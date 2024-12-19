🔊 Listen to this

Ella Wilson scored a game-high 24 points as the Lake-Lehman girls basketball team opened up league play with a 59-46 win over Wyoming Seminary on Thursday.

Kathryn Morgan added 13 points for the Black Knights, and Kinley Purdy chipped in 10 points.

Ella Stambaugh dropped 20 points to lead Wyoming Seminary, and Ellie Kersey added 13 points.

Wilkes-Barre Area 31, Berwick 27

A defensive struggle was won by Wilkes-Barre Area, led by Diamond Thornton’s 17 points.

Jaida Underwood added 10 points for the Wolfpack, and Hannah McAfee rounded out the team’s scoring with four points.

Abby Calarco and Carly Post each had 10 points for Berwick.

Holy Redeemer 58, Tunkhannock 17

Bella Boylan led all scorers with 17 points as Holy Redeemer shut down Tunkhannock.

Mary Lombardi added 11 points for the Royals, who had eight different players score in the win.

Laurianna Alston was the leading scorer for Tunkhannock with 11 points.

Nanticoke Area 57, Wyoming Area 18

Kate Reed scored 15 points to lead Nanticoke Area in the Trojans’ win over Wyoming Area.

Navaeh Baran added 12 points for the Trojans.

Abby Sterba had six points to lead Wyoming Area.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest Area 77, Millville 40

Josh Miner had 30 points to lead a trio of Rangers in double figures as Northwest beat Millville in District 4.

Ryan Miner added 15 and Brady Shea finished with 12 points for Northwest.

BOYS SWIMMING

Holy Redeemer 80, Wyoming Area 40

Aiden Eigenbrod won the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke in Holy Redeemer’s win over Wyoming Area.

Patrick Martin (200 free) and Brendan Makarczyk (50 free) added an individual first-place finish each for the Royals.

Jon Cortez won the 100 free for Wyoming Area and was part of the Warriors’ win in the 200 free relay.

Hazleton Area 108, Nanticoke Area 43

Cody Scholl and Cason Machey each won four events in a Hazleton Area victory.

Both swimmers were on the 200 medley relay. Scholl added wins in the 200 free, 100 fly and 400 free relay, while Machey won the 500 free, the 100 breaststroke and the 200 free relay.

Noah Stachyra had Nanticoke Area’s two wins, taking first in the 50 free and the 100 backstroke.

Wyoming Seminary 82, Wilkes-Barre Area 66

Tony Lin and Jack Heisler each won two individual events to lead Wyoming Seminary to a win.

Lin won the 50 free and 100 free, while Heisler won the 200 IM and 500 free. Both swimmers also won as part of Sem’s 200 medley relay.

Sulaiman Derac (100 fly) and Bilal Derac (100 breaststroke) each captured individual wins for Wilkes-Barre Area.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Wyoming Area 132, Holy Redeemer 49

The Warriors outscored Holy Redeemer in 11 out of 12 events to pick up the victory.

Ava Menditto won the 200 IM and the 500 free for Wyoming Area, while also aiding in first-place finishes in the 200 medley and 400 free relay races.

Olivia Davis won the 50 free and 100 backstroke for Holy Redeemer.

Hazleton Area 110, Nanticoke Area 36

Hazleton Area won all but one event to defeat Nanticoke Area.

Lorelei Luca won four total events, two individual and two relays. She captured the 200 IM and 100 fly solo, and added wins in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Nanticoke Area’s lone win came from Sophia Zadzura in the 100 free.

Wyoming Seminary 91, Wilkes-Barre Area 62

The Blue Knights won all 11 contested events to come away with the victory over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Ava Betnar and Abigail Ryu each won two individual events and were part of two relay winners for Wyoming Seminary.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 59, Wyoming Seminary 46

WYO. SEMINARY (46) —Stella Ruiz 0 0-0 0, Avery Luksic 1 1-2 4, Ella Stambaugh 6 6-6 20, Ellie Kersey 4 2-2 13, Clare Griffin 3 1-2 7, Maya Gross 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-12 46.

LAKE-LEHMAN (59) — Delcia Biscotto 3 0-0 8, Ella Wilson 9 5-5 24, Kathryn Morgan 6 0-0 13, Gianna DeCesaris 0 0-0 0, Kinley Purdy 5 0-0 10, Olivia Oliver 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 5-5 59.

