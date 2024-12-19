🔊 Listen to this

Dallas began its defense of the Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball championship in fine form, defeating Wyoming Valley West 55-41 on Thursday night.

Jude Nocito led a trio of Mountaineers in double figures with 16 points. Pat Flanagan added 13 and Joey Nocito finished with 12 points.

Kaden Dittus led Valley West with 12 points.

Lake-Lehman 48, Wyoming Seminary 46

A fourth-quarter comeback fell short for Wyoming Seminary as Lake-Lehman held on for the win.

Alex Smith led Lake-Lehman with 16 points, while Ben Dowling added 15 points. The Black Knights led by 10 heading into the final quarter.

Antek Evan had 15 points to lead Wyoming Seminary.

Tunkhannock 39, Holy Redeemer 34

Jayden Ransom and Boden Lukasavage scored 15 points each as the Tigers held on to beat Holy Redeemer.

Makhi Mickels added nine points for Tunkhannock.

David Popson was the leading scorer for Redeemer with 14 points.

Wyoming Area 61, Berwick 56

A 21-point third quarter helped Wyoming Area pull away from Berwick.

Luke Kopetchny powered the Warriors with a game-high 27 points. Lukas Burakiewicz added 22 points.

Billy Hanson was Berwick’s high scorer with 16 points.

Wilkes-Barre Area 80, Nanticoke Area 42

Jacob Johnson knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 31 points to lead Wilkes-Barre Area to a win.

Mike Keating added 20 points for the Wolfpack, and David Jannuzzi reached double figures with 12 points.

Mathias Mitchell led Nanticoke Area with 16 points.

Hanover Area 49, MMI Prep 23

Noah Dewey had a big game, leading all scorers with 24 points in Hanover Area’s win.

Jayden Coleman added eight points for the Hawkeyes.

Jandel Figueroa led MMI Prep with 11 points.

Northwest Area 48, Central Columbia 42

The Rangers had three scorers in double figures as head coach Sean Miller earned his 100th career victory.

Ryan Miner led the team with 13 points, while Josh Miner and Brady Shea had 10 points each.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 116, Lake-Lehman 55

Lydia Gonzales won two individual events and swam on two relay winners in Dallas’ rivalry win over Lake-Lehman.

Gonzales won the 200 IM and the 100 fly to start, then helped the Mountaineers win the 200 and 400 free relays.

Karissa Legaspi had the lone individual win for Lake-Lehman, taking first place in the 500 free.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lake-Lehman 103, Dallas 47

The Black Knights swept the swimming portion of the meet to race away from Dallas for the win.

Jack Kashatus, Kaleb Legaspi and Andrew Morris each won two individual events and took part in two relay wins for Lake-Lehman.

Dallas diver Luke Karcutskie won the 1 meter diving event for the Mountaineers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 55, Wyoming Valley West 41

WYO. VALLEY WEST (41) — Lamar Weatherspoon 2 2-2 6, Jacob Stevens 0 0-0 0, Camrin Shovlin 2 0-0 5, Kaden Dittus 4 0-0 12, Jaden Estrada 1 2-2 4, Kamau Ingram 1 0-0 2, Navion Terry 3 0-0 6, D’Vonte Rivers 1 0-2 2, Cole Wallace 0 0-0 0, Ethan Benson 0 0-0 0, Kenneth Craig 0 0-0 0, Caden Sabb 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 6-8 41.

DALLAS (55) — Jude Nocito 7 0-0 16, Joey Nocito 4 0-0 12, Jack Dale 2 2-2 7, Chris Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Brady McCann 0 0-0 0, Pat Flanagan 5 3-3 13, Brady Zapoticky 0 1-2 1, Kael Berry 1 0-0 3, Brady Mizzer 0 0-0 0, Max Scatton 0 0-0 0, Tyce Mason 1 0-0 3, Sukhail Mathon 0 0-0 0, Grant Gauntlett 0 0-0 0, Talan Geskey 0 0-0 0, Brady Ecenrode 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-7 55.

WVW`7`14`16`4 — 41

Dallas`17`10`22`6 — 55

Three-point goals: WVW 5 (Dittus 4, Shovlin), DAL 9 (Jo. Nocito 4, Ju. Nocito 2, Dale, Berry, Mason).

Lake-Lehman 48, Wyoming Seminary 46

LAKE-LEHMAN (48) — Alex Smith 5 4-6 16, Hunter Palka 4 0-0 11, Spencer Smith 2 0-1 4, Hayden Evans 1 0-0 2, Ben Dowling 6 3-6 15, Jake Evans 0 0-0 0, Logan Smith 0 0-0 0, Kasey Shook 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-13 48.

WYO. SEMINARY (46) — Theo Kraus 4 2-4 13, Lucas Latorre 4 0-0 10, Brian Leahy 0 3-4 3, Antek Evan 5 1-1 15, Cash Hanson-Richart 2 0-0 5, Max Kramme 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-9 46.

Lake-Lehman`5`16`15`12 — 48

Wyo. Seminary`3`13`10`20 — 46

Three-point goals: LL 5 (Palka 3, A. Smith 23), SEM 10 (Evan 4, Kraus 3, Latorre 2, Hanson-Richart).

