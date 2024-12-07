🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes men’s basketball team won its fourth game in a row on Saturday, improving to 8-1 on the year with a 65-45 win over Juniata.

Lucas Lesko continued his hot start to the year with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Jack Argento added 14 points for the Colonels, who will next be in action on Dec. 30 against crosstown rival King’s College.

Marywood 81, King’s 79 (OT)

King’s led by as many as 15 points in the second half but couldn’t hold on as Marywood pulled off the comeback.

Chris Patton led King’s with 22 points, while Jake Karnish added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes splits

The Colonels had to finish one game and start another with Stevenson on Saturday, dropping the first and winning the second to salvage a weekend split.

Wilkes lost the first game 2-1 in overtime, a contest that started on Friday but had to resume Saturday after a large piece of ice came undone. Leyton Pettypiece scored for Wilkes.

The Colonels rallied for a 6-4 win in the second game. Patrick Roginski scored twice to lead Wilkes.

WRESTLING

Wilkes wins Blue Jay Classic

The Colonels had four individual champions on their way to an overall team title at Elizabethtown’s Blue Jay Classic.

Wilkes scored 194 points as a team, easily outpacing second-place Penn College with 132.

Ryan Santiago (141 pounds), Jaryn Hartranft (157), Melquan Warren (174) and Cameron Butka (197) all won their individual weight classes.

MU, King’s at invitational

Mike Williams finished in third place to lead a group of four Misericordia wrestlers who placed at the two-day invitational.

Williams won three straight bouts on Sunday to finish third in the 149 pound bracket. Shannon Clark took fourth at 285 pounds, Aidan Hidlay finished fifth at 285 and Chase Stephen took eighth place at 157 pounds.

Alex Ballantyne was the only King’s wrestler still alive in the Petrofes Invitational, ending up with an eighth-place finish in the 165 pound bracket.