Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker and the Houston Astros agreed Friday to a $60 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Houston acquired infielder Isaac Paredes from the Cubs last weekend in the trade that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago, and Walker’s agreement likely means the Astros plan to start Paredes at third and won’t re-sign third baseman Alex Bregman.

Walker, who turns 34 during the opening week of the season, hit .251 with 26 homers, 84 RBIs, 55 walks and 133 strikeouts this year. That was down from 2023, when he batted .258 with 33 homers and 103 RBIs as the Diamondbacks reached the World Series.

He didn’t secure a full-time job in the big leagues until 2019. He’s provided consistent power over the past six seasons and has grown into an elite defensive first baseman, winning Gold Gloves in each of the past three seasons.

Walker played college ball at South Carolina and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2012. He made his big league debut with the Orioles in 2014 but couldn’t stick in the majors and was claimed off waivers by Atlanta, Cincinnati and Arizona in a five-week span.

“He’s a phenomenal player,” Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said. “He’s the best defensive first baseman in baseball. He’s a self-made player in a lot of ways, and I respect that immensely. What that gave our clubhouse was a lead by example that was pretty elite.”

Walker had a $10.9 million salary last season and turned down Arizona’s $21.05 million qualifying offer.

Houston will lose its second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2025 amateur draft.

Mets signs RHP Canning to one year deal

Griffin Canning agreed to a $4.25 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets on Thursday, giving them another option for the back end of their revamped rotation.

The 28-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for games started: $250,000 for each of 22, 25, 28 and 31. He also would earn $25,000 for winning a Gold Glove

Canning went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA during a disappointing 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels, who traded him to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler on Oct. 31.

Canning was cut by the Braves weeks later, making him a free agent. He would have been eligible for arbitration, but Atlanta declined to offer him a 2025 contract.

Over five major league seasons, the 28-year-old Canning is 25-34 with a 4.78 ERA in 94 starts and five relief appearances — all with the Angels. He won a Gold Glove in 2020 but missed the 2022 season with a back injury.

Canning pitched a career-best 171 2/3 innings last season in 31 starts and one relief outing as the Angels finished last in the AL West at 63-99. He also set career highs in home runs (31) and walks (66) allowed.

He joins a Mets team with a projected rotation that includes Kodai Senga and David Peterson, plus newcomers Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes.

Canning, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn and Jose Buttó are among the candidates who could help round out the group.

New York also announced agreements on minor league contracts Friday with left-hander Anthony Gose, right-hander Oliver Ortega and catcher Chris Williams. They will report to major league spring training.

Athletics reach deal with Urshela

Third baseman Gio Urshela has reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Athletics, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Urshela’s deal is pending a physical, the person said Friday, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract wasn’t finalized.

Third base was a top priority as the club continues to build its roster to play at least the next three seasons in West Sacramento, California, before hopes of building a new ballpark and moving to Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old Urshela batted .250 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs last season between Detroit and Atlanta. A slick defensive player, he has also played for the Yankees, Cleveland, Toronto, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels during a nine-year major league career.

Last weekend, the A’s acquired left-handers Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to boost their rotation.

The A’s also finalized a $67 million, three-year contract with veteran right-hander Luis Severino earlier this month.

Red Sox invite former Rookie of the Year Fulmer to spring training

2016 AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer will have a chance to make the Boston Red Sox as a spring training non-roster invitee.

The 31-year-old right-hander missed all of last season recovering from right elbow surgery. A 2017 All-Star, Fulmer was 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA for the Cubs in 2023.

Also invited to spring training are catcher Seby Zavala, infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton and righties Isaiah Campbell, Bryan Mata, and Wyatt Mills. Mata was Boston’s top pitching prospect before missing most of 2023 with an injury.