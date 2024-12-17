🔊 Listen to this

Lucas Latorre hit a layup at the buzzer to lift the Wyoming Seminary boys basketball team to a 47-45 victory over Susquehanna on Monday night.

Antek Evan led all scorers with 22 points, and Brian Leahy added nine points for the Blue Knights.

Griffin Fisk had 19 points for Susquehanna.

Crestwood 52, Loyalsock 40

Ayden Agapito scored 20 points as Crestwood outlasted Loyalsock.

Kell Edwards added 14 points for the Comets, knocking down four three-pointers.

Jalil Coates was the high scorer for Loyalsock with 15 points.

Nanticoke Area 51, Lackawanna Trail 43 (OT)

Mathias Mitchell led the Trojans to an overtime win with 19 points.

Shane Pearson added 14 points for Nanticoke Area.

Mountain View 48, Lake-Lehman 32

Jackson Gesford poured in 20 points to lead Mountain View to a win over Lake-Lehman.

The Black Knights’ top scorers were Kasey Shook and Finn Cronin, who had six points apiece.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 47, Wallenpaupack 36

Daniella Ranieli dropped 19 points in Pittston Area’s win over Wallenpaupack.

Lili Hintze added eight points for the Patriots.

Tunkhannock 47, Susquehanna 24

Erin Van Ness led all scorers with 21 points, and the Tigers rode a strong defensive performance to a win.

Sarah Van Ness added 13 points for the Tigers, who led 22-5 at halftime and 45-16 after three quarters.

Lake-Lehman 61, Hanover Area 12

Ella Wilson had a dominant performance for the Black Knights, leading Lake-Lehman to the win with 27 points.

Gianna DeCesaris added seven points for Lake-Lehman, who had 10 different players score in the win.

Symone Mims had six points for Hanover Area. Ella Place and Flora Tirado had three points each.

Hazleton Area 70, North Pocono 28

Four different Cougars reached double figures as Hazleton Area cruised to victory.

Kayla Lagowy and Sophia Shults had 11 points apiece to lead Hazleton Area. Kaitlyn Bindas and Mariah Marolo added 10 each.

Anna Clementoni had 10 points for North Pocono.

H.S. Boys Basketball

Wyoming Seminary 47, Susquehanna 45

WYO. SEMINARY (47) — Teddy Kraus 2 2-2 7, Lucas Latorre 3 0-0 6, Brian Leahy 4 1-1 9, Antek Evan 7 3-6 22, Cash Hanson-Richart 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 7-11 47.

SUSQUEHANNA (45) — Hudson Stengel 3 0-1 7, Griffin Fisk 6 2-2 19, Linden Baker 2 0-0 4, Jordan Burke 3 0-1 6, Rykin Hobart 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 3-6 45.

Wyo. Seminary`12`11`10`14 — 47

Susquehanna`7`16`10`12 — 45

Three-point goals: SEM 6 (Evan 5, Kraus), SUSQ 6 (Fisk 5, Stengel).

Crestwood 52, Loyalsock 40

LOYALSOCK (40) — Chase Wright 0 0-2 0, Jalil Coates 6 3-6 15, Brecken Gusick 3 0-0 6, Isiah Jennings 1 4-4 7, Isaac Blackwell 3 0-0 6, Jaydn Wagner 0 0-0 0, Cadyn Plank 0 0-0 0, Braydon Cioffi 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 7-12 40.

CRESTWOOD (52) — Ryan Sechleer 0 0-0 0, Jacob Feisel 0 0-0 0, Connor Wagaman 2 0-0 4, Cameron Scotti 2 2-2 7, Jack Rogers 1 0-0 2, Brady Grevera 1 1-2 3, Ayden Agapito 10 0-2 20, Kell Edwards 5 0-0 14, Tommy Biscotti 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-6 52.

Loyalsock`4`8`7`21 — 40

Crestwood`14`15`13`10 — 52

Three-point goals: LOY 3 (Cioffi 2, Jennings), CRE 5 (Edwards 4, Scotti).

Nanticoke Area 51, Lackwanna Trail 43 (OT)

LACK. TRAIL (43) — Alec Genell 0 0-0 0, Lucas Filipek 1 4-6 6, Jake Antolick 1 5-6 7, Lorenzo Domiano 4 0-0 11, Jimmy Phillips 7 0-0 14, Ethan Gorton 0 0-0 0, Sean Langley 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 9-12 43.

NANTICOKE AREA (51) — RJ Brogan 2 3-4 9, Ethan Ball 2 0-0 5, Shane Pearson 6 1-2 14, Louden Mullery 0 2-2 2, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 1 0-0 2, Mathias Mitchell 6 6-7 19. Totals 17 12-15 51.

Lack. Trail`16`2`19`4`2 — 43

Nanticoke Area`12`9`12`8`10 — 51

Three-point goals: LT 4 (Domiano 3, Langley), NAN 5 (Brogan 2, Ball, Pearson, Mitchell).

Mountain View 48, Lake-Lehman 32

MOUNTAIN VIEW (48) — Josh Miller 1 0-0 2, Jordan Jagger 2 0-0 5, Jackson Gesford 7 2-2 20, Ziggy Bradford 3 0-3 7, Max Madura 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Thatcher 0 0-0 0, Cooper Biordo 2 0-0 6, Hudson Bain 3 0-0 6, Connor Boylan 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 2-6 48.

