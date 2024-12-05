🔊 Listen to this

Dallas erased a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Scranton Prep 53-48 Wednesday night in high school boys basketball.

Jude Nocito scored 13 for Dallas. Joey Nocito and Jack Dale added 10 each.

Packey Doherty had 14 points to pace the Cavaliers.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lycoming 83, Wilkes 40

Lycoming pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Wilkes 25-5.

Nadia Evanosky had 11 points and eight rebounds for Wilkes. Maliyah Warren scored 10 points and had three rebounds.

SCRANTON PREP (48) — Jack Maloney 1 0-0 2, Max McGrath 3 0-0 6, Brady Martin 0 2-2 2, Jake Skaff 0 0-0 0, Chris Ramey 1 0-0 2, Brycen Martin 9 1-2 20, Will Ramey 0 0-0 0, Packey Doherty 4 4-6 14, Liam Haggerty 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 7-10 48.

DALLAS (53) — Jude Nocito 6 0-2 13, Joey Nocito 3 4-4 10, Jack Dale 3 4-8 10, Pat Flanagan 3 2-2 8, Brady Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Kael Berry 3 1-0 8, Tyce Mason 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 12-19 53.

Scranton Prep`11`17`13`7 — 48

Dallas`9`11`16`17 — 53

Three-point goals: SP 3 (B.Martin, Doherty 2), DAL 3 (Ju.Nocito, Berry 2).

MILTON (39) — Kiley Long 0 0-0 0, Addison Wenzel 9 0-0 20, Lainey Snyder 0 0-0 0, Claire Scuder 1 0-0 2, Amila Gaines 0 0-0 0, Carrie King 5 0-0 11, Liz Schrock 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 1-2 39.

NORTHWEST (43) — Ashlyn Hermanofski 6 3-10 15, Ava Ruckle 4 2-2 11, Natalia Ninotti 2 0-0 4, Jordin Bowman 1 0-2 2, Arheya Williams 2 0-0 4, Ali Miner 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 5-14 43.

Milton`8`18`4`9 — 39

Northwest`20`5`1`17 — 43

Three-point goals: MIL 4 (Wenzel 2, King 2). NWT 2 (Ruckle, Miner).

107 – Nate Shuman (HON) pinned Jacob Gluchowski, 1:21; 114 – B. Schuman (HON) pinned Addam Forward, 3:12; 121 – Jason Bronson (HON) won by forfeit; 127 – Justin Scanlon (HON) won by forfeit; 133 – Loudon Giza (WVW) maj. dec. Cole Lamberton, 10-2; 139 – WVW forfeit; 145 – Landon Estes (HON) pinned Josh Kreidler, 1:09; 152 – Tyler Meyers (HON) maj. dec. Teagan McKay, 13-5; 160 – Caleb Hoffman (WVW) pinned Morgan Wilcox, 3:50; 172 – Mason Avery (HON) pinned Daniel Seip, 2:23; 189 – Duke Martin (HON) pinned Jordan Sach, 1:09; 215 – Gunner Giza (WVW) pinned Levi Landry, 1:51; 285 – Bobby McDowell (HON) pinned Jacob Mahoney, 1:21