Mathias Mitchell scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half to help Nanticoke Area hold off Lake-Lehman, beating the Black Knights 55-53 to win Lackawanna Trail’s Cal King Tournament on Saturday.

Ethan Ball added 18 points with five made three-pointers for the Trojans.

Spencer Smith tied Mitchell for game-high scoring honors, leading Lake-Lehman with 21 points. Alex Smith added 16.

Wilkes-Barre Area 71, Danville 49

David Jannuzzi went off for 29 points as the Wolfpack cruised past Danville.

Mike Keating added 16 points for Wilkes-Barre Area, and Jacob Johnson had 14 points and made four three-pointers.

Daniel Walker led Danville with 23 points.

Warrior Run 64, Northwest Area 51

Griffen Harrington led all scorers with 24 points and led Warrior Run to a win over Northwest.

Josh Miner and Ryan Miner had 17 points apiece for Northwest.

Bloomsburg 64, Berwick 60

A comeback effort fell just short for Berwick, who trailed by 15 after three quarters but managed to cut it to just a four-point loss.

Liam Witkowski and Isaiyah Hamilton had 20 points each for Bloomsburg.

Berwick had three scorers in double figures, led by Billy Hanson with 16 points. Kaden Hickman had 14, and Julian Howie added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 52, Forest City 29

Erin Van Ness drilled five three-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points in a Tunkhannock win.

Laurianna Alston added 12 points for the Tigers.

Forest City was led by Mya Clarke with nine points.

Dunmore 52, Lake-Lehman 40

Sophia Talutto’s game-high 24 points were enough for Dunmore to pick up the win over Lake-Lehman.

Talutto made four three-pointers and was perfect at the free throw line for the Bucks.

Ella Wilson scored 14 points to lead Lake-Lehman.

Boys Basketball

Nanticoke Area 55, Lake-Lehman 53

LAKE-LEHMAN (53) — Alex Smith 5 4-4 16, Hunter Palka 2 0-0 6, Spencer Smith 7 2-3 21, Hayden Evans 0 0-0 0, Ben Dowling 2 0-0 4, Jake Evans 2 0-0 6, Kasey Shook 0 0-0 0, Logan Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-7 53.

NANTICOKE AREA (55) — RJ Brogan 1 1-4 3, Ethan Ball 5 3-5 18, Louden Mullery 0 1-2 1, Shane Pearson 1 4-4 7, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 2 1-2 5, Mathias Mitchell 7 7-12 21. Totals 16 17-29 55.

Lake-Lehman`11`26`6`10 — 53

Nanticoke Area`15`10`19`11 — 55

Three-point goals: LL 11 (S. Smith 5, A. Smith 2, Palka 2, J. Evans 2). NAN 6 (Ball 5, Pearson).

Wilkes-Barre Area 71, Danville 49

WILKES-BARRE AREA (71) — Nahsiem Ford 2 0-0 4, Quran Brooks 1 0-0 2, David Januzzi 10 7-7 29, Mike Keating 5 4-4 16, Kayden Diggs 1 2-2 4, Jacob Johnson 5 0-0 14, Achilles Fuentes 1 0-0 2, Jordany Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Robert Fuentes 0 0-0 0, Tahir Bolden 0 0-0 0, Donte Robinson 0 0-0 0, Fafa Marques 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 13-13 71.

DANVILLE (49) — Ethan Morrison 5 0-0 11, Mason Kingery 2 0-0 5, Mason Woll 0 0-0 0, Luis Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Suton Dudinskie 0 0-0 0, Casey Mills 0 0-0 0, Ben Koser 0 0-0 0, Griffin Mutchler 0 0-0 0, Nick Hand 3 2-2 8, Daniel Walker 9 5-6 23. Totals 20 7-8 49.

Wilkes-Barre`21`20`15`15 — 71

Danville`16`10`18`5 — 49

Three-point goals: WBA 8 (Johnson 4, Januzzi 2, Keating 2). DAN 2 (Morrison, Kingery).

Warrior Run 64, Northwest 51

WARRIOR RUN (64) — Griffen Harrington 11 2-4 24, James Keifer 1 0-0 3, Jake Bruckhart 0 0-0 0, Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2, Cooper Wilkins 3 2-2 8, Carter McCormick 0 0-0 0, Aiden McKee 8 2-2 20, Landon Polcyn 2 0-0 5, Ethan Balzer 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-8 64.

NORTHWEST (51) — Josh Miner 6 0-0 17, Ryan Miner 6 2-2 17, Brody Shea 2 0-0 4, Jace McCoy 3 1-2 7, Tucker Crawford 3 0-0 6, Billy Johns 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-4 51.

Warrior Run`13`20`16`15 — 64

Northwest`24`7`7`13 — 51

Three-point goals: WR 4 (McKee 2, Polcyn, Keifer). NW 8 (J. Miner 5, R. Miner 3).

Bloomsburg 64, Berwick 60

BLOOMSBURG (64) — Dominick Rosini 1 0-0 2, Liam Witkowski 7 2-4 20, Nathan LaBuda 0 0-2 0, Katrell Butler 4 2-5 10, Isaiyah Hamilton 6 7-13 20, Christian Cruz 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Brosious 3 1-2 10, Jack Katulis 0 0-0 0, Ryan Scherer 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-26 64.

BERWICK (60) — Billy Hanson 6 4-4 16, Julian Howie 4 2-3 10, Noah Marquez 0 4-4 4, Kaden Hickman 2 9-9 14, Carlos Guzman 2 0-0 5, Shiloh Escobar 0 0-0 0, Sage Bankes 2 3-4 8, Brady McCabe 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 22-24 60.

Bloomsburg`12`14`25`13 — 64

Berwick`11`12`13`24 — 60

Three-point goals: BLO 8 (Witkowski 4, Brosious 3, Hamilton). BER 4 (Hickman, Guzman, Bankes, McCabe).

Girls Basketball

Tunkhannock 52, Forest City 29

FOREST CITY (29) — Mya Clarke 4 0-0 9, Lucy Lombardi 1 4-6 6, Kayla Pecko 1 1-6 3, Marlo Urbus 1 0-0 2, Claire Lombardi 1 4-6 6, Zaveral 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 10-21 29.

TUNKHANNOCK (52) — Aliyah Faux 3 1-4 7, Elizabeth Moore 1 0-0 2, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Price 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Gregory 1 4-6 6, Lily Zaleppa 1 0-0 3, Erin Van Ness 5 2-4 17, Sarah Van Ness 1 0-0 3, Laurianna Alston 6 0-6 12. Totals 19 7-20 52.

Forest City`7`5`7`10 — 29

Tunkhannock`12`13`15`12 — 52

Three-point goals: FOR 1 (Clarke). TUN 7 (E. Van Ness 5, S. Van Ness, Zaleppa).

Dunmore 52, Lake-Lehman 40

LAKE-LEHMAN (40) — Delcia Biscotto 1 1-2 4, Ella Wilson 4 6-9 14, Kathryn Morgan 3 0-0 7, Gianna DeCesaris 1 0-0 2, Kinley Purdy 3 0-2 6, Olivia Oliver 2 2-2 7. Totals 14 9-15 40.

DUNMORE (52) — Sophia Talutto 8 4-4 24, Amanda Dempsey 5 0-0 10, Leena Conte 1 0-0 2, Lizzie Mendola 1 0-0 3, Ella Brier 0 0-0 0, Malice Blackwell 1 0-0 2, Michele Nidoh 2 2-4 6, Jackie Brown 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 7-10 52.

Lake-Lehman`7`8`14`11 — 40

Dunmore`11`10`16`15 — 52

Three-point goals: LL 3 (Biscotto, Morgan, Oliver). DUN 5 (Talutto 4, Mendola).