Wyoming Area rallied from an eight-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Nanticoke Area 62-59 Tuesday night in high school boys basketball.

Luke Kopetchny led Wyoming Area with 21 points. Lukas Burakiewicz scored eight of his 14 in the final quarter. Anthony DeLucca added 11.

Mathias Mitchell paced Nanticoke Area with 23 points.

Dallas 63, Lake-Lehman 29

Jude Nocito and Pat Flanagan led a fast start for Dallas as the Mountaineers defeated rival Lake-Lehman.

The Mountaineers led 20-10 after one quarter with Nocito scoring 12 points and Flanagan adding the other eight.

Nocito finished with 20 points. Flanagan had 15 and Jack Dale added 11.

Ben Dowling led Lehman with 10 points.

Wilkes-Barre Area 77, West Scranton 48

The Wolfpack took a 16-point lead after one quarter on the way to defeating visiting West Scranton.

David Jannuzzi led WBA with 24 points followed by Mike Keating with 14 and Quran Brooks with 12.

Brian Fried led the Invaders with 14. Max Snyder added 12.

Central Columbia 51, Hanover Area 27

Noah Dewey scored 16 for Hanover Area in a road loss.

Finley Huber and Max Roesch each had 12 to pace the Blue Jays.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shikellamy 51, Berwick 44

Lily Fatool scored 11 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as Shikellamy defeated Berwick.

Grace Robbins had 13 and Abby Calarco scored 10 for Berwick.

Hazleton Area 66, Scranton 47

Kaitlyn Bindas scored 19 points as Hazleton Area jumped out quickly to remain unbeaten.

Sophia Benyo had 17 and Kayla Lagowy added 10 for Hazleton Area.

Chrissy Jacklinski scored 12 for Scranton.

Crestwood 49, Wallenpaupack 36

Jackie Gallagher scored 24 points and Charlie Hiller added 14 as Crestwood picked up a win on the road.

Ella Smith led Wallenpaupack with 15.

Abington Heights 46, Wilkes-Barre Area 40

Emma Coleman scored 14 points as Abington Heights had three players in double figures in its win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Diamond Thornton led WBA with 24 points. Jaida Underwood had 13.

Northwest 67, CMVT 9

Ashlyn Hermanofski scored 13 points to lead four Rangers in double figures in a win over Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Natalia Ninotti had 11 while Jordin Bowman and Natalie Mullins added 10 apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 62, Nanticoke Area 59

WYOMING AREA (62) — Shane Pepe 2 0-0 5, Anthony DeLucca 3 2-2 11, Lukas Burakiewicz 5 3-4 14, Luke Kopetchny 9 3-3 21, Drew Keating 3 3-4 9, Mitchell Rusinchak 0 2-4 2, Bruno Pizzano 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-17 62.

NANTICOKE AREA (59) — RJ Brogan 2 0-0 5, Mathias Mitchell 10 2-3 23, Ethan Ball 5 0-0 12, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 3 2-4 8, Shane Pearson 1 1-2 3, Loudon Mullery 3 0-0 8. Totals 24 5-9 59.

Wyoming Area`14`17`7`24 — 62

Nanticoke Area`8`18`20`13 — 59

Three-point goals: WA 5 (DeLucca 3, Pepe, Burakiewicz). NA 6 (Brogan, Mitchell, Ball 2, Mullery 2).

Dallas 63, Lake-Lehman 29

LAKE-LEHMAN (29) — Alex Smith 1 3-5 5, Hunter Palka 2 0-0 5, Spencer Smith 1 0-0 2, Hayden Evans 1 0-0 2, Ben Dowling 5 0-0 10, Jake Evans 0 0-0 0, Finn Cronin 0 0-0 0, Kasey Shook 1 1-2 3, Bodhi Cronin 1 0-0 2, Logan Smith 0 0-0 0, Vinny Sparacio 0 0-0 0, Parker Smith 0-0 0, Kolby Shook 0 0-0 0, Noah Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Ben Breslford 0 0-0 0, Angelo Magnotta 0 0-0 0, Gavin Smigielski 0 0-0 0, Val Cassano 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-7 29.

DALLAS (63) — Jude Nocito 8 0-0 20, Joey Nocito 1 0-0 2, Jack Dale 4 2-2 11, Pat Flanagan 5 4-5 15, Tyce Mason 0 0-0 0, Chris Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Brady McCann 1 0-0 2, Brady Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Brady Mizzer 2 0-0 6, Max Scatton 0 0-0 0, Grant Gauntlett 1 0-0 2, Talan Geskey 1 0-0 3, Brady Ecenrode 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-7 63.