LAKE-LEHMAN (32) — Alex Smith 1 0-0 3, Hunter Palka 0 0-0 0, Spencer Smith 2 0-0 5, Hayden Evans 1 1-2 3, Ben Dowling 2 0-0 4, Jake Evans 0 0-0 0, Finn Cronin 2 2-2 6, Logan Smith 0 0-0 0, Bodhi Cronin 1 0-0 2, Kasey Shook 3 0-0 6, Vinny Sparacio 1 0-0 3, Kolby Shook. Totals 13 3-4 32.

Mountain View`10`17`17`4 — 48

Lake-Lehman`6`9`4`13 — 32

Three-point goals: MV 8 (Gesford 4, Biordo 2, Jagger, Bradford). LL 2 (A. Smith, S. Smith).

H.S. Girls Basketball

Pittston Area 47, Wallenpaupack 36

WALLENPAUPACK (36) — Ashley Vanderputten 5 2-2 14, Ella Smith 4 2-4 11, Fiona Shanaberger 1 0-2 2, Lily Williams 1 0-2 2, Sarah Decker 0 0-0 0, Lily Mancino 2 1-4 5, Sophie Fontano 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-14 36.

PITTSTON AREA (47) — Daniella Ranieli 6 5-6 19, Julia Long 2 0-0 4, Maddie Karp 1 2-2 4, Giuliana Latona 1 1-1 3, Lili Hintze 3 0-0 8, Carlena Lizza 2 0-0 4, Bella Dessoye 1 0-0 2, Haley Pointek 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 10-11 47.

Wallenpaupack`5`6`13`12 — 36

Pittston Area`18`14`9`6 — 47

Three-point goals: WAL 3 (Vanderputten 2, Smith), PA 4 (Ranieli 2, Hintze 2).

Tunkhannock 47, Susquehanna 24

SUSQUEHANNA (24) — Lauren Huyck 2 0-2 6, Marley Smith 0 0-0 0, Cassie Cottrell 1 0-0 2, Kiera Burke 0 0-0 0, Adrianna Rockwell 6 0-0 12, Madison Beach 1 0-0 2, Brooke Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 0-2 24.

TUNKHANNOCK (47) — Aliyah Faux 2 1-3 5, Madelyn Bevan 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Moore 1 0-0 2, Olivia Williams 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Price 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Gregory 0 0-0 0, Lily Zaleppa 0 0-0 0, Erin Van Ness 7 4-5 21, Sarah Van Ness 5 0-0 13, Laura Frangella 0 0-0 0, Trinity King 0 0-0 0, Laurianna Alston 2 0-4 4. Totals 18 5-12 47.

Susquehanna`2`3`11`8 — 24

Tunkhannock`7`15`23`2 — 47

Three-point goals: SUSQ 2 (Huyck 2), TUN 6 (E. Van Ness 3, S. Van Ness 3).

Lake-Lehman 61, Hanover Area 12

HANOVER AREA (12) — Aubree Mathis 0 0-0 0, Kalianna Wilde 0 0-0 0, Destinee Topia 0 0-0 0, Symone Mims 3 0-0 6, Kiymani Bowman 0 0-0 0, Ella Place 1 0-0 3, Dayjah Marcinkiewicz 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Vigorito 0 0-0 0, Flora Tirado 1 1-2 3. Totals 5 1-2 12.

LAKE-LEHMAN (61) — Asa Dorris 1 0-0 2, Delcia Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Kate Hynick 0 0-0 0, Morgan Breslford 0 2-4 2, Olivia Corcoran 3 0-4 6, Ella Wilson 10 5-6 27, Brianna Wright 1 0-0 2, Kathryn Morgan 2 0-0 4, Gianna DeCesaris 2 3-4 7, Amanda Battin 0 0-0 0, Kinley Purdy 3 0-0 6, Olivia Oliver 2 0-2 4, Kae Dougherty 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 11-22 61.

Hanover Area`2`7`2`1 — 12

Lake-Lehman`23`19`15`4 — 61

Three-point goals: HAN 1 (Place), LL 2 (Wilson 2).

Hazleton Area 70, North Pocono 28

NORTH POCONO (28) — Cameron Forgione 1 3-4 5, Je’Nelle Abraham 0 0-0 0, Ella Clementoni 1 0-0 3, Amaya Monacelli 0 0-0 0, Aleah Quinn 0 0-0 0, Molly Wiggins 0 0-0 0, Alexis Silva 0 0-0 0, Celia DeCesare 1 4-4 6, Paige Dymek 0 0-0 0, Anna Havenstrite 0 0-0 0, Anna Clementoni 5 0-0 10, Kayli McHugh 1 1-2 4. Totals 9 8-10 28.

HAZLETON AREA (70) — Mariah Marolo 4 0-0 10, Sophia Benyo 2 2-2 6, Jayla Eberts 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Bindas 5 0-0 10, Olivia Williams 2 0-0 5, Evelyn Shults 0 2-2 2, Kayla Lagowy 4 1-2 11, Alexis Reimold 3 1-1 7, Sophia Shults 3 5-7 11, Juliana Silva 2 0-0 6, Sofia Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Miranda Chupela 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 11-14 70.

North Pocono`4`10`7`7 — 28

Hazleton Area`20`17`16`17 — 70

Three-point goals: NP 2 (E. Clementoni, McHugh), HAZ 7 (Marolo 2, Lagowy 2, Silva 2, Williams).