Tunkhannock 39, Holy Redeemer 34

HOLY REDEEMER (34) — Cody Quaglia 1 0-0 2, Kyaire McLean 2 2-4 7, Evan Licari 1 0-0 2, Brayden Sock 1 0-0 3, David Popson 6 2-2 14, Logan Sekol 0 0-0 0, Jack Hurst 0 0-0 0, Logan Shrader 3 0-0 6, Quran Drayton 0 0-0 0, Matthew Stilip 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-6 34.

TUNKHANNOCK (39) — Colin Gregory 0 0-2 0, Jayden Ransom 4 2-4 15, Boden Lukasavage 5 0-0 15, Elijah Faux 0 0-0 0, Makhi Mickels 4 1-3 9, Caden Newswanger 0 0-0 0, Andrew Lupinski 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-9 39.

Holy Redeemer`8`9`9`8 — 34

Tunkhannock`12`8`8`11 — 39

Three-point goals: HR 2 (McLean, Sock), TUN 7 (Lukasavage 5, Ransom 2).

Wyoming Area 61, Berwick 56

BERWICK (56) — Billy Hanson 6 3-3 16, Julian Howie 3 0-0 7, Noah Marquez 2 2-2 6, Kaden Hickman 6 1-1 15, Carlos Guzman 2 0-0 6, Sage Bankes 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 6-6 56.

WYOMING AREA (61) — Shane Pepe 0 0-0 0, Anthony DeLucca 2 1-2 5, Lukas Burakiewicz 8 4-7 22, Luke Kopetchny 10 5-9 27, Drew Keating 2 1-6 5, Mitchell Rusinchak 1 0-0 2, Bruno Pizzano 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-24 61.

Berwick`12`18`13`13 — 56

Wyo. Area`15`17`21`8 — 61

Three-point goals: BER 6 (Hickman 2, Guzman 2, Hanson, Howie), WA 4 (Burakiewicz 2, Kopetchny 2).

Wilkes-Barre Area 80, Nanticoke Area 42

WILKES-BARRE AREA (80) — Quran Brooks 1 0-0 2, David Jannuzzi 6 0-0 12, Jordan Valentin 1 0-0 3, Mike Keating 9 0-0 20, Reylie Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Yosvin Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Jacob Johnson 10 5-6 31, Achilles Fuentes 1 1-2 3, Jordany Rodriguez 0 1-2 1, Robert Fuentes 0 0-0 0, Tahir Bolden 1 0-0 2, Dante Robinson 2 0-0 4, Fafa Marques 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 7-10 80.

NANTICOKE AREA (42) — RJ Brogan 3 1-2 10, Hunter Atherton 0 0-0 0, Ethan Ball 2 0-0 5, Reagan Jackson 0 0-0 0, Dylon Ball 0 0-0 0, Shane Pearson 1 1-2 3, Louden Mullery 0 0-0 0, Mason Maga 0 0-0 0, Ethan Yendrzeiwski 4 0-0 8, Nemecio Sosa 0 0-0 0, Mathias Mitchell 6 4-4 16. Totals 16 6-8 42.

Wilkes-Barre Area`22`14`29`15 — 80

Nanticoke Area`19`6`9`8 — 42

Three-point goals: WBA 9 (Johnson 6, Keating 2, Valentin), NAN 4 (Brogan 3, Ball).

Hanover Area 49, MMI Prep 23

HANOVER AREA (49) — Andrew Kistner 2 0-0 4, Josh Rivera 0 0-0 0, Kairi Craft 3 0-0 6, Jayden Coleman 3 2-2 8, Noah Sabecky 3 0-0 6, Gernard Williams 0 0-0 0, Ben Kolbicka 0 1-2 1, Noah Dewey 12 0-1 24. Totals 23 3-5 49.

MMI PREP (23) — Nate Kringe 2 0-0 4, Jandel Figueroa 5 1-2 11, Aiden Hosier 0 4-6 4, Josef Dovicak 1 0-0 2, Adam Frask 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-8 23.

Hanover Area`16`12`12`9 — 49

MMI Prep`5`4`6`8 — 23

Three-point goals: HAN 0, MMI 0.

Northwest Area 48, Central Columbia 42

CENTRAL COLUMBIA (42) — Nolan Beagle 0 0-0 0, Kemp Bowman 4 0-2 9, Cam Humphrey 3 3-5 10, Finley Huber 1 0-0 3, Hank Roesch 5 2-2 16, Max Roesch 2 0-0 4, Christian Nowak 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-9 42.

NORTHWEST AREA (48) — Josh Miner 3 2-2 10, Ryan Miner 5 2-4 13, Brady Shea 4 1-2 10, Jace McCoy 3 0-0 6, Tucker Crawford 3 3-4 9. Totals 18 8-12 48.

Central Columbia`16`8`13`5 — 42

Northwest Area`11`14`9`14 — 48

Three-point goals: CC 7 (H. Roesch 4, Huber, Humphrey, Bowman), NW 4 (J. Miner 2, R. Miner, Shea).