Bowl season is officially upon us, folks.

From the Celebration Bowl on Saturday afternoon all the way through the national championship game on Jan. 20, every college football game from here on out has some major stakes to it.

Those stakes aren’t all equal, of course. Some teams will play for a national title, while others will square off for the right to dump mayonnaise on their head coach.

But whether it’s the Mayo Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl or anything in between, it’s a great time of year for football fans.

I narrowly missed out on a 4-0 mark last week, the Bills were my lone loser.

We’ll try to stay hot here heading into the holidays.

Navy +6.5 vs. Army

Saturday, 3 p.m., CBS

Yes, bowl season does begin on Saturday. But there’s still one more regular season game on the docket, and it would be unpatriotic not to get some scratch down on one of the sport’s greatest traditions.

There was a point earlier this year where both Army and Navy were undefeated and looking really good. Both teams would suffer their first losses to Notre Dame, and Navy in particular kind of stumbled to the finish line a bit after that.

But if you’d asked me, with both these teams unbeaten, who I thought had the better chance of staying that way? I’d have said Navy.

I think they have more of a passing element to their offense with Blake Horvath at quarterback, and some really good weapons around him.

Army rebounded to win the AAC with a big win over Tulane, but I don’t think they could run away from the Midshipmen. I expect a one-score game, likely down to the wire, and I think Navy will cover.

FRISCO BOWL

Memphis -4.5 vs. West Virginia

Tuesday, 9 p.m., ESPN

I mentioned Army winning the AAC just a minute ago, beating Tulane at home to capture the league title. The reason Army got to host that game, and not have to go to New Orleans, was because this Memphis Tigers team beat up Tulane the week prior.

Memphis didn’t get to play for the conference championship with two league losses, but I think they might have been the best team in that league.

They’re going to have a big advantage on offense against West Virginia, and I think the Mountaineers are already looking ahead to 2025 after making the second-most interesting (by a huge margin) hire of this coaching cycle and bringing back Rich Rodriguez.

I love Seth Henigan at quarterback for Memphis, and if Mario Anderson Jr. doesn’t opt out of this one, I don’t see how West Virginia could stop this offense.

NFL

Chiefs -4 at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Chiefs are a puzzle. Two-time defending champs, led by the best QB in football, off to a 12-1 start in pole position to win the top seed in the AFC playoffs — but they’ve looked more vulnerable than they have in years.

If you’re a spread bettor, Kansas City has been particularly frustrating: 4-8-1 ATS this season, including 0-5 in their last five against the spread.

I think the trend stops here. This feels like everything’s pointing toward taking the Browns at home, but I don’t see it.

Jameis Winston stepping in at quarterback has at least changed the narrative in Cleveland, but it hasn’t really translated to success on the field. After that win over Baltimore in his first start, the Browns have lost four of their last five and Winston’s begun to fall back into his old turnover-prone tendencies.

The Browns don’t really have much of a run game, they’ll rely on their defense but I think Patrick Mahomes wins this one a bit more comfortably than he’s been winning as of late.

Bears +7 at Vikings

Monday, 8 p.m., ESPN

It’s a Monday night doubleheader coming up, with this game leading off and the Raiders-Falcons kicking off about a half hour after.

It’s not been a great year for the Bears. It’s hard to accurately sum up some of the ways Chicago has managed to give away games this season.

BUT: I still think Caleb Williams is just fine, and I think the Bears will get up for this one and make things difficult for the Vikings.

In four of the last five times these teams have played, the final score has been within seven points or fewer — including earlier this season, where the Vikings needed a game-winning field goal in overtime to escape Chicago with a win.

Williams was very good against the Minnesota pass defense in that game, and I think he’ll find success through the air again to keep the Bears within striking distance, at the very least.