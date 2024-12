🔊 Listen to this

Daniella Ranieli led all scorers with 19 points and earned MVP honors for her team as Pittston Area took down rival Wyoming Area 55-27 in Thursday night’s Tigue-Denisco Cup game.

Julia Long added 10 points for the Patriots, while Maddie Karp and Giuliana Latona had seven points each.

Abby Sterba won the MVP honors for Wyoming Area, leading the Warriors with eight points. Jailynn Park finished with seven points.

Lake-Lehman 54, Marian Catholic 48

Kinley Purdy’s 15 points led a trio of Black Knights in double figures as Lake-Lehman pulled away in the second half for a win over Marian Catholic.

Ella Wilson added 14 points and Kathryn Morgan chipped in 12 for Lake-Lehman.

Addy Fritz was Marian Catholic’s leading scorer with 12 points.

Wyoming Seminary 57, Old Forge 40

Ella Stambaugh dropped 30 points in a win for the Blue Knights over Old Forge.

Ellie Kersey added 15 for Wyoming Seminary.

Jewyla McCullon had 18 points to lead Old Forge.

MMI Prep 36, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 32

The Preppers mounted a big second-half comeback to pick up the win, trailing by 12 at the half before rallying.

Anna Drobnock had 13 points to lead MMI Prep, while Shreeya Parikh added seven points and seven steals.

Taylor Nevius led CMVT with 22 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 72, West Scranton 49

The Patriots had four players score in double figures, cruising to a win over West Scranton.

Aiden Lynn led the team with 16 points. Silvio Giardina, Matt Walter and Paul Jordan McGarry had 11 points apiece.

Nathan Schimelfenig led West Scranton with 12 points.

Girls Basketball

Pittston Area 55, Wyoming Area 27

PITTSTON AREA (55) — Daniella Ranieli 6 5-5 19, Maddie Karp 2 2-2 7, Giuliana Latona 3 1-1 7, Lili Hintze 1 0-0 3, Grace Callahan 0 0-2 0, Nora Callahan 0 0-0 0, Julia Long 5 0-1 10, Leah Drozginski 1 0-0 2, Carlena Lizza 1 0-0 2, Bella Dessoye 1 0-0 3, Haley Pointek 0 2-4 2. Totals 20 10-15 55.

WYOMING AREA (27) — Sydney Ratchford 1 0-0 2, Krea Bonita 1 2-2 4, Lila Price 0 0-0 0, Abby Sterba 3 1-2 7, Shannon Kearns 1 2-4 4, Kendall Day 1 0-1 2, Anna Kelleher 0 0-0 0, Jailynn Park 1 4-5 7, Erica Gilligan 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-14 27.

Pittston Area`18`7`12`18 — 55

Wyoming Area`10`8`3`6 — 27

Three-point goals: PA 5 (Ranieli 2, Karp, Hintze, Dessoye). WA 2 (Sterba, Park).

Lake-Lehman 54, Marian Catholic 48

MARIAN CATHOLIC (48) — Olivia Serfass 4 2-5 11, Emily Carone 1 0-0 3, Addy Fritz 4 2-2 12, Deanna Pugh 4 2-2 11, Olivia Thomas 1 0-0 2, Addy Marek 2 3-3 9. Totals 16 9-12 48.

LAKE-LEHMAN (54) — Delcia Biscotto 2 0-0 4, Morgan Breslford 1 0-0 2, Ella Wilson 4 6-6 14, Kathryn Morgan 5 2-4 12, Kinley Purdy 7 0-1 15, Olivia Oliver 2 3-6 7. Totals 21 11-17 54.

Marian Cath.`11`11`13`13 — 48

Lake-Lehman`13`8`24`9 — 54

Three-point goals: MAR 7 (Marek 2, Fritz 2, Serfass, Carone, Pugh). LL 1 (Purdy).

Wyoming Seminary 57, Old Forge 40

WYO. SEMINARY (57) — Stella Ruiz 0 0-0 0, Maddy Marinello 0 0-0 0, Avery Luksic 2 2-4 8, Ella Stambaugh 12 5-5 30, Ellie Kersey 3 7-11 15, Clare Griffin 2 0-0 4, Maya Gross 0 0-0 0, Sydney Pane 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 14-20 57.

OLD FORGE (40) — Aryanna Harris 6 2-4 14, Jewyla McCullon 7 3-3 18, Ava Arnold 1 2-2 4, Mia Fox 0 0-0 0, Addison Rafalko 1 2-3 4, Danica Pritchyk 0 0-0 0, Joselyn DeStefano 0 0-0 0, Torre DiMattia 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-12 40.

Wyo. Seminary`17`16`18`6 — 57

Old Forge`12`7`17`4 — 40

Three-point goals: SEM 5 (Luksic 2, Kersey 2, Stambaugh). OF 1 (McCullon).

MMI Prep 36, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 32

MMI PREP (36) — Shreeya Parikh 3 0-1 7, Anna Drobnock 5 0-0 13, Arushi Solgama 2 0-0 4, Ruhani Shah 0 0-0 0, Chloe Allen 2 2-4 6, Arianny Nieves 0 1-2 1, Georgia Washko 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 4-9 36.

CMVT (32) — Piper Karcher 4 2-6 10, Ava Gresko 0 0-0 0, Kaeleigh Swank 0 0-2 0, MacKeely Boggs 0 0-0 0, Taylor Nevius 8 0-0 22, Ashlyn Smith 0 0-0 0, Madison Roth 0 0-0 0, Breanna Ott 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-8 32.

MMI Prep`8`4`18`6 — 36

CMVT`6`18`5`3 — 32

Three-point goals: MMI 4 (Drobnock 3, Parikh). CMVT 6 (Nevius 6).

Boys Basketball

Pittston Area 72, West Scranton 49

PITTSTON AREA (72) — Silvio Giardina 5 0-0 11, Lucas Lopresto 2 5-6 9, Matt Walter 5 0-0 11, Paul Jordan McGarry 3 3-4 11, Aiden Lynn 4 8-9 16, Aidan Clarke 2 2-2 6, Steven Penatzer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Shotwell 0 0-0 0, Patrick Burns 1 1-1 3, John Jadus 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 20-24 72.

WEST SCRANTON (49) — Nathan Schimelfenig 5 0-0 12, Jahmeir Rivera 3 0-0 7, Tisean Garrison 3 0-0 7, Connor Sessions 1 0-0 2, Max Snyder 2 5-5 9, Brian Fried 2 2-2 8, Noah LaFrance 1 0-0 2, Cayden Farr 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-7 49.

Pittston Area`17`12`26`17 — 72

West Scranton`3`8`17`21 — 49

Three-point goals: PA 4 (McGarry 2, Giardina, Walter). WSC 6 (Schimelfenig 2, Fried 2, Rivera, Garrison).