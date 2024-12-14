🔊 Listen to this

David Popson led his team with 17 points as Holy Redeemer took a road trip to New York and came home with a 54-52 win over Hunter College High School on Saturday.

Brayden Sock added 15 points for the Royals in the victory.

Cumberland Valley 72, Wilkes-Barre Area 68 (OT)

The Wolfpack rallied to force overtime but came up a few points short against visiting Cumberland Valley.

Nolan Buzalka led Cumberland Valley with 26 points.

David Jannuzzi had 23 points for Wilkes-Barre Area, while Jacob Johnson and Mike Keating added 12 points each.

Crestwood 55, Bethlehem Catholic 47

Four scorers cracked double figures for the Comets in a win over Bethlehem Catholic.

Kell Edwards led Crestwood with 15 points. Connor Wagaman chipped in 13, and the Comets got 10 points each from Ryan Sechleer and Ayden Agapito.

Lake-Lehman 64, Forest City 38

Spencer Smith scored 20 points to lead Lake-Lehman past Forest City.

Alex Smith added 17 points and led the Black Knights with four made three-pointers.

Johnathan Conlogue was the high scorer for Forest City with 12 points.

Dallas 57, Bethlehem Freedom 42

Pat Flanagan dropped a game-high 20 points in a Dallas win over District 11 foe Bethlehem Freedom.

Jude Nocito knocked down six three-pointers to finish with 18 points for the Mountaineers.

Jayden Leatherbury led Freedom with 11 points.

Methacton 65, Hazleton Area 64 (OT)

A tight game from wire to wire went the way of Methacton, knocking off Hazleton Area in overtime.

Wes Robinson had 16 points to lead Methacton.

Luis Guzman had a game-high 27 points for Hazleton Area.

Wyoming Seminary 35, Nanticoke Area 22

A low-scoring affair was won by the Blue Knights, with Antek Evan scoring 12 points to lead all scorers.

Teddy Kraus added nine points for Wyoming Seminary.

Mathias Mitchell was the high scorer for Nanticoke Area with eight points.

COLLEGES

WRESTLING

King’s goes 3-0

The Monarchs dominated the home mats at McGrane Gymnasium, sweeping Saturday’s quad meet with wins over New Jersey City College, Sussex Community College and Keystone College.

King’s will next compete at the Wilkes Open on Dec. 20.

H.S. Boys Basketball

Holy Redeemer 54, Hunter College (N.Y.) 52

HOLY REDEEMER (54) — Cody Quaglia 1 1-2 4, Kyaire McLean 2 0-0 5, Evan Lacari 1 0-0 2, Jack Hurst 2 0-0 4, Logan Shrader 2 3-4 7, Brayden Sock 7 0-0 15, David Popson 8 0-0 17. Totals 23 4-6 54.

HUNTER COLLEGE (52) — Jackson Cohen 8 0-2 21, Braden Li 6 1-2 15, Oscar Breckenridge 1 0-0 2, Mark Chklovskii 4 0-0 11, Marcus Penn 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 1-4 52.

Holy Redeemer`19`16`7`12 — 54

Hunter College`11`15`17`9 — 52

Three-point goals: HR 4 (Quaglia, McLean, Sock, Popson), HC 11 (Cohen 5, Chklovskii 3, Li 2, Penn).

Cumberland Valley 72, Wilkes-Barre Area 68 (OT)

CUMBERLAND VALLEY (72) — Patrick O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Jared Dolimpio 1 0-0 3, J.J. Lebo 4 0-0 11, JOe Richardson 0 0-0 0, Aiden Diehl 0 2-2 2, Nolan Buzalka 6 13-15 26, Elijah Walsh 0 0-0 0, Sam Parsons 7 3-5 17, Creston Austin III 6 0-0 13. Totals 24 18-22 72.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (68) — Nahsiem Ford 4 0-0 9, Quran Brooks 1 1-2 3, David Jannuzzi 8 4-4 23, Jordan Valentin 0 0-0 0, Mike Keating 4 3-4 12, Reylie Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jacob Johnson 5 1-1 12, Achilles Fuentes 0 2-4 2, Jordany Rodriguez 2 3-4 7. Totals 24 14-19 68.

Cumberland Valley`9`17`23`16`7 — 72

Wilkes-Barre Area`13`14`17`21`3 — 68

Three-point goals: CV 6 (Lebo 3, Dolimpio, Buzalka, Austin III), WBA 6 (Jannuzzi 3, Ford, Keating, Johnson).

Crestwood 55, Bethlehem Catholic 47

B. CATHOLIC (47) — Jackson Wickenheiser 4 0-0 10, Parker McClary 2 0-0 6, Ethan Roman 8 0-0 21, Sammy Barona 1 0-0 2, Jack Rushe 1 4-4 6, Lazarus Carrasquilla 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-4 47.

