🔊 Listen to this

Spencer Smith scored 18 points and Alex Smith had 15 as Lake-Lehman defeated Lackawanna Trail 53-42 Friday night in high school boys basketball.

Ben Dowling added 12 for the Black Knights.

Jake Antolick led Trail with 15.

Scranton 62, Dallas 49

The Mountaineers struggled in the first half, falling behind 31-9 in their loss to Scranton.

Jude Nocito paced Dallas with 21 followed by Pat Flanagan with 12 and Joey Nocito with 10.

Alex LuDovici had 19 for Scranton.

Hazleton Area 57, Harrisburg 47

Luis Guzman scored a game-high 30 points as Hazleton Area defeated Harrisburg.

Ryan Staffin added 16 for the Cougars. Dylan Stish had eight.

Jaylon Lewis led Harrisburg with 10 points.

Nanticoke Area 55, Western Wayne 43

Mathias Mitchell scored a game-high 26 points as Nanticoke Area defeated Western Wayne.

RJ Brogan added 17 for the Trojans.

Sean Owens scored 21 points to pace Western Wayne.

Northwest 64, Milton 40

Josh Miner sparked a 19-point first quarter for Northwest with three 3-pointers as the Rangers went on to defeat Milton.

Miner finished with a game-high 25 points. Tucker Crawford added 14.

COLLEGES

WRESTLING

King’s competes at Messiah

King’s College competed in day one of the annual Messiah Petrofes Invitational.

Isaiah Camacho (157) lost his first match 12-8, but came back with a 14-7 decision over Olen Moshier of Adrian in a 14-7 decision. Camacho then lost his third bout. MJ Turi (157) won by pin and technical fall before losing 4-1 in overtime and by pin.

Jordan Bentley (165) opened with a technical fall, but was pinned in his next two matches. Alex Ballantyne (165) lost his first match via technical fall. He came back with wins by major decision, decision and medical forfeit. He is in eighth place entering Saturday’s action.

Nick Costello (174) opened with a loss by technical fall. He followed with two pins before losing by pinfall.

Nick Valenzano (285) lost by pin, but rallied with a pin and decision. He was pinned in round three. Preston Spontarelli (285) started out with a pin, but then lost by decision and pin.

Ryan Tran (285) posted a pin, but was then pinned in his next two matches.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 53, Lackawanna Trail 42

LAKE-LEHMAN (53) — Alex Smith 6 2-2 15, Hunter Palka 0 2-2 2, Spencer Smith 7 1-2 18, Hayden Evans 1 1-2 3, Ben Dowling 6 0-0 12, Jake Evans 1 0-0 3, Finn Cronin 0 0-0 0, Kasey Shook 0 0-0 0, Logan Smith 0 0-0 0, Bodhi Cronin 0 0-0 0, Vinny Saparico 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-8 53.

LACKAWANNA TRAIL (42) — Ashton Thiel 1 1-3 3, Hayden Bluhan 0 0-0 0, Lucas Filipek 0 5-8 5, Jake Antolick 5 4-6 15, Lorenzo Domano 1 1-2 3, Jimmy Phillips 3 0-0 8, Ethan Gorton 1 0-2 2, Sean Langley 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 11-17 42.

Lake-Lehman`14`12`11`16 — 53

Lackawanna Trail`10`7`12`13 — 42

Three-point goals: LL 5 (A.Smith, S.Smith 4, J.Evans). LT 3 (Antolick, Phillips 2).

Scranton 62, Dallas 49

DALLAS (49) — Jude Nocito 9 0-0 21, Joey Nocito 3 2-2 10, Jack Dale 2 2-2 6, Pat Flanagan 5 1-3 12, Brady Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Max Scatton 0 0-0 0, Tyce Mason 0 0-0 0, Talan Geskey 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-7 49.

