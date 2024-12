🔊 Listen to this

Thalia Irizarry scored 21 points to lead three Spartans in double figures as Wyoming Valley West defeated Nanticoke Area 61-39 Monday night in high school girls basketball.

Anya Richet had 16 and Alyvia McLaughlin had 11 for Valley West.

Caitlyn Majiros paced Nanticoke Area with 24. Kate Reed added 10.

Pittston Area 53, Wyoming Seminary 28

Daniella Ranieli scored 19 points to pace Pittston Area.

Maddie Karp and Lili Hintze added nine each for the Patriots.

Ella Stambaugh had six for Seminary.

Dallas 65, Wyoming Area 33

Odessa Kanton scored 22 points and Mia DelGaudio added 12 as Dallas picked up its first win of the season.

Abby Sterba paced Wyoming Area with 13.

Wilkes-Barre Area 44, Forest City 19

Diamond Thornton scored 20 points and Jaida Underwood added 10 as the Wolfpack defeated Forest City.

Carbondale Area 51, Hanover Area 39

Caitlyn Burns scored 17 points and Rylie Toolan added 12 as the Chargers were able to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Emma Schlingman had 13 and Symone Mims added 10 for Hanover Area.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Elk Lake 45, Wyoming Seminary 40

Elk Lake outscored Wyoming Seminary 14-6 in the final quarter to prevail.

John Heitsman led Elk Lake with 13. Logan Ayotte had 10.

Antek Evan scored 24 for Seminary, hitting five 3-pointers. Brian Leahy added 10.

Crestwood 56, North Pocono 46

Ryan Sechleer led a 21-point second quarter with eight of his team-high 15 points as Crestwood defeated North Pocono.

Ayden Agapito added 10 for the Comets. North Pocono’s Cole West led all scorers with 17.

Northwest 63, Southern Columbia 54

Josh Miner scored 21 points to pace the Rangers past Southern Columbia.

Ryan Miner had 17 and Brady Shea tossed in 13 for Northwest.

Holy Cross 61, Pittston Area 42

Pittston Area was outscored 23-7 in the fourth quarter as Holy Cross pulled away for a victory.

Matt Lyons and Mike Hughes had 13 points each for Holy Cross.

Lucas Lopresto had 13 and Matt Walter and Silvio Giardina added 12 each for Pittston Area.

Lackawanna Trail 49, Tunkhannock 42 (OT)

An overtime surge led Lackawanna Trail to a win over Tunkhannock. Trail outscored the Tigers 11-4 in the extra period.

Jake Antolick led Trail with 17 points.

Colin Gregory had 10 points to lead Tunkhannock.

Hazleton Area 86, Reading 76

Dylan Stish scored 33 points and Luis Guzman added 30 as Hazleton Area picked up a road win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyo. Valley West 61, Nanticoke Area 49

WYO. VALLEY WEST (61) — Anya Richet 7 2-2 16, Anna Sierra 1 2-2 4, Alyvia McLaughlin 4 0-0 11, Thalia Irizarry 7 5-6 21, Gabby Novitski 2 0-0 4, Rebecca Staniecki 1 0-0 2, Aniyah Davis 1 0-0 3, Helen Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-11 61.

NANTICOKE AREA (49) — Natalee Atkins 0 0-0 0, Amiah Ceruti 1 0-0 2, Caitlyn Majiros 6 12-14 24, Kate Reed 4 0-0 10, Marli Donahue 2 0-0 5, Navaeh Baran 1 4-6 7, Jordyn Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 12-22 49.

Wyo. Valley West`12`16`14`18 — 61

Nanticoke Area`15`10`10`14 — 49

Three-point goals: WVW 6 (McLaughlin 3, Irizarry 2, Davis). NA 4 (Reed 2, Donahue, Baran).

Pittston Area 53, Wyoming Seminary 28

WYOMING SEMINARY (28) — Stella Ruiz 2 0-0 5, Avery Luksic 2 0-0 5, Ella Stambaugh 3 0-0 6, Ella Kersey 2 0-0 5, Clare Griffin 0 1-2 1, Maya Gross 2 0-0 6. Totals 11 1-2 28.

PITTSTON AREA (53) — Daniella Ranieli 6 4-4 19, Julia Long 4 0-0 8, Maddie Karp 2 5-6 9, Lili Hintze 3 0-0 9, Grace Callahan 0 0-0 0, Carlina Lizza 1 0-0 2, Bella Dessoye 0 0-0 0, Giuliana Latona 1 0-0 2, Haley Pointek 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-10 53.

