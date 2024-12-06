🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Selinsgrove technical foul gave Holy Redeemer a chance to reverse the momentum Thursday night.

The Royals were only able to do so briefly against the defending District 4 Class 5A champion.

Instead, the Seals straightened out some shoddy free-throw shooting in the final two minutes, held Redeemer to one point in that span and left town with a 53-46 victory in a high school boys basketball game.

Redeemer fell to 1-2 while Selinsgrove evened its record at 1-1 after a one-point loss to Mount Carmel.

The Royals led throughout the first three quarters as Selinsgrove didn’t take its first lead until a 3-pointer by Gavin Bastian with 5:30 remaining. Bastian followed with another trey for a 44-40 lead with 2:50 left, but his hand gesture celebration resulted in a technical foul.

Redeemer seized the opening. Cody Quaglia hit both technical free throws and a 3-pointer as the Royals retained possession.

“We got a five-point play out of that,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “Cody hit the two free throws and then hit a three and we were down by four, so we got a one-point lead out of that little sequence. But we didn’t get any energy or any enthusiasm out of the little burst and didn’t use it to kind of push us to the end.”

A free throw by Brayden Sock bumped the lead to 46-44 with 1:59 remaining. That’s where the Redeemer offense stopped and Selinsgrove’s shaky free-throw shooting changed abruptly.

The Seals were 2-for-9 from the line in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. They were 7-for-8 in the final two minutes, with the miss with 7.9 seconds left looking suspiciously like it was done on purpose.

The miss was rebounded by the shooter, Noah Walter, and epitomized Selinsgrove’s hustle and determination all game.

Despite everyone measuring around 6-foot, the Seals battled inside consistently and often found cutting lanes to the basket. Everyone appeared comfortable handling the ball, making them a unique offense to defend.

“It makes it difficult matchup-wise and in man-to-man for us,” Guido said. “So you don’t play man-to-man and play some zone against them and they have guys who can shoot the basketball and dribble-penetrate. And they move the ball well against the zone, so it definitely makes it some interesting matchups for us.”

Redeemer took its largest lead, 18-9, on consecutive inside baskets by 6-foot-7 David Popson in the final minute of the first quarter. Selinsgrove cut the deficit to 18-14 entering the second period.

That situation played out throughout the game. Whenever the Royals looked like they had a chance to bump its lead to double digits, the Seals reeled them in.

Brayden Sock finished with 14 for Redeemer. Popson had 12 and Quaglia 10. Xavier Jackson finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for Selinsgrove.

Selinsgrove 53, Holy Redeemer 46

SELINSGROVE (53) — Xavier Jackson 4 7-7 16, Noah Walter 1 1-6 3, Mac DeFazio 0 0-4 0, Jace Diehl 2 6-7 10, Gavin Bastian 5 2-4 15, Chase Carter 0 1-2 1, Julian Torres 0 0-0 0, Jack Piecuch 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 17-30 53.

HOLY REDEEMER (46) — Cody Quaglia 3 2-4 10, Evan Lacari 2 0-0 4, Logan Schrader 1 1-2 3, Brayden Sock 5 1-4 14, David Popson 6 0-0 12, Logan Sekol 0 0-0 0, Kyaire McLean 1 0-0 3, Jack Hurst 0 0-0 0, Quron Drayton 0 0-0 0, Matthew Stilip 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-10 46.

Selinsgrove`14`13`7`19 — 53

Holy Redeemer`18`11`9`8 — 46

Three-point goals: SEL 4 (Jackson, Bastian 3). HR 6 (Quaglia 2, McLean, Sock 3).