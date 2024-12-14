🔊 Listen to this

Berwick had three scorers in double figures, and head coach Bill Phillips earned his 250th win with the Bulldogs in a 61-20 victory over Hanover Area on Saturday.

Grace Robbins and Abby Calarco had 15 points each for the Bulldogs, and Addy Zanoline chipped in a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Symone Mims had 12 points to lead Hanover Area.

Hazleton Area 81, St. Joseph by the Sea 74

An overtime surge helped Hazleton Area put down St. Joseph by the Sea, picking up a victory in the Electric City Showcase.

Sophia Benyo led the Cougars with 23 points, with Alexis Reimold putting up 21 points. Sophia Shults and Kaitlyn Bindas each reached double-figures as well, with 12 and 10 points respectively.

Wyoming Seminary 55, Blue Ridge 19

Ella Stambaugh outscored her opposition all by herself, scoring 29 points in a Wyoming Seminary rout.

Clare Griffin added nine points for the Blue Knights. Avery Luksic and Ellie Kersey had six points each.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Keystone 66, Wilkes 64

A game-winning bucket from Malysia Bryant with six seconds left lifted Keystone to a win over Wilkes.

Yamirelis Matos had 19 points to lead the Colonels, who dropped to 0-10 on the year.

H.S. Girls Basketball

Berwick 61, Hanover Area 20

HANOVER AREA (20) — Aubree Mathis 0 0-0 0, Kalianna Wilde 0 0-0 0, Symone Mims 5 1-2 12, Ki’ymani Bowman 1 0-0 2, Ella Place 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Vigorito 1 0-0 3, Flora Tirado 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 2-4 20.

BERWICK (61) — Abby Calarco 5 2-3 15, Addy Zanoline 6 1-2 13, Lily Nespoli 4 0-0 8, Carly Post 3 0-0 7, Ashlyn Zakrewski 1 1-2 3, Grace Robbins 7 1-1 15. Totals 26 5-8 61.

Hanover Area`8`5`2`5 — 20

Berwick`18`15`15`13 — 61

Three-point goals: HAN 2 (Mims, Vigorito), BER 4 (Calarco 3, Post).

Hazleton Area 81, St. Joseph by the Sea 74 (OT)

ST. JOSEPH (74) — Angelina Hodgens 9 1-2 19, Madeline Lanza 3 2-2 10, Giovanna Grima 6 1-2 13, Maria O’Connell 8 0-4 18, Daniella Cordova 4 1-2 12, Olivia Dimonda 1 0-0 2, Emila Salafia 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 4-8 74.

HAZLETON AREA (81) — Mariah Marolo 1 0-0 3, Sophia Benyo 8 7-9 23, Jayla Eberts 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Bindas 3 2-4 10, Kayla Lagowy 4 2-2 12, Alexis Reimold 7 5-5 21, Sophia Shults 5 2-3 12. Totals 28 18-23 81.

St. Joseph’s`11`19`22`18`4 — 74

Hazleton Area`19`11`19`21`11 — 81

Three-point goals: STJ 8 (Cordova 3, O’Connell 2, Lanza 2, Hodgens), HAZ 7 (Bindas 2, Lagowy 2, Reimold 2, Marolo).

Wyoming Seminary 55, Blue Ridge 19

BLUE RIDGE (19) — Abi Gelinger 3 2-2 8, Lynndee Barbour 1 0-0 2, Kate Scott 0 0-0 0, Addison Welch 0 0-0 0, Payton Perrington 1 0-0 2, Melodie Bloomer 3 1-2 7. Totals 8 3-4 19.

WYO. SEMINARY (55) — Stella Ruiz 2 0-0 5, Ruby Ruiz 0 0-0 0, Maddy Marinello 0 0-0 0, Avery Luksic 3 0-0 6, Ella Stambaugh 13 3-4 29, Ellie Kersey 3 0-0 6, Clare Griffin 4 1-2 9, Maya Gross 0 0-0 0, Sydney Pane 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 4-6 55.

Blue Ridge`9`4`6`0 — 19

Wyo. Seminary`18`16`14`7 — 55

Three-point goals: BR 0, SEM 1 (S. Ruiz).