Lake-Lehman`10`16`1`2 — 29

Dallas`20`20`16`7 — 63

Three-point goals: LL 1 (Palka). DAL 9 (Ju.Nocito 4, Dale, P.Flanagan, Mizzer 2).

Hazleton Area 86, Reading 77

(Monday night)

HAZLETON AREA (86) — Luis Guzman 10 5-6 30, Angel Saladin 3 2-2 9, Ryan Staffin 6 2-2 11, Gavin Perkowsky 0 0-0 0, Franklin Ritz 0 1-2 1, Estarling Melenciano 0 0-0 0, Dylan Stish 11 8-9 31, Yohansel Moran 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 18-21 86.

READING (77) — Kenyon Sheriff 1 2-2 4, Nelson Melare 3 1-1 7, Cameron Jones 0 0-0 0, Jeremiah Camara 4 11-17 20, Justin DeCastro 6 3-5 15, Khalil Samuel 5 1-4 11, Jamir Jacob 1 1-2 3, Wesley Rosario 4 4-4 13, Xavier Beatly 1 0-0 2, Ezra Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 27-31 77.

Hazleton Area`18`24`25`19 — 86

Reading`14`20`17`25 — 77

Three-point goals: HA 9 (Guzman 5, Saladin, Staffin 3, Stish). REA 2 (Camara, Rosario).

Wilkes-Barre Area 77, West Scranton 48

WEST SCRANTON (48) — Nate Schimelfenig 2 0-0 6, Fabian Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Brian Fried 5 0-0 14, Noah LaFrance 2 1-4 5, Jahmier Rivera 0 0-2 0, Tisean Garrison 2 0-0 5, Eamon O’Malley 0 1-2 1, Quincy Mosley 0 0-2 0, Connor Sessions 1 1-2 3, Licio Ridore 1 0-0 2, Will Griffiths 0 0-0 0, Jerel Perez 0 0-0 0, Max Snyder 3 6-8 12. Totals 16 9-20 48.

WBA (77) — Nahsiem Ford 2 3-4 7, Quran Brooks 6 0-0 12, David Jannuzzi 9 2-4 24, Jordan Valentin 2 0-0 5, Mike Keating 7 0-0 14, Rylie Ramirez 0 0-2 0, Kayden Diggs 0 1-2 1, Jacob Johnson 1 0-2 2, Achilles Fuentes 1 2-2 4, Jordany Rodriguez 2 2-2 6, Donte Robinson 0 0-0 0, Fafa Marques 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 10-18 77.

West Scranton`2`19`16`11 — 48

Wilkes-Barre Area`18`20`21`18 — 77

Three-point goals: WS 7 (Schimelfenig 2, Fried 4, Garrison). WBA 5 (Jannuzzi 4, Valentin).

Central Columbia 51, Hanover Area 29

HANOVER AREA (29) — Evan Monge 0 0-0 0, Josh Rivera 1 0-0 2, Andrew Kistner 1 0-0 2, Kairi Craft 1 1-2 3, Jayden Coleman 1 0-0 2, Dewayne Downey 0 0-2 0, Gernard Williams 1 0-1 2, Ben Kolbicka 0 0-2 0, Trayvon Lucas 0 0-0 0, Noah Dewey 6 4-4 16. Totals 11 5-11 27.

CENTRAL COLUMBIA (51) — Landon Hart 1 0-0 3, Bolan Beagle 1 0-0 3, Kemp Bowman 2 2-2 6, Cam Humphrey 1 3-8 5, Aiden Huntington 0 0-0 0, Mateo Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Finley Huber 6 0-0 12, Hank Roesch 3 1-2 8, Max Roesch 5 0-1 12, Braydon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Christian Nowak 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 6-14 51.

Hanover Area`6`8`4`9 — 27

Central Columbia`7`19`16`9 — 51

Three-point goals: CC 5 (Hart, Beagle, H.Roesch, M.Roesch 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Shikellamy 51, Berwick 44

SHIKELLAMY (51) — Lily Fatool 8 4-4 22, Kianoh Lenner 4 0-0 12, Kelsey Deitrich 4 0-1 8. Carli Berry 3 0-0 7, Mya Bronowicz 0 0-0 0, Sarah Long 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-5 51.

BERWICK (44) — Abby Calarco 3 2-2 10, Addu Zanalone 1 2-2 4, Lily Nespoli 2 2-2 6, Carly Post 2 0-0 5, Ashlyn Zakrewsky 2 1-3 6, Grace Robbins 5 3-6 13. Totals 15 10-14 44.

Shikellamy`11`12`10`18 — 51

Berwick`13`12`6`13 — 4

Three-point goals: SHIK 7 (Fatool 2, Lenner 4, Berry). BER 4 (Calarco 2, Post, Zakrewsky).

Hazleton Area 66, Scranton 47

HAZLETON AREA (66) — Mariah Marolo 0 0-0 0, Sophia Benyo 7 3-3 17, Jayla Eberts 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bindas 9 0-0 19, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Shults 1 0-0 2, Kayla Lagowy 3 2-2 10, Alexis Reimold 4 0-2 8, Sophia Shults 3 2-4 8, Juliana Silva 0 0-0 0, Sofia Rodgers 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 7-11 66.

SCRANTON (47) — Madelyn O’Shea 1 0-0 2, Eyinah Smith 0 0-0 0, Chrissy Jacklinski 5 2-2 12, Bianca Perez 0 0-0 0, Catherine Hill 1 2-2 4, Emma Sweeney 1 0-0 3, Molly Gaffney 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Alers 4 2-2 10, Ava Yeoring 0 0-0 0, Maggie O’Shea 2 0-0 6, Abigail Stalica 0 0-0 0, Rylee Bell 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 5-6 47.

Hazleton Area`17`14`15`20 — 66

Scranton`3`16`18`10 — 47

Three-point goals: HA 3 (Bindas, Lagowy 2). SCR 6 (Hill, Sweeney, Mag.O’Shea 2, Bell 2).

Crestwood 49, Wallenpaupack 36

CRESTWOOD (49) — Aryanna Kijek 0 0-0 0, Cameron Vieney 1 0-0 2, Charlie Hiller 6 2-2 14, Kendall Petrosky 1 0-0 3, Jackie Gallagher 8 2-2 24, Jordan Andrews 1 0-0 2, Mia Manoski 0 0-0 0, Kate Gallagher 1 2-2 4, Norah Sklarosky 0 0-0 0, Emilie Stofko 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-6 49.

WALLENPAUPACK (36) — Ashley Vanderputen 2 0-0 4, Laura Pasdon 1 0-0 3, Ella Smith 4 6-8 15, Lillian Williams 1 0-0 2, Sarah Decker 2 0-0 4, Lily Macion 3 2-3 8. Totals 13 8-11 36.

Crestwood`17`7`16`9 — 49

Wallenpaupack`11`7`6`12 — 36

Three-point goals: CRE 7 (Petrosky, J.Gallagher 6). WAL 2 (Pasdon, Smith).

Abington Heights 46, Wilkes-Barre Area 40

WBA (40) — Tatianna Medina 1 1-2 3, Diamond Thornton 8 7-8 24, Jaida Underwood 6 0-0 13, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hannah McAfee 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-10 40.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (46) — Emma Coleman 4 6-8 14, Abby Schneider 0 0-0 0, Madeleine Walsh 5 2-2 12, Maggie Coleman 5 1-2 13, Lily Scoblick 2 1-2 5, Sydner Pallman 0 0-0 0, Sarah Canter 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 12-16 46.

Wilkes-Barre Area`12`9`15`4 — 40

Abington Heights`3`21`15`7 — 46

Three-point goals: WBA 2 (Thornton, Underwood). AH 2 (M.Coleman 2).

Northwest 67, Col-Montour Vo-Tech 9

NORTHWEST (67) — Ashlynn Hermanofski 4 3-7 13, Ava Ruckle 3 1-2 7, Natalia Ninotti 4 1-1 11, Jordin Bowman 5 0-0 10, Arheya Williams 0 0-0 0, Ali Miner 3 3-6 9, Callie Meyer 0 0-0 0, Natalie Mullins 5 0-0 10, Auria Daniels 1 2-2 4, Hartley Crawford 1 0-0 3, Layla Mullins 0 0-0 0, Jillian Bonham 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 10-18 67.

CMVT (9) — Piper Karcher 0 2-6 2, Ava Greshko 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Swank 0 0-0 0, MacKeely Boggs 0 0-0 0, Taylor Nevins 1 0-0 3, Ashlyn Smith 0 0-0 0, Madison Roth 0 0-0 0, Brenna Utt 2 0-0 4, Julia Earl 0 0-0 0, Antoinette Miller 0 0-0 0, Sadie Whispell 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 2-6 9.

Northwest`27`22`11`7 — 67

CMVT`3`3`0`3 — 9

Three-point goals: NWT 5 (Hermanofski 2, Ninotti 2, Crawford). CMVT 1 (Nevins).