Sophia Benyo and Kaitlyn Bindas led a Hazleton Area offensive explosion with 22 points apiece as the Cougars rolled past Emmaus 82-44 on Friday night.

Sophia Shults added 13 points for Hazleton Area, which got scoring contributions from 10 different players in the win.

Crestwood 56, Selinsgrove 46

Jackie Gallagher had 20 points to lead the Comets to victory over Selinsgrove.

Kate Gallagher added 13 points for Crestwood, with Charlie Hiller chipping in 11 and Cameron Vieney finishing with 10 points.

Madi Merrell led Selinsgrove with 16 points.

Nanticoke Area 46, Berwick 28

Kate Reed led all scorers with 16 points, and Nanticoke Area turned in a fine defensive performance in a win over Berwick.

Caitlyn Majiros added 12 and Nevaeh Baran finished with eight points for Nanticoke Area.

Abby Calarco had 10 points to lead Berwick.

Wyoming Valley West 50, Delaware Valley 46

The Spartans rallied from three points down at the start of the fourth quarter to take down Delaware Valley.

Thalia Irizarry had 21 points to lead Valley West and Gabbi Novitski added 11 points. The two combined for 11 of the Spartans’ 18 fourth-quarter points.

Ciara Newton led Delaware Valley with 16 points.

Scranton 55, Dallas 45

A big third quarter for Scranton helped the Knights pull away from Dallas. The Mountaineers were up by a point at half, but a 16-6 edge for Scranton in the third quarter flipped the game in favor of the Knights.

Chrissy Jacklinski had 16 points to lead Scranton, while Madelyn O’Shea and Rhylee Bell both finished with 12.

Odessa Kanton led all scorers with an 18-point performance for Dallas.

Northwest Area 62, Hanover Area 25

The Rangers had four scorers in double-figures in a win over Hanover Area.

Ashlyn Hermanofski led the way with 19 points. Natalia Ninotti finished with 16, Ava Ruckle had 11 and Jordin Bowman added 10 points.

Emma Schlingman scored 14 points for Hanover Area.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 82, Emmaus 44

HAZLETON AREA (82) — Mariah Marolo 1 3-3 5, Sophia Benyo 7 8-10 22, Jayla Eberts 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bindas 8 4-8 22, Olivia Williams 1 0-0 2, Evelyn Shults 0 2-2 2, Kayla Lagowy 3 0-0 6, Alexis Reimold 1 2-2 4, Sophia Shults 5 3-4 13, Juliana Silva 2 0-0 4, Sofia Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Miranda Chupela 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 22-29 82.

EMMAUS (44) — Olive Whitney 3 0-0 8, Kayla Snyder 2 1-2 6, Kaitlyn Grochowski 0 0-0 0, Gabby DeVita 5 1-1 13, Olivia Quinn 0 0-0 0, Sylvia Sokolofski 0 0-2 0, Sophia Shutkufski 1 0-0 2, Olivia Haberl 1 1-1 3, Emma Naccarato 0 0-0 0, Sofie Laird 1 3-3 5, Sierra Stevens 1 1-2 3, Cassie Doemling 0 4-4 4. Totals 14 11-15 44.

Hazleton Area`19`21`25`17 — 82

Emmaus`11`19`9`5 — 44

Three-point goals: HAZ 2 (Bindas 2). EMM 5 (Whitney 2, DeVita 2, Snyder).

Crestwood 56, Selinsgrove 46

CRESTWOOD (56) —Aryanna Kijek 0 0-0 0, Cameron Vieney 4 2-4 10, Charlie Hiller 5 1-4 11, Kendall Petrosky 0 2-2 2, Jackie Gallagher 9 1-2 20, Jordan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Mia Manoski 0 0-0 0, Kate Gallagher 4 5-5 13. Totals 22 11-17 56.

SELINSGROVE (46) — Grace Morrone 2 0-0 4, Erika Piepszowski 2 1-3 6, Madi Merrell 6 2-2 16, Lake Dent 0 0-0 0, Karsen Dodge 0 1-2 1, Gillian Hackenburg 1 0-0 2, Lissa Kruskie 5 1-4 13, Kristin Schaffer 1 2-6 4. Totals 17 7-17 46.