Wyo. Seminary`16`12`9`9 — 46

Lake-Lehman`17`16`11`15 — 59

Three-point goals: SEM 6 (Kersey 3, Stambaugh 2, Luksic), LL 4 (Biscotto 2, Wilson, Morgan).

Wilkes-Barre Area 31, Berwick 27

BERWICK (27) — Abby Calarco 3 3-4 10, Addy Zanoline 0 0-0 0, Lily Nespoli 0 0-0 0, Carly Post 4 0-0 10, Grace Robbins 1 2-4 4, Ashlyn Zakrewsky 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 6-10 27.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (31) — Tatianna Medina 0 0-0 0, Diamond Thornton 6 2-5 17, Jaida Underwood 4 0-0 10, Emily Barrouk 0 0-0 0, Aniyah Hudson 0 0-0 0, Emily Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hannah McAfee 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 2-5 31.

Berwick`7`6`7`7 — 27

W-B Area`5`10`8`8 — 31

Three-point goals: BER 3 (Post 2, Calarco), WBA 5 (Thornton 3, Underwood 2).

Holy Redeemer 58, Tunkhannock 17

HOLY REDEEMER (58) — Kearney Quinn 1 0-0 2, Megan Albrecht 2 5-6 9, Bella Boylan 8 1-1 17, Mary Lombardi 3 2-2 11, Kourtney Jezorwski 1 0-0 2, Brooke Kroptavich 4 0-0 9, Kayla Pekarovsky 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Chimock 0 4-6 4, Izzy Wasley 0 0-0 0, Olivia Dutko 0 0-0 0, Gillian Parsons 2 0-0 4, Irelyn Curley 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 12-15 58.

TUNKHANNOCK (17) — Aliyah Faux 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Moore 0 0-0 0, Olivia Williams 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Gregory 1 1-2 4, Erin Van Ness 0 2-3 2, Sarah Van Ness 0 0-0 0, Laurianna Alston 4 3-5 11. Totals 5 6-10 17.

Holy Redeemer`17`20`11`10 — 58

Tunkhannock`1`5`7`4 — 17

Three-point goals: HR 4 (Lombardi 3, Kroptavich), TUN 0.

Nanticoke Area 57, Wyoming Area 18

WYOMING AREA (18) — Sydney Ratchford 1 2-2 4, Aminah Dixon 0 0-0 0, Krea Bonita 1 1-2 3, Aubrey Lewis 0 0-2 0, Abby Sterba 3 0-0 6, Shannon Kearns 2 1-2 5, Kendall Day 0 0-0 0, Anna Kelleher 0 0-2 0, Jailynn Park 0 0-0 0, Erica Gilligan 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 4-10 18.

NANTICOKE AREA (57) — Nevaeh Tolodziewski 0 1-2 1, Natalee Atkins 0 0-0 0, Amiah Ceruti 2 1-2 5, Caitlyn Majiros 2 4-9 8, Abby Lovallo 0 0-0 0, Kate Reed 4 4-4 15, Marli Donahue 2 1-2 6, Navaeh Baran 4 3-4 12, Ella Alles 2 2-4 6, Haley Verazin 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-27 57.

Wyoming Area`5`5`4`4 — 18

Nanticoke Area`13`16`14`14 — 57

Three-point goals: WA 0, NAN 5 (Reed 3, Donahue, Baran).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest Area 77, Millville 40

MILLVILLE (40) — Logan Nemchick 2 0-0 6, Shane Johnson 7 0-0 15, Grayson Betz 1 1-2 3, Tommy Kraintz 2 0-2 4, Lucas Dildine 1 1-2 4, Aydin Boyunegmez 3 0-0 6, Zeki Boyunegmez 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-6 40.

NORTHWEST (77) — Josh Miner 12 3-3 30, Ryan Minwer 7 0-0 15, Brady Shea 5 2-2 12, Jace McCoy 4 0-0 8, Tucker Crawford 2 0-0 4, Garret Bau 0 0-0 0, Billy Johns 1 0-0 3, Chase Patterson 0 0-0 0, Luka Gleco 0 3-3 3, Ben Bonham 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 8-8 77.

Millville`10`8`8`14 — 40

Northwest`16`22`31`8 — 77

Three-point goals: MILL 4 (Nemchick 2, Johnson, Dildine). NW 5 (J. Miner 3, R. Miner, Johns).