0 0-0 0, Anna Kelleher 0 0-0 0, Jailynn Park 3 0-0 6, Erica Gilligan 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-13 25.

Riverside`2`15`14`9 — 40

Wyoming Area`6`7`5`7 — 25

Three-point goals: RIV 6 (McCullon 4, C.Beecham 2). WA 1 (Sterba).

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Shamokin 61, Crestwood 51

SHAMOKIN (61) — Rylan Price 1 0-0 3, Joe Hile 7 2-2 18. Allen 2 0-0 4, Cru Schroyer 2 0-0 4, Colin Steinhart 0 0-0 0, Case Lichty 4 1-1 11, Xavier Paul 1 0-0 2, Jenssyn Shuey 8 2-2 19. Totals 25 5-5 61.

CRESTWOOD (51) — Ryan Sechleer 3 0-0 7, Jacob Feisel 2 0-0 4, Gio Barna 1 1-2 3, Connor Wagaman 4 0-0 10, Jack Rodgers 0 2-2 2, Brady Grevera 1 0-0 3, Ayden Agapito 9 1-2 21, Kell Edwards 0 1-2 1, Tommy Biscotti 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-8 51.

Shamokin`21`6`16`18 — 61

Crestwood`13`14`13`11 — 51

Three-point goals: SHAM 6 (Price, Hile 2, Lichty 2, Shuey). CRE 6 (Sechleer, Wagaman 2, Grevera, Agapito 2).

Northwest 57, Hanover Area 32

NORTHWEST (57) — Josh Miner 12 0-0 28, Ryan Miner 4 1-2 9, Brady Shea 4 0-0 9, Jace McCoy 3 0-0 7, Tucker Crawford 2 0-0 4, Garrett Bau 0 0-0 0, Billy Johns 0 0-0 0, Chase Patterson 0 0-0 0, Cooper Crawford 0 0-0 0, Brandon Remphrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 1-2 57.

HANOVER AREA (32) — Evan Monge 0 0-0 0, Josh Rivera 0 0-0 0, Andrew Kistner 0 0-0 0, Kairi Craft 0 0-0 0, Jayden Coleman 1 0-0 2, Dewayne Downey 0-2 0, Noah Sabecky 1 0-0 3, Jaxon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Gernard Williams 6 1-4 14, Ben Kolbicka 1 0-0 2, Trayvon Lucas 1 1-2 3, Noah Dewey 3 2-4 8. Totals 13 4-12 32.

Northwest`20`20`14`3 — 57

Hanover Area`5`11`11`5 — 32

Three-point goals: NWT 6 (J.Miner 4, Shea, McCoy). HA 2 (Sabecky, Williams).

Danville 66, Berwick 45

BERWICK (45) — William Hanson 5 0-0 12, Julian Howie 5 0-1 10, Noah Marquez 0 0-0 0, Kaden Hickman 4 0-0 8, Carlos Guzman 2 0-0 6, Julius Hellenthal 1 0-0 3, Shiloh Escobar 2 0-0 4, Sage Bankes 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 0-2 45.

DANVILLE (66) — Ethan Morrison 3 0-0 7, Mason Kingery 5 2-3 14, Mason Woll 2 0-0 5, Dan Walker 6 2-2 14, Nick Hand 7 2-2 17, Luis Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Griffin Mutchler 1 0-0 3. Ben Koser 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-7 66.

Berwick`8`18`10`9 — 45

Danville`18`9`21`18— 66

Three-point goals: BER 5 (Hanson 2, Guzman 2, Bankes). DAN 6 (Kingery 2, Morrison, Woll, Hand, Mutchler).

Pottsville 51, Hazleton Area 48 (OT)

POTTSVILLE (51) — Andrew Allen 4 5-5 14, Grady Leskin 0 0-0 0, Brody Eroh 0 0-0 0, Dave Kunstek 3 3-4 9, Max Clews 3 0-0 7, Nick Huda 0 0-0 0, Donovan Durham 0 0-0 0, Josh Kimber 5 7-8 17, Brandon Viars 3 1-3 7. Totals 18 16-20 51.

HAZLETON AREA (48) — Kendrick Ortiz 6 0-0 12, Oscady Vasquez 9 0-0 21, Yadiel Veras 3 1-2 7, Gabe Castillo 1 0-0 3, Danny Colon 0 0-0 0, Isaih Vargas 0 0-0 0, Ian Rodriguez 1 0-2 2, Damian Vargas 0 0-0 0, David Reyes 0 0-0 0, Nolan Paulino 0 0-0 0, Robin Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Curtis Cassanova 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 1-4 48.

Pottsville`9`6`19`6`11 — 51

Hazleton Area`8`12`12`8`8 — 48

Three-point goals: POTT 2 (Allen, Clews). HAZ 5 (Vasquez 3, Veras, Castillo).