MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Jones and Cam Akers had touchdown runs in the second half to complement a smothering performance by the Minnesota defense, and the Vikings moved into a tie for first place in the NFC North on Monday night by beating the Chicago Bears 30-12 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 73 yards, among them a touchdown from Sam Darnold in the first quarter that was set up by Jonathan Greenard’s sack and forced fumble on Caleb Williams.

Williams managed to keep alive his NFL rookie record streak of 286 straight passes without an interception for the eighth straight game, but the Bears (4-10) have lost all of those. The first overall pick in the 2024 draft went 18 for 31 for 191 yards and threw a late touchdown pass to Keenan Allen after a blocked punt gave the Bears the ball at the Minnesota 27.

The Bears went 1 for 12 on third down and 1 for 3 on fourth down.

Darnold went 24 for 40 for 231 yards and threw his first interception in five games for the Vikings (12-2), who clinched a spot in the playoffs with Seattle’s loss to Green Bay the night before. They’ve got the division title squarely on their radar after Detroit’s 11-game losing streak was stopped by Buffalo on Sunday.

Wearing white helmets for the first time in franchise history to top the snow-like jerseys and pants in their now-annual winter-themed home game — comfortably staged indoors — the Vikings had an energized crowd behind them after former wide receivers Cris Carter and Jake Reed took a Randy Moss jersey to midfield for the coin flip in honor of their ex-teammate, who is being treated for cancer. Jefferson shouted, “We love you, Randy!” after his touchdown catch.

D’Andre Swift rushed 19 times for 79 yards for the Bears, who’ve been outscored 53-0 in the first half over the last three games. According to Sportradar, they’re the first team with three consecutive scoreless first halves since Jacksonville in 2018.

Bumbling Bears

The Bears have been reeling not simply because of the losing streak but their 2-6 record in games decided by a touchdown or less. The firings last month of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and later coach Matt Eberflus prompted a change in play-callers on both side of the ball, too.

Once again, the Bears produced a handful of can’t-happen plays that ultimately doomed them. Swift was stuffed for no gain on a toss sweep on fourth-and-1 from the Chicago 39 on the opening possession and again on a fourth-and-1 run at the Minnesota 29 in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Swift had a short touchdown run negated by a penalty when backup center Doug Kramer neglected to report as an eligible receiver when he’d entered the game as an extra blocker at the goal line.

After that, rookie Kiran Amegadjie, who took three penalties in his first NFL start and was beaten badly by Greenard on the strip-sack, was called for holding. The Bears settled for a short field goal.

Injury report

Bears: Amegadjie subbed for Braxton Jones, who was out with a concussion along with backup RB Roschon Johnson and backup LG Ryan Bates.

Vikings: RT Brian O’Neill hurt his right knee in the first quarter but after being sidelined for a handful of series returned for most of the second half. … CB Stephon Gilmore missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

Up next

The Bears host the Lions on Sunday, when the Vikings visit the Seahawks.