Navy players sing Navy Blue and Gold after a game last month in Annapolis. The Midshipmen opened 6-0 and enters Saturday at 8-3.

Even in this banner season for military academy football — complete with winning streaks, national rankings and a conference championship — the biggest goal remains the same.

For Army: Beat Navy. For Navy: Beat Army.

With the college football landscape changing at a furious rate, the significance of this matchup adds a dose of tradition to mid-December, amid all that talk about the transfer portal and the new expanded playoff.

“We’ve had a good year. You make it a great year by winning this game coming up on Saturday. Frankly, that’s just the way it goes around here,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “It’s a game and a season really all of its own. We don’t apologize for talking about it all the time. We talk about it all the time, and it’s 365 days a year.”

Saturday in Landover, Maryland, is the 125th matchup between Army and Navy, and although these two programs are long removed from their days winning national titles and Heisman Trophies, this is a historic moment in the rivalry. The Black Knights and Midshipmen have combined for 19 wins this season, their highest total ever entering this game.

Army (11-1) is ranked 19th in the AP poll after beating Tulane last week to win the American Athletic Conference — the first league title of any kind in the team’s 134-year history. Navy (8-3) was ranked as well earlier this season after starting with six straight victories.

“I knew we were going to be an improved football team,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said. “Didn’t know exactly what that was going to look like. I think certainly we’ve improved in a lot of different areas. I’m excited about the season we’ve had.”

COMMON OPPONENTS

This was Army’s first season in the AAC, putting the Black Knights and Midshipmen in the same league, although their annual matchup is considered a nonconference game. For a while, there was a chance the teams could meet twice, with a conference championship clash coming before the regularly scheduled Army-Navy game, but that didn’t happen.

Their most prominent common opponent came from outside the league. Notre Dame handed both Navy and Army its first loss, beating the Midshipmen 51-14 and the Black Knights 49-14.

Within the AAC, both teams beat Temple, UAB and East Carolina. Army beat Tulane and Rice and Navy lost to those two teams.

Army and Navy also each won its nonconference game against Air Force.

TROPHY TIME

Those victories over Air Force mean this season’s Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy comes down to the Army-Navy game. It’s the first time since 2017 that both teams enter this game with a shot at the trophy.

It’s also the first time since 2017 that both teams enter the game with bowl bids secured. Navy faces Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl and Army takes on Marshall in the Independence Bowl.

BACK IN MARYLAND

This year’s Army-Navy game is at the Washington Commanders’ home stadium in Landover. It was also held there in 2011.

This is the first time the game has been in Maryland since Baltimore hosted it in 2016. Baltimore is also up next in 2025.

CHASING A RECORD

Army quarterback Bryson Daily has 29 rushing touchdowns this season, which is tied for the FBS lead with running back Ashton Jeanty, Boise State’s Heisman finalist.

Only one QB in FBS history has run for more TDs in a season than Daily. That was Navy’s Keenan Reynolds, with 31 in 2013.

“You come here to play in this game. The biggest stage possible, millions of people watching and a sold-out NFL stadium. It’s awesome,” Daily said. “None of the games that happened before this matter. We’re going into this game like we’re 0-0, they’re 0-0 because that’s just how you have to come into this game.”

DECISIVE

Navy’s closest game this season — win or lose — was a 56-44 win over Memphis. The Midshipmen are the only FBS team that hasn’t had a game this season decided by eight points or fewer.