Wyoming Seminary`9`7`9`3 — 28

Pittston Area`14`17`10`12 — 53

Three-point goals: WS 5 (Ruiz, Luksic, Kersey, Gross 2). PA 6 (Ranieli 3, Hintze 3).

Dallas 65, Wyoming Area 33

WYOMING AREA (33) — Sydney Ratchford 1 0-0 3, Aminah Dixon 1 0-0 2, Krea Bonita 2 0-0 4, Abby Sterba 5 2-4 13, Shannon Kearns 1 1-2 3, Kendall Day 0 4-6 4, Jailynn Park 1 0-0 3, Anna Kelleher 0 0-0 0, Erica Gilligan 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-7 33.

DALLAS (65) — Izzy Evans 1 2-2 5, Caitlyn Mizzer 3 0-0 6, Mia DelGaudio 4 2-2 12, Zoey Sutzko 2 0-0 4, Riley Samanas 0 0-0 0, Malaycia Shaw 2 0-0 4, Odessa Kanton 6 10-11 22, Lacy Youngblood 0 0-0 0, Lucy Brunn 0 0-2 0, Brianna Casey 4 2-2 12, Ava Knorr 0 0-0 0. Total 22 16-19 65.

Wyoming Area`7`13`8`5 — 33

Dallas`14`22`17`12 — 65

Three-point goals: WA 3 (Ratchford, Sterba 2). DAL 5 (Evans, DelGaudio 2, Casey 3).

Wilkes-Barre 44, Forest City 19

WBA (44) — Tatianna Medina 0 0-0 0, Jahzara Mejia 0 0-0 0, Diamond Thornton 8 2-2 20, Jaida Underwood 4 1-2 10, Aaliyah Philbert 0 0-0 0, Emily Barrouk 3 0-0 6, Aniyah Hudson 3 1-2 8, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hannah McAfee 0 0-0 0, Jaydalyn Mora 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Derrick 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Thebeault 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-6 44.

FOREST CITY (19) — C.Lombardi 1 2-4 4, Zaugel 1 0-0 3, Urbas 1 0-0 2, Pecko 2 2-2 7, St. Hilaire 0 0-0 0, Walker 0 0-0 0, Clarke 1 0-0 2, S.Lombardi 0 1-4 1, Pevec 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-10 19.

Wilkes-Barre Area`17`10`8`19 — 44

Forest City`3`6`4`6 — 19

Three-point goals: WBA 4 (Thornton 2, Underwood, Hudson). FC 2 (Zaugel, Pecko).

Carbondale Area 51, Hanover Area 39

CARBONDALE AREA (51) — Caitlyn Burns 6 4-6 17, Alyvia Slockbower 2 0-0 4, Rylie Toolan 5 2-6 12, Abby Wall 3 2-2 9, Chelsea Lowe 0 0-0 0, Maureen Newcomb 3 1-2 9, Gabby Granville 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-16 51.

HANOVER AREA (39) — Flora Tirado 0 0-0 0, Emma Schlingman 4 5-11 13, Caitlin Vigorio 3 0-0 8, Symone Mims 3 4-8 10, Ki’ymani Bowman 2 0-0 4, Kalianna Wilde 2 0-0 4, Ella Place 0 0-0 0, Aubree Mathis 0 0-0 0, Tapia 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-19 39.

Carbondale Area`16`10`17`18 — 51

Hanover Area`11`8`9`11 — 39

Three-point goals: CA 4 (Burns, Wall, Newcomb 2). HA 2 (Vigorito 2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Elk Lake 45, Wyoming Seminary 40

ELK LAKE (45) — Logan Ayotte 4 0-0 10, Noah Gesford 2 1-2 5, John Heitsman 6 0-0 13, Braydon Miller 4 0-0 8, Chase Pond 3 2-2 9, Kendal Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-4 45.

WYOMING SEMINARY (40) — Theo Kraus 0 0-0 0, Lucas Lattore 0 2-2 2, Finn Ruderman 1 0-0 2, Brian Leahy 4 0-0 10, Antek Evan 9 1-1 24, Cash Hansen-Richart 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-3 40.

