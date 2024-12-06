🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 17 points, Freddie Dilione V added 14 and Penn State pulled away from No. 8 Purdue for an 81-70 victory in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Puff Johnson had 13 and four steals, and Nick Kern Jr. had 12 points and three steals off the bench for the Nittany Lions (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten).

Penn State led by as many as 27 to earn its first win over an AP Top 10 team since 2019, prompting fans to storm the court at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions also snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Boilermakers and continued their best start in a decade with their defense and transition offense.

Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer each had 15 for the Boilermakers (7-2, 0-1).

The Boilermakers were off all night. They committed 14 of their 24 turnovers in the first half. Penn State’s opportunistic offense potted 32 points off their mistakes.

After losing to Clemson on Nov. 26, the Nittany Lions rebounded against the Boilermakers to add a quality win to their record.

After trailing 9-7, Penn State pulled away with an 11-0 run and never trailed again. The Boilermakers cut it to 25-18, but the Nittany Lions outscored them 15-6 over the final 6:05 to take a 16-point lead into halftime.

Rhoades said before the season he wants to average over 90 points per game. So far, Penn State’s averaged 91 per game and has scored more than 80 in every game but its loss to Clemson.

WOMEN’S TOP 25

No. 10 NOTRE DAME 80, No. 4 TEXAS 70

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo had 30 points and Notre Dame scored the final 12 in overtime to defeat Texas.

The top-10 showdown featured two preseason All-Americans in Hidalgo and Madison Booker, who led Texas (7-1) with 20 points.

Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron scored 18 apiece for Notre Dame (5-2), which was coming off losses to No. 17 TCU and Utah in the Flo Hoops tournament. Liatu King had 10.

Shay Holle added 14 points for Texas, and Kyla Oldacre had 13.

Texas scored first in overtime to take a 70-68 lead, but the Longhorns missed their next nine shots. A pair of free throws by King and consecutive 3-pointers by Hidalgo and Citron gave Notre Dame a 76-70 advantage with 2:33 left.

NHL

PANTHERS 7, FLYERS 5

PHILADELPHIA — Sam Reinhart scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 1:59 left in the game to help Florida overcome a blown three-goal lead and beat Philadelphia.

Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter in the final seconds to seal the win.

The Flyers got rolling when Owen Tippett scored consecutive goals and Garnet Hathaway pounced on a rebound in the crease to give them a 5-4 lead. Gustav Forsling tied the game at 5 with just over five minutes left after the Panthers wasted 3-0 and 4-2 leads.

Evan Rodrigues and Niko Mikkola scored in the first period, and Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal three minutes into the second for the 3-0 lead.

Flyers coach John Tortorella pulled goalie Ivan Fedotov after he gave up two goals on seven shots in the first and replaced him with Aleksei Kolosov. Kolosov saved 16 of the 20 shots he faced.

Tyson Foerster and Nick Seeler, who stole a pass and fired one from the circle, cut the lead to 3-2 in the second, but Carter Verhaeghe answered for Florida and made it 4-2.

Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov had three assists in his first career three-point game.