Jude Nocito scored a game-high 31 points and Joey Nocito scored six of his 16 points in overtime as Dallas outlasted Williamsport 63-60 Tuesday night in high school boys basketball.

The score was tied 51-51 at the end of regulation.

Micah Washington had 17 to pace Williamsport.

Shamokin 75, Wilkes-Barre Area 67

Tied 51-51 after three quarters, Shamokin outscored Wilkes-Barre Area 24-16 over the final eight minutes to prevail.

Shamokin’s Xavier Allen scored all of his 22 points in the second half. Case Lichty also scored 22.

David Jannuzzi had 19 and Jacob Johnson added 15 for WBA.

Spring Mills 57, Hazleton Area 48

Dylan Stish scored 22 points for Hazleton Area in a loss to Spring Mills from West Virginia.

Ryan Staffin added 10 for the Cougars.

Spring Mills had three players in double figures.

Lewisburg 77, Berwick 59

Lewisburg used a 31-point second quarter to defeat Berwick.

Billy Hanson had 19 points and Kaden Hickman scored 17 for Berwick. Julian Howie added 10.

Cooper Mowry had 22 for Lewisburg.

Valley View 65, Pittston Area 46

Noah Veno scored 16 points and Aiden Smola added 15 as Valley View defeated Pittston Area.

The Cougars outscored Pittston Area 39-19 in the middle quarters.

Silvio Giardina scored 19 and Aiden Lynn added 12 for the Patriots.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hanover Area 61, MMI Prep 15

Emma Schlingman scored 21 points and Symone Mims added 19 as Hanover Area won it WVC Division 2 opener.

Flora Tirado added eight for the Hawkeyes, who were up 25-0 after one quarter.

Shreeya Parikh led MMI with six.

Valley View 43, Wyo. Valley West 36

Cara Castellani scored 15 points to lead Valley View past Wyoming Valley West.

Anya Richet scored 12 for Valley West. Anna Sierra added nine.

Northwest 61, Millville 26

Natalia Ninotti scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures in Northwest’s victory.

Ashlyn Hermanofski and Ava Ruckle added 12 each. Jordin Bowman and Arheya Williams scored 10 each.

Larissa Evans scored 12 for Millville.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Delaware 92, Misericordia 75

Misericordia fell to Division I Delaware in its Education Day exhibition matchup.

Matt Prociak led Misericordia with 16 points and six rebounds. Kevin Lazdowsky and Arvel Chandler contributed 10 points apiece. Will Anozie shot 3-for-3 from 3-point range as the Cougars finished 44.4% from deep.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 63, Williamsport 60 OT

WILLIAMSPORT (60) — Jasir Cobb 0 0-0 0, Kyreek Bradshaw 4 4-5 12, Naazir Lowe 1 0-0 2, Tevin William 3 1-2 9, Zion Hughes 3 1-2 8, Micah Washington 7 1-3 17, Jahki Brister 4 4-6 12. Totals 22 11-17 60.

DALLAS (63) — Jude Nocito 11 5-7 31, Joey Nocito 6 3-4 16, Jack Dale 1 0-0 2, Chris Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Pat Flanagan 3 0-0 6, Brady Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Brady Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Tyce Mason 2 2-2 6, Talan Geskey 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-13 63.

Williamsport`15`15`12`9`9 — 60

Dallas`10`13`20`8`12 — 63

Three-point goals: WIL 5 (William 2, Hughes, Washington 2). DAL 5 (Ju.Nocito 4, Jo.Nocito).

Shamokin 75, Wilkes-Barre Area 67

WBA (67) — Nahsiem Ford 2 0-0 5, Quran Brooks 4 0-0 8, David Jannuzzi 6 4-6 19, Jordan Valentin 1 0-0 2, Mike Keating 3 2-2 9, Reylie Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Jacob Johnson 5 0-0 15, Achilles Fuentes 0 1-2 1, Jordany Rodriguez 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 7-10 67.

SHAMOKIN (75) — Rylan Price 0 0-0 0, Logan Steele 0 1-2 1, Joe Hile 6 0-0 13, Xavier Allen 8 3-5 22, Cru Schroyer 2 2-2 6, Colin Steinhart 2 3-3 7, Case Lichty 8 6-8 22, Xavier Paul 0 0-0 0, Jenssyn Shuey 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 15-20 75.

Wilkes-Barre Area`16`19`16`16 — 67

Shamokin`13`16`22`24 — 75

Three-point goals: WBA 10 (Ford, Jannuzzi 3, Keating, Johnson 5). SHAM 4 (Hile, Allen 3).

Spring Mills 57, Hazleton Area 48

SPRING MILLS (57) — Apaka Achmany 3 1-2 10, Caleb Thomas 7 0-0 14, Tyler Jones 3 0-0 7, Xavier Anderson 2 4-4 8, Hope Bokne 0 1-2 1, Loakkhae Uth-Smith 5 4-4 15. Totals 20 8-9 57.

HAZLETON AREA (48) — Franklin Ritz 0 0-0 0, Dylan Stish 10 0-1 22, Angel Saladin 1 0-0 3, Esterling Malenciano 0 0-0 0, Yohansel Moran 2 0-0 4, Ryan Staffin 4 0-0 10, Luis Guzman 4 0-0 9, Gavin Petrosky 0 0-0 0, Michael Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 0-1 48.

Spring Mills`20`10`11`16 — 57

Hazleton Area`13`8`16`11 — 48

Three-point goals: SM 7 (Achmany 3, Jones, Uth-Smith 3). HA 6 (Stish 2, Staffin 2, Saladin, Guzman).