CRESTWOOD (55) — Ryan Sechleer 3 2-2 10, Jacob Feisel 2 0-0 4, Connor Wagaman 4 2-2 13, Jack Rogers 0 0-0 0, Brady Grevera 1 1-2 3, Ayden Agapito 4 2-2 10, Kell Edwards 6 0-0 15, Tommy Biscotti 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-8 55.

B. Catholic`18`5`16`8 — 47

Crestwood`18`12`13`12 — 55

Three-point goals: BCA 9 (Roman 5, McClary 2, Wickenheiser 2), CRE 8 (Wagaman 3, Edwards 3, Sechleer 2).

Lake-Lehman 64, Forest City 38

FOREST CITY (38) — Aaron LaFlair 0 0-0 0, Evan Dottle 1 0-2 2, Austin Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hunter Johnson 0 0-0 0, Johnathan Conlogue 4 1-2 12, Austin Price 2 0-2 6, Mike Beauford 0 0-0 0, Jayden Carter 1 1-3 3, Wyatt Reynolds 1 2-4 4, Enazer Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Ethan Mead 0 0-0 0, TJ Collins 4 3-6 11. Totals 13 7-21 38.

LAKE-LEHMAN (64) — Alex Smith 5 3-4 17, Hunter Palka 2 0-0 5, Spencer Smith 8 2-4 20, Hayden Evans 0 0-0 0, Ben Dowling 2 0-0 4, Jake Evans 1 1-1 3, Finn Cronin 1 0-0 3, Logan Smith 1 0-0 2, Bodhi Cronin 0 0-0 0, Kasey Shook 1 0-0 2, Vinny Sparacio 0 0-0 0, Kolby Shook 1 0-0 3, Noah Corcoran 1 0-0 3, Gavin Smigielski 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-9 64.

Forest City`9`13`6`10 — 38

Lake-Lehman`21`19`10`14 — 64

Three-point goals: FOR 5 (Conlogue 3, Price 2), LL 10 A. Smith 4, S. Smith 2, Palka, F. Cronin, Ko. Shook, Corcoran).

Dallas 57, Bethlehem Freedom 42

FREEDOM (42) — Jayden Leatherbury 4 0-2 11, Brody Stellato 1 0-1 2, Joshua Santiago 2 0-3 5, Terron Dearing-Jones 2 1-4 5, Daniel Santos 4 1-1 10, Jace Grimmer 0 0-0 0, Joel McNeil 0 0-0 0, Chase Sipel 1 1-2 3, Elijah Zimpfer 0 0-0 0, Geo Acevado 0 102 1, Camron Black 2 1-1 5. Totals 16 5-16 42.

DALLAS (57) — Jude Nocito 6 0-0 18, Joey Nocito 3 2-4 8, Jack Dale 1 1-1 3, Chris Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Pat Flanagan 9 1-2 20, Brady Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Brady Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Max Scatton 1 1-1 3, Tyce Mason 2 0-0 5, Sukh Mathon 0 0-0 0, Grant Gauntlett 0 0-0 0, Talen Geskey 0 0-0 0, Brady Ecenrode 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-8 57.

Freedom`13`9`10`10 — 42

Dallas`19`10`14`14 — 57

Three-point goals: FREE 5 (Leatherbury 3, Santiago, Santos), DAL 8 (Ju. Nocito 6, P. Flanagan, Mason).

Methacton 65, Hazleton Area 64 (OT)

HAZLETON AREA (64) — Luis Guzman 11 3-4 27, Gavin Perkosky 1 0-1 2, Dylan Stish 5 2-2 13, Angel Saladin 3 0-1 6, Franklin Ritz 1 0-0 2, Ryan Staffin 5 3-5 14, Estarling Melenciano 0 0-0 0, Jhasyl De La Cruz 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-13 64.

METHACTON (65) — Henry Goldstein 2 0-0 4, Mason Conrad 4 2-6 11, Jack Lineen 1 0-0 2, Sal Iemmello 4 6-10 15, John Bradford 3 2-2 11, Wes Robinson 5 4-7 16, Jahmir Carter 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 15-27 65.

Hazleton Area`16`14`11`16`7 — 64

Methacton`11`11`20`15`8 — 65

Three-point goals: HAZ 4 (Guzman 2, Stish, Staffin), MET 7 (Bradford 3, Robinson 2, Conrad, Iemmello).

Wyoming Seminary 35, Nanticoke Area 22

NANTICOKE AREA (22) — RJ Brogan 1 0-0 2, Ethan Ball 1 0-0 3, Shane Pearson 1 0-0 3, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 3 0-2 6, Mathias Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Louden Mullery 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 0-2 22.

WYOMING SEMINARY (36) — Teddy Kraus 3 2-2 9, Lucas Latorre 1 2-2 4, Finn Ruderman 0 0-0 0, Antek Evan 4 4-6 12, Brian Leahy 2 4-4 8, Cash Hanson-Richart 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 14-18 35.

Nanticoke Area`9`3`6`4 — 22

Wyoming Seminary`4`8`8`15 — 35

Three-point goals: NAN 2 (Ball, Pearson), SEM 1 (Kraus).