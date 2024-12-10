🔊 Listen to this

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Carson Beck’s status for No. 2 Georgia’s Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal is uncertain after he suffered an elbow injury in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference championship game win over Texas.

Georgia announced Monday there is no timetable on Beck’s return as he and his family explore treatment options.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Sunday the team was awaiting results of tests. The school did not announce details of the injury in Monday’s announcement.

Beck was injured on the final play of the first half in the Bulldogs’ 22-19 overtime win over Texas on Saturday. Beck made a dramatic return to the field for the handoff on the game-winning play. Beck was needed after backup Gunner Stockton had his helmet knocked off, forcing him to leave the game for one play.

Beck’s injury was to his right (throwing) arm. Even though he was able to take the snap and hand off to Trevor Etienne for the running back’s decisive 4-yard touchdown run, Beck was unable to raise his right arm.

Smart said Sunday that Beck attended the team meeting for the CFP draw announcement.

“He was pretty somber,” Smart said. “It was a tough deal for him in terms of not being able to go out there and finish in the second half.”

Georgia announced punter Brett Thorson will need season-ending surgery after injuring his non-kicking leg against Texas.

“Carson and Brett are both fierce competitors and extremely hard workers,” Smart said in a statement released by the school. “I’m confident they will attack their rehab with the same determination they exhibit in their daily habits. We will be here to support them every step of the way.”

Stockton would be the likely starter if Beck can’t return for the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl. Stockton completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards with one interception against Texas.