Lewisburg 77, Berwick 59

LEWISBURG (77) — Cooper Mowry 7 1-2 22, Tai Britto 2 0-0 6, Rebira Jemamu 2 5-6 9, Nzair Meredith 5 0-0 10, Neyshawn Mobry 9 1-2 21, Leon Tucker 1 4-4 6, Jaylen Walker 1 1-2 3, Gabriel Pauling 0 0-0 0, Aiden Eby 0 0-0 0, Theodore Hohmuh 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 12-16 77.

BERWICK (59) — Billy Hanson 7 3-5 19, Julian Howie 4 1-2 10, Noah Marquez 0 0-0 0, Kaden Hickman 8 0-0 17, Carlos Guzman 3 0-0 7, Sage Bankes 0 0-0 0, Brady McCabe 1 0-0 2, Cole Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 4-7 59.

Lewisburg`13`31`20`13 — 77

Berwick`8`17`16`18 — 59

Three-point goals: LEW 11 (Mowry 7, Britto 2, Mobry 2). BER 5 (Hanson 2, Howie, Hickman, Guzman).

Valley View 65, Pittston Area 46

VALLEY VIEW (65) — Beyon McClean 3 1-5 7, Nick Kucharski 2 0-0 4, Noah Veno 5 5-6 16, Aiden Smola 5 2-2 15, Jagger Roe 3 0-0 7, Tyler Scoblick 1 4-4 6, Noah Symweski 3 1-2 10, Aiden Plotkin 0 0-0 0, Brady Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Cash Roe 0 0-0 0, Michael Muto 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-19 65.

PITTSTON AREA (46) — Silvio Giardina 6 1-4 19, Lucas Lopresto 2 3-6 8, Matt Walter 3 1-1 7, Paul Jordan McGarry 0 0-0 0, Aiden Lynn 3 6-8 12, Aidan Clarke 0 0-0 0, Steven Penatzer 0 0-0 0, Brayden Shotwell 0 0-0 0, Patrick Burns 0 0-0 0, John Jadus 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-19 46.

Valley View`13`21`18`13 — 65

Pittston Area`16`8`11`11 — 46

Three-point goals: VV 8 (Veno, Smola 3, Roe, Symweski 3). PA 7 (Giardina 6, Lopresto).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hanover Area 61, MMI Prep 15

MMI PREP (15) — Shreeya Parikh 3 0-2 6, Anna Drobnock 1 0-0 2, Cedrah Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, Siya Patel 0 0-0 0, Olivia Moore 0 0-2 0, Ruhani Shah 0 0-0 0, Chloe Allen 0 2-2 2, Lanie Paniaqua 0 0-0 0, Arianny Nieves 0 0-0 0, Georgia Washko 2 1-4 5. Totals 6 3-10 15.

HANOVER AREA (61) — Aubree Mathis 1 0-4 2, Kalianna Wilde 0 0-0 0, Destinee Tapia 2 0-0 4, Emma Schlingman 9 1-2 21, Symone Mims 7 4-5 19, Ki’ymani Bowman 1 0-2 2, Dayjah Marcinkiewicz 0 0-0 0, Ella Place 0 0-0 0, Caitlin Vigorito 2 0-0 5, Flora Tirado 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 5-13 61.

MMI Prep`0`6`4`5 — 15

Hanover Area`25`20`12`4 — 61

Three-point goals: HA 4 (Schlingman 2, Mims, Vigorito).

Valley View 43, Wyo. Valley West 36

VALLEY VIEW (43) — Sadie Cordoni 2 1-4 5, Danielle Ashby 1 0-0 2, Ava Gazoo 3 2-2 8, Maggie Pegula 0 1-2 1, Cara Castellani 3 6-6 15, Giada Costa 4 4-6 12, Ashlan Palickar 0 0-0 0, Addison Howanitz 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 14-20 43.

WYO. VALLEY WEST (36) — Ava Yancy 1 2-2 4, Becca Staniecki 2 0-0 4, Anna Sierra 3 2-5 9, Sanai Williams 2 0-0 4, Liv McLaughlin 1 0-0 3, Anya Richet 4 4-11 12, Helen Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-18 36.

Valley View`13`10`14`6 — 43

Wyo. Valley West`5`10`8`13 — 36

Three-point goals: VV 3 (Castellani 3). WVW 2 (Sierra, McLaughlin).

Northwest 61, Millville 26

MILLVILLE (26) — Olivia Kile 0 1-2 1, Abby Brown 1 0-0 2, Larissa Evans 4 4-6 12, Keira Smtih 0 0-0 0, Ayla Boyunegmez 0 0-0 0, Cooper Fought 0 0-0 0, Bella Richards 1 0-0 2, Maddy Evans 1 0-0 2, Lydia Manning 0 0-0 0, Julia Hippenstiel 3 1-2 7. Totals 10 6-10 26.

NORTHWEST (61) — Ashlyn Hermanofski 5 2-2 12, Ava Ruckle 5 0-0 12, Natalia Ninotti 7 0-2 17, Jordin Bowman 4 1-6 10, Arheya Williams 5 0-0 10, Ali Miner 0 0-0 0, Natalie Mullins 0 0-0 0, Callie Moyer 0 0-0 0, Auria Daniels 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 3-10 61.

Millville`7`11`2`6 — 26

Northwest`23`14`18`6 — 61

Three-point goals: NWT 6 (Ruckle 2, Ninotti 3, Bowman).