SCRANTON (62) — Gabe White 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Levine 1 0-0 2, Jaheem Roberts 4 4-6 13, Tony Battaglia 3 2-4 9, Alex LuDovici 7 0-0 19, Lincoln McIver 0 0-0 0, Jayden Burrett 3 1-4 7, Pedro Lugo 3 2-2 8. Totals 23 9-16 62.

Dallas`4`5`16`24 — 49

Scranton`10`21`15`16 — 62

Three-point goals: DAL 6 (Ju.Nocito 3, Jo.Nocito 2, Flanagan). SCR 7 (Roberts, Battaglia, LuDovici 5.

Hazleton Area 57, Harrisburg 47

HARRISBURG (47) — KeJuan Sinkler 2 0-0 4, Elias Coke 1 0-2 2, Jaylon Lewis 3 3-4 10, Quincy Brannon 3 0-2 6, Mekhi Jackson 2 0-0 6, Trays Walker 2 1-4 5, Ryan Strain 0 2-2 2, Julian Bair 4 2-4 10. Totals 17 8-18 47.

HAZLETON AREA (57) — Luis Guzman 11 6-8 30, Angel Saladin 2 0-2 4, Ryan Staffin 5 1-4 16, Gavin Perkosky 0 0-0 0, Estarling Malencaine 0 1-2 1, Dylan Stish 1 6-6 8, Yohansel Moran 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 16-20 57.

Harrisburg`10`4`20`13 — 47

Hazleton Area`16`10`15`16 — 56

Three-point goals: HAR 3 (Lewis, Jackson 2). HA 5 (Guzman 2, Staffin 3).

Nanticoke Area 55, Western Wayne 43

NANTICOKE AREA (55) — RJ Brogan 4 8-10 17, Ethan Ball 0 1-2 1, Reagan Jackson 0 0-0 0, Dylon Ball 0 0-0 0, Shane Pearson 1 0-0 2, Louden Mullery 1 0-0 2, Steh Piontkowski 0 1-2 1, Treyton Mishanski 0 0-0 0, Ethan Yendrzewski 3 0-0 6, Nemico Sosa 0 0-0 0, Mathias Mitchell 9 5-11 26. Totals 18 15-25 57.

WESTERN WAYNE (43) — Archer Long 1 0-0 3, Ashan Stookey 1 4-10 6, Sean Owens 10 1-5 21, Omar Vargas 0 0-0 0, Jacob Lawlor 2 0-0 6, Logan Weaver 0 0-0 0, Dave Elias 0 0-0 0, Donovan Gregorski 0 0-0 0, Damian Galdain 1 0-0 3, Jared Goldman 0 0-0 0, Evan Dean 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 5-15 43.

Nanticoke`6`11`21`14 — 55

Western Wayne`15`11`9`8 — 43

Three-point goals: NAN 4 (Brogan, Mitchell 3). WW 4 (Long, Lawlor 2, Galdain).

Northwest 64, Milton 40

NORTHWEST (64) — Josh Miner 8 5-6 25, Ryan Miner 2 0-0 4, Brady Shea 3 2-2 8, Jace McCoy 4 0-0 8, Tucker Crawford 5 4-4 14, Garrett Bau 0 0-0 0, Chase Patterson 0 0-0 0, Billy Johns 2 0-0 5, Cooper Crawford 0 0-0 0, Matt Zugarek 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-12 64.

MILTON (40) — Izeyah Minom 3 1-2 8, Jake Harris 1 0-0 3, Adrian Castellinos 1 0-0 3, Schuyler Humphrey 0 0-0 0, Chase Knorr 3 0-0 9, Carter Bailey 0 0-0 0, Rylin Scott 3 0-0 8, Luis Santos 3 3-4 9, Tavin Reitz 0 0-0 0, Juniel Medina 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-6 40.

Northwest`19`12`18`15 — 64

Milton`11`8`14`7 — 40

Three-point goals: NWT 5 (J.Miner 4, Johns). MIL 8 (Minion, Harris, Castellinos, Knorr 3, Scott 2).