Elk Lake`10`13`8`14 — 45

Wyoming Seminary`14`10`10`6 — 40

Three-point goals: EL 4 (Ayotte 2, Heitsman, Pond). WS 7 (Leahy 2, Evan 5).

Crestwood 56, North Pocono 46

NORTH POCONO (46) — Cole West 6 4-4 17, Josh Staples 2 0-0 5, Anthony Maros 0 0-0 0, Evan Wolff 3 0-2 8, Cael Hafner 4 0-0 8, Dylan O’Neill 2 1-2 5, Sean Turk 0 0-0 0, Anthony Santaniello 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 6-10 46.

CRESTWOOD (56) — Ryan Sechleer 5 3-4 15, Jacob Feisel 3 0-4 6, Gio Barna 2 2-6 7, Conor Wagaman 0 0-0 0, Jack Rodgers 1 0-0 2, Brady Grevera 3 0-0 7, Ayden Agapito 3 4-5 10, Kell Edwards 2 3-4 8, Tommy Biscotti 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 13-25 56.

North Pocono`17`5`14`10 — 46

Crestwood`9`21`11`15 — 56

Three-point goals: NP 4 (West, Staples, Wolff 2). CRE 5 (Sechleer 2, Barna, Grevera, Edwards).

Northwest 63, Southern Columbia 54

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA (54) — N.Gallagher 6 3-5 15, W.Swank 3 0-0 7, B.Gehret 3 4-6 10, A.Martino 1 0-0 2, B.Griscavage 1 0-0 2, J.Gehret 1 0-0 3, B.Kissinger 4 0-0 8, J. Malakoski 3 0-1 7. Totals 22 7-12 54.

NORTHWEST (63) — Josh Miner 6 5-6 21, Ryan Miller 7 1-2 17, Brady Shea 5 2-2 13, Jace McCoy 3 2-2 8, Tucker Crawford 2 0-1 4, Garret Bau 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-13 63.

Southern Columbia`8`12`15`19 — 54

Northwest`11`22`11`19 — 63

Three-point goals: SC 2 (Swank, J.Gehret). NWT 7 (J.Miner 4, R.Miner 2, Shea).

Holy Cross 61, Pittston Area 42

PITTSTON AREA (42) — Silivio Giardina 4 2-4 12, Lucas Lopresto 5 2-2 13, Matt Walter 5 2-3 12, Paul Jordan McGarry 0 0-0 0, Aiden Lynn 1 0-0 2, Aidan Clarke 1 0-0 3, John Jadus 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-9 42.

HOLY CROSS (61) — Adam Badyrka 5 0-0 12, Austin Bicking 3 0-0 6, Brayden Moran 0 0-0 0, Matt Lyons 4 5-8 13, Mike Hughes 5 2-2 13, Stephen Yurkan 0 0-0 0, Jack Alpert 1 0-0 3, CJ Thompson 4 1-1 11. Totals 23 8-11 61.

Pittston Area`8`13`14`7 — 42

Holy Cross`12`12`14`23 — 61

Three-point goals: PA 4 (Giardina 2, Lopresto, Clarke). HC 7 (Badyrka 2, Hughes, Alpert, Thompson 3).

Lackawanna Trail 49, Tunkhannock 42 (OT)

LACKAWANNA TRAIL (49) — Ashton Thiel 0 0-0 0, Alec Genell 0 0-0 0, Hayden Bluhm 0 2-2 2, Lucas Filipek 3 1-2 7, Jake Antolick 5 3-6 17, Lorenzo Domiano 2 1-2 6, Jimmy Phillips 2 2-2 8, Ethan Gorton 1 0-0 2, Noah Genell 0 0-0 0, Sean Langley 2 2-4 7. Totals 15 11-18 49.

TUNKHANNOCK (42) — Colin Gregory 4 0-1 10, Jayden Ransom 2 0-0 6, Andrew Lupinski 3 1-2 7, Bode Lukasavage 3 1-1 8, Caden Newswanger 0 0-4 0, Bryce Miller 2 0-0 6, Mahki Mickels 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 3-10 42.

Lack. Trail`12`14`7`5`11 — 49

Tunkhannock`7`19`3`9`4 — 42

Three-point goals: LT 6 (Antolick 2, Phillips 2, Damiano, Langley). TUN 7 (Gregory 2, Ransom 2, Miller 2, Lukasavage).