Crestwood`14`10`19`13 — 56

Selinsgrove`11`9`6`20 — 46

Three-point goals: CRE 1 (J. Gallagher). SEL 5 (Merrell 2, Kruskie 2, Piepszowski).

Nanticoke Area 46, Berwick 28

NANTICOKE AREA (46) — Natalee Atkins 1 1-2 3, Amiah Ceruti 2 0-0 5, Caitlyn Majiros 2 8-10 12, Kate Reed 5 4-5 16, Marli Donahue 0 1-2 1, Nevaeh Baran 3 0-0 8, Haley Verazin 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 15-21 46.

BERWICK (28) — Abby Calarco 4 0-3 10, Addy Zanoline 1 2-4 4, Lily Nespoli 0 0-0 0, Carly Post 2 1-2 7, Ashlyn Zakrewsky 3 0-0 6, Grace Robbins 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 4-11 28.

Nanticoke Area`11`10`13`12 — 46

Berwick`4`6`13`5 — 28

Three-point goals: NAN 5 (Reed 2, Baran 2, Ceruti). BER 4 (Calarco 2, Post 2).

Wyoming Valley West 50, Delaware Valley 46

DELAWARE VALLEY (46) — Ciara Newton 6 0-0 16, Jordan Dickerson 2 0-0 4, Amanda Aragona 5 0-0 12, Leah Bird 0 0-2 0, Keira Lazzaro 2 0-2 4, Bri Waldron 2 2-4 6, Rainna Carr 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 2-8 46.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (50) — Gabbi Novitski 3 3-4 11, Thalia Irizarry 7 7-8 21, Aniyah Davis 0 0-0 0, Becca Staniecki 2 0-1 4, Liv McLaughlin 2 0-0 4, Anya Richet 2 3-5 7, Helen Lewis 1 1-1 3, Makenna Colleran 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 14-19 50.

Delaware Valley`10`8`17`11 — 46

Wyo. Valley West`11`12`9`18 — 50

Three-point goals: DV 6 (Newton 4, Aragano 2). WVW 2 (Novitski 2).

Scranton 55, Dallas 45

SCRANTON (55) — Madelyn O’Shea 5 1-2 12, Eyinah Smith 1 0-0 2, Chrissy Jacklinski 4 6-6 16, Catherine Hill 0 0-2 0, Jaelyn Alers 1 1-2 4, Maggie O’Shea 3 2-4 9, Rhylee Bell 4 2-2 12. Totals 18 12-18 55.

DALLAS (45) — Izzy Evans 1 2-2 4, Caitlyn Mizzer 3 1-2 7, Mia DelGaudio 5 0-3 10, Odessa Kanton 6 6-8 18, Lucy Brunn 0 1-2 1, Brianna Casey 1 3-4 5. Totals 16 13-21 45.

Scranton`15`8`16`16 — 55

Dallas`10`14`6`15 — 45

Three-point goals: SCR 7 (Jacklinski 2, Bell 2, Mad. O’Shea, Alers, Mag. O’Shea). DAL 0.

Northwest Area 62, Hanover Area 25

HANOVER AREA (25) — Flora Tirado 0 0-0 0, Emma Schlingman 6 2-5 14, Caitlin Vigorito 0 0-0 0, Reyni Ortega Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Destinee Tapia 1 0-0 2, Symone Mims 0 2-4 2, Kiymani Bowman 1 0-0 2, Kalianna Wilde 1 0-2 2, Dayjah Marcinkiewicz 0 0-0 0, Ella Place 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 4-11 25.

NORTHWEST (62) — Ashlyn Hermanofski 6 7-11 19, Ava Ruckle 3 2-6 11, Natalia Ninotti 7 0-0 16, Jordin Bowman 5 0-0 10, Arheya Williams 0 0-0 0, Ali Miner 0 3-6 3, Callie Moyer 0 0-6 0, Natalie Mullins 0 0-0 0, Auria Daniels 0 0-0 0, Hartley Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-29 62.

Hanover Area`5`12`2`6 — 25

Northwest Area`15`32`12`3 — 62

Three-point goals: HAN 1 (Place). NW 6 (Ruckle 3, Ninotti 2, Crawford).