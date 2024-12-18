🔊 Listen to this

The dates, times and venues have been set for the Wyoming Valley Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments, coming up in February.

The girls semifinals will be up first, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Nanticoke Area High School. On Feb. 13, the boys semifinals will be held at Hazleton Area High School.

The first semifinal game on both days will begin at 6 p.m., and the second semifinal will begin approximately 20 minutes following the end of the first game.

The WVC championships will be held at Wilkes-Barre Area High School on Saturday, Feb. 15. The girls’ championship will begin at 2 p.m. and the boys’ championship is set to begin at 4 p.m.

The four-team fields will include the champions and runners-up from Division 1 and Division 2. In both the girls’ and boys’ tournaments, the Division 1 champion will face the Division 2 runner-up in one semifinal while the Division 2 champ and the Division 1 runner-up will face off in the other semifinal.

In the event of a playoff for a division championship, the loser of that playoff will be the second-place team in the division.

Admission to all sites will be $6 for adults and $4 for students.