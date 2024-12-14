🔊 Listen to this

Age is just a number. If you don’t believe that, try heading to Mountain Top and taking a course with David Sparks.

The 81-year-old martial arts instructor has spent over half his life studying and teaching the discipline known as “aiki jutsu,” teaching martial arts as a way of self-defense, to defend and diffuse an attack rather than instigating one.

There’s just about 50 years worth of education and experience in the strong hands and quick feet of Sparks, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

“I’m a teacher, I want my students to all be better than me,” Sparks said. “That’s why I do it.”

Currently, Sparks leads a class at the Mountaintop Martial Arts Center on South Mountain Boulevard, a school that offers courses to men and women of all ages and experience levels.

The journey Sparks has taken to get to the present has had many bumps, twists and turns. But through it all, the instructor has found a way to pass down his craft to future generations, and to do what he loves.

Sparks recounted that he first became interested in studying karate after first taking up boxing, wanting to find a different outlet for what he referred to as “misplaced aggression.”

He learned the basics at Newman’s House of Bushido in Wilkes-Barre but decided that he wanted to go about the martial arts in a different way, one light on brutality and more geared toward self-defense.

“I thought, why do you have to go through so much brutality to learn self-defense?” Sparks said. “I’m just teaching you to get away. I don’t want you to beat anybody up, we do not attack anybody.”

The basis of aiki jutsu, and the core of what Sparks teaches his pupils, is to use the opponent’s strikes or movements against them.

Sitting down for an interview, Sparks demonstrated a few techniques that allowed him, as the defender in a provocation, to anticipate the attacker’s movements and neutralize them.

Self-defense isn’t just a martial arts tactic, it’s universal and the ability to call on some of these techniques could make all the difference in a threatening situation.

There’s no one right time to learn self-defense, either, and the Mountaintop Martial Arts Center is a good example of that: right before Sparks’ aiki jutsu class on Wednesday night is a children’s karate course, with a couple children sticking around to watch Sparks and his team in action.

“I could take you at 5 years old, or at 90 years old, and show you how to get away,” Sparks said.

The range of students at the Mountaintop Martial Arts Center runs pretty close to that “5-to-90” age range, with both Sparks and instructor Alyssa Byrne mentioning a black-belt student in her 70’s named Sheila who, much like Sparks, could still pack a wallop.

One of Sparks’ fellow instructors and a long-time pupil as well, Byrne shared a story of when she was just starting out that perfectly encapsulated the idea that anybody could learn to defend themselves.

“I came and saw one of their tests, and I saw this little tiny girl, probably 5-feet tall and a hundred pounds soaking wet, throw a 200-pound man across the room without even trying,” Byrne said.

Byrne’s seen a lot through her time at the Martial Arts Center, and she’s learned a lot as well.

“What I’ve gotten from (Sparks) is a clear understanding of power,” she said. “Small movements could create power, small gestures could create power.”

It’s evident in watching the classes: it’s not so much about huge blows or dramatic strikes, but more of a knowledge of your own body, of your opponent’s and watching for little openings that could allow you to escape an attack.

Joe Duda has been working with Sparks for 30 years, and he described Sparks as an instructor driven by a passion for the arts, and a love for the people he teaches.

“He cares so much about the students, it’s like a family here,” Duda said. “He’s super passionate about the arts …we like to joke that you could meet him in line at the grocery store and he’d be like, ‘Here, let me show you this cool lock you can do.’ ”

“The art is beautiful, all the things you could learn to do,” Sparks added.

Even at 81, Sparks could still intimidate with his deep voice and his vise-like hands. But in walking around the room to greet students before beginning a class one night, it’s the respect and admiration that stood out.

Everyone was happy to see their sensei, and everyone was thrilled when he stepped onto the mat with Duda to demonstrate some moves, easily bringing him down to one knee without so much as breaking conversation, or even a sweat.

With the years and the steps traveled under his belt, it’s easy to see why Sparks has still got such a faithful group under his tutelage.

“He’s a force to be reckoned with,” Byrne said. “But it’s a wholly good force.”