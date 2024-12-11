🔊 Listen to this

The process of securing the East Region Tournament was referred to as a “total team effort.” From left: Phil Schoener, East Region Junior Softball Assistant Tournament Director; Bob Bertoni, District 16/31 Administrator; David Pedri, CEO of the Luzerne Foundation; Scott Musa, Wilkes athletic director; Kelly Ricko; Jackie Klahold, Wilkes softball coach; and Tony Marcincavage, Wilkes Equipment and Facilties Supervisor.

PLAINS TWP. — This summer, the road to a Junior League Softball World Series championship will include a stop right here in Luzerne County.

It was announced Wednesday afternoon that Wilkes University’s Ralston Athletic Complex has been chosen to host this year’s Junior Softball East Region Championship, beginning on July 17 and featuring teams from 10 different states duking it out for a chance to make the World Series.

The news was announced at a press conference held at the East Mountain Inn, where the process of securing hotel rooms for players traveling into town has already begun according to Pennsylvania District 16/31 administrator Bob Bertoni.

Bertoni offered remarks at the press conference along with Visit Luzerne County executive director Alan K. Stout, Luzerne Foundation President and CEO David Pedri and Wilkes athletic director Scott Musa.

“This is not your normal softball tournament, this event will bring national attention to Luzerne County,” Bertoni said. “For our young kids to see these players, it’s going to generate a lot of attention.”

The East Region tournament had previously been held for over 30 years in Orange, Conn., but they opted to give up hosting rights this year.

“I received an email from our Eastern Region headquarters notifying us that Orange was giving up the championship, and it was open to bid on,” Bertoni explained. “I assembled my staff together and we met and discussed the possibility of hosting.”

Bertoni described the process of securing the tournament as a “total team effort” between District 16/31, Wilkes, the Luzerne Foundation and Visit Luzerne County.

The first call made, according to Bertoni, was to Musa and Wilkes in order to lock down a host venue.

“This was a no-brainer,” Musa said. “We have a phenomenal facility, and we don’t get to use it enough.”

District 16/31’s bid to host was formally accepted on Nov. 8, according to Bertoni, chosen from a group of bidders across nine different states.

States in the Eastern Region include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The tournament field is expected to include between 8 to 12 teams from these member states, with a host team from Luzerne County assured a spot in addition to whichever Pennsylvania team wins the state tournament.

The winner of the East Regional advances to the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Wash.

Last year’s East Regional champion came from a league in Indiana, Pa., and the World Series was won by a team from the Czech Republic.

There will be plenty of events and things to do set up around the area during the week of the tournament for visitors to enjoy, starting with a championship banquet for the athletes.

On July 18, an off night for the tournament, the athletes and their families will all be invited to attend Visit Luzerne County’s Rockin’ the River show.

As pointed out by both Bertoni and Stout, the tournament is expected to have a big economic impact on the county’s hotels and restaurants, and a positive impact on the county overall.

“We recognized right away during our initial conversation that this would be a great thing for Luzerne County,” Stout said. “Myself, Sarah (Harris) and our whole staff at Visit Luzerne County will be sure to roll out a welcoming red carpet for these teams and families, and make sure that the time they spend here is fun and enjoyable.”