The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Charlotte Checkers by a 4-0 score on Friday night at Mohegan Arena.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (13-7-1-0) could not convert on five power plays throughout Friday’s tilt. Charlotte goalie Ken Appleby made 29 saves for his second-straight shutout.

Charlotte opened the scoring just 15 seconds into the contest with an unassisted goal by Rasmus Asplund. John Leonard extended Charlotte’s lead to two at 6:47 of the first frame.

The Penguins had three opportunities on the man advantage throughout the opening period, but were held at bay by the Checkers’ penalty kill.

The Checkers opened the second on the man advantage, and then the Penguins took another penalty to give Charlotte’s league-leading power play a 61-second five-on-three. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton clamped down to keep the deficit at two, but did not find a way to capitalize on the momentum.

Patrick Giles beat Joel Blomqvist through his five hole at 13:51 of the second period, increasing Charlotte’s lead to three. A third-period power-play goal from Ben Steeves rounded out the scoring six minutes into the third.

Blomqvist recorded 27 saves on 31 shots faced in defeat.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is Saturday against the Springfield Thunderbirds. The contest marks the Penguins’ annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring new or lightly used stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Penguins’ first goal. All toys will be donated to children in need this holiday season through Operation Santa Claus.

Puck drop for the Penguins and T-Birds is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena.