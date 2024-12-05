🔊 Listen to this

Sure, it may be getting disgustingly cold outside these days, but this column is heating up at the perfect time as we head into December.

Last week, just South Carolina beating Clemson prevented me from a second 4-0 week in a row. Kudos to the Gamecocks for proving me wrong about them, though it ultimately won’t get them into the College Football Playoff.

The college schedule shortens significantly from here on out, with the regular season wrapped up. This week, it’s the conference championship slate, and then it’s playoffs and bowl games the rest of the way.

It’s such a great time of year on the sports calendar. Actually I’ve come to realize that, if you’re just obsessed with sports, any time of year is a good time on the sports calendar.

Let’s stay hot.

Arizona State -2 vs. Iowa State

Big 12 Championship

Saturday, noon, ABC

The Sun Devils have been good to me this year, why bite the hand that feeds you?

In all seriousness this is the final step for Arizona State, picked to finish dead last in the Big 12 preseason media poll, to solidify itself into the CFP field. It’s win and in; there won’t be a second bid for this league.

These two teams finished with identical 10-2, 7-2 Big 12 records and did not play each other in the regular season.

I like the Sun Devils here because of Cam Skattebo’s matchup against the Iowa State run defense. In conference play, the Cyclones allowed just over 182 yards per game on the ground, the second-worst Big 12 defense against the run in front of only Oklahoma State.

Skattebo’s a tough, powerful runner that might have gotten more shine in a year without a guy like Ashton Jeanty running up absurd numbers and dominating the spotlight.

If Arizona State could use its ground game to string together some long possessions, they’ve got a good enough defense to keep Iowa State at bay.

Georgia ML +125 vs. Texas

SEC Championship

Saturday, 4 p.m, ABC

I initially had Army penciled in as my second pick this week, but I’m choosing to take a little bit of a shot here on Georgia.

The Bulldogs, after escaping from Georgia Tech last week, are anywhere from 2.5- to 3-point underdogs against Texas in Atlanta this weekend. Both teams are pretty much locked into the playoff regardless of what happens here, but seeding is still very important.

Unlike the previous game, we do have a head-to-head here to go off: Georgia handed the Longhorns their only loss of the year to this point, winning 30-15 back in October.

That was definitely the best Georgia’s looked all year, and the Dawgs have come out flat a few times since then. But it’s hard to look at a team that has two national titles in the last three seasons and bet against them.

This isn’t too much of a stats play, or anything too sophisticated. Georgia’s proven they show up for games like this, so I’ll ride with the Bulldogs.

NFL

Buccaneers -6.5 vs. Raiders

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Raiders may have taken their best shot of the year last week, coming up just shy of a massive win over the Chiefs.

Now, it’s in the team’s best interests to pack it in and prepare to draft their QB of the future.

The Bucs’ defense has been fine all year, the offense took a hit with both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans getting hurt, but Evans was able to return and had his best game of the year last week against Carolina.

Tampa Bay almost got caught sleepwalking last week against the Panthers, but the Bucs have won two in a row and appear to be getting back on track. At 6-6, the NFC South is still very much in play and this is a good chance to pocket a victory and continue to get the ball to Evans.

Bills -3.5 at Rams

Sunday, 4:o5 p.m.

It’s hard not to tail the Bills with the way they’ve looked. No matter the opponent, no matter the weather, Buffalo looks dangerous as of late.

A week after beating the Niners in a blizzard, Josh Allen and crew gets to head west to take on the Rams. I’m a Rams fader at almost every turn, this week is no exception.

I don’t see Los Angeles being able to slow down Buffalo’s offense. Not only is Allen having an MVP year, but James Cook is having his breakout season and some young receivers like Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman are getting a chance to shine.

The Rams’ offense looks good on paper but they’re 20th in the league in scoring, 18th in yards per game and tied for 19th in red zone touchdown percentage.