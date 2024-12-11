🔊 Listen to this

Three wins each for the Wyoming Seminary girls swimming trio of Ava Betnar, Abby Ryu and Johanna Vollrath helped the Blue Knights hold off Berwick 49-45 on Tuesday.

All three swimmers were part of Sem’s 200 medley relay team. Betnar won the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke, Ryu won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke and Vollrath added wins in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

Berwick picked up wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.

Wyoming Area 100, Hazleton Area 82

Ella McKernan won the diving competition, the 100 breaststroke and swam a leg on Wyoming Area’s victorious 200 freestyle relay team as the Warriors edged out Hazleton Area.

Emma Kratz, Ava Menditto and Sofia Menta joined McKernan in winning the 200 freestyle relay.

Milana Daiute and Lia Ochs each won four events — two relays and two individual races — for Hazleton Area.

Holy Redeemer 89, Wilkes-Barre Area 61

Olivia Davis won two individual events, the 200 free and the 100 backstroke, and swam legs on two first-place relay teams in Holy Redeemer’s win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Arden Brunn and Addie Brill joined Davis in the 200 medley and 200 free relay wins. Brunn also won the diving competition while Brill won the 100 free.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Nicole Castillo won the 100 fly, the 100 breaststroke and anchored the Wolfpack’s first-place 400 free relay team.

Pittston Area 112, Nanticoke Area 38

Brooke Hintze won the 100 and 200 free races while contributing to wins in the 200 and 400 free relays as Pittston Area beat Nanticoke Area.

Lydia Chafin and Sophia Zadzura each won an individual event and a relay event to lead Nanticoke Area.

BOYS SWIMMING

Wyoming Seminary 59, Berwick 26

Aiden Benetos had four total wins as Wyoming Seminary raced past Berwick.

Benetos had two relay wins in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, and added individual victories in the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Chase Billig had the lone individual win for Berwick, taking first place in the 50 freestyle.

Hazleton Area 127, Wyoming Area 19

Chase Kaschak and Jay Rosenstock picked up four wins each to power Hazleton Area past the Warriors.

Both Kaschak and Rosenstock were part of 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay wins for the Cougars. Kaschak added wins in the 200 IM and 100 fly, while Rosenstock won the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

Holy Redeemer 88, Wilkes-Barre Area 47

Chris Dutko led the Royals with wins in the 50 free and 500 free while also swimming the opening leg of Redeemer’s 200 medley relay win.

William Moller added relay legs in the 200 medley and 400 free relay, and picked up an individual win in the 100 breaststroke.

Bilal Derac won the 200 IM and the 100 free for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Pittston Area 69, Nanticoke Area 56

A strong team effort led Pittston Area past the Trojans.

Tanner Osborn won the 200 and 500 free events, adding a third win as part of the 200 medley relay. Jake Grzech swam on two winning relay teams and also picked up a win in the 200 IM.

Brady Rushton had a big meet for Nanticoke Area, winning the 100 free, the 100 breaststroke and swimming a leg on the 400 free relay team.