Emil Bemström completed a hat trick with an overtime game-winner that pushed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins past the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (14-7-1-0) staved off a spirited, third-period comeback by Springfield to earn the extra point on their Teddy Bear Toss night. The Penguins’ power play went three-for-four in the contest, including Bemström’s hat-trick winner with 32.8 seconds left in OT.

It didn’t take the Penguins long to find the back of the net and send their fans into a fuzzy frenzy. Rutger McGroarty scored less than two minutes into the frame, the quickest Teddy Bear Toss goal in team history.

Bemström struck twine on the Penguins first man-advantage opportunity of the night, extending the Penguins’ lead to two at 16:06 of the first period.

Springfield’s Marcus Sylvegård put the visitors on the board five minutes into the middle frame, but another power-play goal by Valtteri Puustinen put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead, 3-1.

The T-Birds seemingly cut their deficit back to one with a power-play goal when they shoveled the puck from underneath Penguins goalie Filip Larsson and across the goal line. However after a lengthy video review, the referees reversed the initial decision and took the goal off the board.

In the dying seconds of the second period, Bemström released an A-grade wrist shot that blazed past Vadim Zherenko to the near-side top corner, thus giving the Penguins a 4-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Springfield started its rally with a goal from Matthew Peca 17 seconds into the third period, then former Penguin Scott Harrington made it a one-goal game three minutes later.

The T-Birds tied the game while on the power play with their goalie pulled for an extra attacker. Aleksanteri Kaskimäki buried the goal that forced overtime with 1:56 remaining in regulation.

Larsson turned aside 26 shots for the win, while Zherenko made 24 saves in the overtime loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is Wednesday as Toronto travels to Mohegan Arena for the first and only visit of the season. Puck drop for the Penguins and Marlies is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.