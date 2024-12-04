🔊 Listen to this

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Rust scored 1:31 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins avoided another late collapse by beating the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Penguins let a three-goal third-period lead evaporate when Florida’s Sam Bennett, Adam Boqvist and Matthew Tkachuk scored within a 4:32 span to pull the Panthers even at 4.

Rust, however, extended Pittsburgh’s winning streak to four by flipping a wrist shot from the right by Spencer Knight for his eighth goal of the season.

Rust’s winner allowed the Penguins to exhale. It’s been a rocky opening two months for Pittsburgh, which has made a habit of blowing multiple-goal leads. Not this time.

Rookie defenseman Owen Pickering scored the first goal of his career for the Penguins, and Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Marcus Pettersson also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 37 saves on a night the Penguins spent mostly pinned in their own end.

Tkahuck scored twice for Florida, but the Panthers saw their three-game winning streak snapped as Knight stopped just 11 of the 16 shots he faced.

Florida dominated everywhere but the scoreboard. If not for a shaky performance from Knight, who was coming off his first shutout of the season, the Panthers would have cruised.

The 20-year-old Pickering has more than held his own since making his NHL debut on Nov. 16. His first goal — a shot from the point that threaded its way through traffic — should serve as another confidence boost.

BRUINS 3, RED WINGS 2

BOSTON — Pavel Zacha scored 2:15 into overtime and Boston rallied to beat Detroit.

Zacha one-timed a pass from David Pastrnak past Ville Husso for the winner. Justin Brazeau and Nikita Zadorov also scored for the Bruins, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 25 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored twice for Detroit and surpassed 200 career points. Simon Edvinsson had a pair of assists and Husso stopped 32 shots as the Red Wings lost their third straight.

The Red Wings lost a possible go-ahead goal to a review in the second period before regaining the lead in the third when Raymond fired a wrist shot past Korpisalo 1:19 in.

Raymond opened the scoring when the puck deflected off the skate of Boston’s Charlie McAvoy for a wrist shot. His second came 1:19 into the third on a wrist shot, giving Detroit a 2-1 lead.

Brazeau tied it on a deflection 9:32 into the third for Boston’s first power-play goal of the game. The goal came nine seconds into a power play after Ben Chiarot was called for interference.

AVALANCHE 5, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Artturi Lehkonen scored with 4:22 left, and Colorado overcame a four-goal deficit in a win over Buffalo.

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice and added an assist as the Avalanche scored four third-period goals. Joel Kiviranta and Logan O’Connor also scored. Backup goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced taking over after starter Alexander Georgiev allowed four goals on eight shots in the first 11:49.

It was Wedgewood’s debut for Colorado after being acquired in a trade of backup goalies with Nashville last weekend.

The Avalanche overcame a four-or-more goal deficit for the fourth time in team history, and first since rallying from four goals in a 5-4 OT win over Pittsburgh in March.

Tage Thompson scored twice for Buffalo, which is 0-3-1 in its last four. JJ Peterka and Beck Malenstyn also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed five goals on 43 shots.

Lehkonen’s winner came after Luukkonen stopped Calvin de Haan’s shot from the left point. Parked in front, Lehkonen scored the rebound through the goalie’s legs.

CANADIENS 2, ISLANDERS 1

MONTREAL — Patrik Laine scored in his highly anticipated Montreal debut, Nick Suzuki scored in overtime, and the Canadiens beat New York.

Laine, playing his first regular-season game in nearly a year, opened the scoring on the power play 7:23 into the second period.

Suzuki scored at 2:39 of overtime, following up his own rebound. Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots.

Anders Lee scored for New York, which lost for the fourth time in its last five games. Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.

Laine missed the first 24 games of the regular season after sustaining a left knee sprain during preseason play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28.

Laine, who the Canadiens acquired before the season, hadn’t played since last Dec. 14 with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

SHARKS 2, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON — William Eklund scored 39 seconds into overtime, Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves and San Jose ended Washington’s winning streak at four.

The Capitals fell to 4-2-1 since captain and leading goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin was sidelined by a broken left fibula. They fell behind early and failed to make it five comeback victories in a row, despite Logan Thompson making 29 saves and Nic Dowd scoring his seventh goal of the season.

Blackwood was dominant at the other end, turning aside quality chances and keeping Washington off the scoreboard on three power plays. Tyler Toffoli scored with one minute left in the first period, and the Sharks won their third in a row.

Rookie Macklin Celebrini picked up the secondary assist on Eklund’s OT winner to extend his point streak to five games. The top pick in the draft has four goals and four assists during this stretch.

KRAKEN 4, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Yanni Gourde and Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist each and Seattle snapped a three-game skid, beating Carolina.

Gourde’s wrist shot at 10:48 in the third period broke a 2-2 tie. Brandon Tanev and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for Seattle and Matty Beniers added two assists. Joey Daccord stopped 15 shots.

Eric Robinson and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who lost their third straight. Necas added an assist to improve his team-leading point total to 39. The Hurricanes finished with a season-low 16 shots. Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his first start after missing four games with a concussion.

NBA

76ERS 110, HORNETS 104

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paul George scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey had eight of his 21 points in the final 30 seconds and Philadelphia won back-to-back games for the first time this season with a victory over Charlotte .

Jared McCain added 17 points off the bench and Kelly Oubre scored 14 for Philadelphia (5-14).

Brandon Miller had 34 points, and Nick Richards had a strong outing in his second game back from injury with 22 points and 14 rebounds, but Charlotte (6-15) finished its homestand with an 0-5 record.

The Hornets got solid performances from both rookie draft picks as Tidjane Salaun recorded his first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and K.J. Simpson added eight points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Philadelphia led by double digits most of the game, but Charlotte battled back to take the lead with 1:32 left on Miller’s seventh 3-pointer of the second half. But it was short-lived as Maxey’s layup with 29.7 seconds put the 76ers ahead for good.

Maxey sealed the win with four more throws and a transition layup.

KNICKS 121, MAGIC 106

NEW YORK — Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 15 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and New York beat Orlando to reach the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup.

New York went 4-0 in East Group A and will host Atlanta on Dec. 11. Orlando (3-1) advanced as the East wild card and will travel to Milwaukee.

Mikal Bridges had 19 points and Josh Hart added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who have won their last three games and eight of their last 10.

Franz Wagner finished with 30 points while Moritz Wagner had 20 off the bench for the Magic, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

The Magic needed only to lose by no more than 37 points to advance via tiebreaker.

New York led by 36-26 at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 22 points in the second before going into the half with a 71-51 lead.